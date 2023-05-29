Article summary

The newly renamed 15 airports had names of notable Nigerians, both dead or alive, who have contributed immensely to the development of the country.

The list includes notable personalities like Obafemi Awolowo, Muhammadu Buhari, Chuba Okadigbo, Tunde Idiagbon, and so on.

The renamed airports include Akure International Airport, Benin International Airport, and Dutse Airport, among others, paying tribute to individuals such as Olumuyiwa Bernard Aliu, Oba Akinzua II, and Muhammed Nuhu Sanusi.

The renaming aims to commemorate the remarkable lives and legacies of these individuals and their impact on Nigeria’s development.

The outgone president, Muhammadu Buhari, hours before the end of his administration, approved the renaming of 15 airports in Nigeria to some notable and influential Nigerians (dead or alive) who have left indelible marks in the service of the country.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Head of Press and Public Affairs, Federal Ministry of Aviation, Odutayo Oluseyi, and made available to media on Sunday.

Okadigbo, Akintola, Idiagbon, listed

Oluseyi said that the airports to be renamed include Akure International Airport, which will now bear the name of Olumuyiwa Bernard Aliu, in honor of his noteworthy contributions. Similarly, Benin International Airport has been renamed Oba Akinzua II, as a fitting tribute to a respected figure in the region.

The airport in Dutse, on the other hand, will now be known as Muhammed Nuhu Sanusi International Airport, as a mark of respect for his significant achievements.

The renaming extends to several other airports across Nigeria. Ebonyi International Airport has been renamed Chuba Wilberforce Okadigbo International Airport, honoring the memory of the late former Senate President, Chuba Wilberforce Okadigbo, Gombe International Airport has been renamed Brigadier Zakari Maimalari International Airport, commemorating the remarkable life of Brigadier Zakari Maimalari.

The list of renamed airports continues with Ibadan International Airport, which has been given the name Samuel Ladoke Akintola International Airport, recognizing the outstanding contributions of Samuel Ladoke Akintola.

Ilorin International Airport is now renamed General Tunde Abdullahi Idiagbon International Airport, Kaduna International Airport has been renamed Gen. Hassan Usman Katsina International Airport, paying tribute to the late General Hassan Usman Katsina.

Buhari, Awolowo, also listed

Also, Maiduguri International Airport has been renamed President Muhammadu Buhari International Airport, in honor of the incumbent president, Makurdi International Airport, which will now be known as Joseph Sarwuan Tarka International Airport, reflecting the immense contributions of Joseph Sarwuan Tarka.

Furthermore, Minna International Airport has been renamed Mallam Abubakar Imam International Airport, and Nasarrawa International Airport has been named Sheikh Usman Danfodio International Airport, paying tribute to the influential figure of Sheikh Usman Danfodio. The renaming also extends to Osubi International Airport, which now carries the name Alfred Diete Spiff International Airport, honoring the legacy of Alfred Diete Spiff.

Finally, Port Harcourt International Airport has been renamed Obafemi Jeremiah Awolowo International Airport, commemorating the great statesman Obafemi Jeremiah Awolowo. Similarly, Yola International Airport will now be known as Lamido Aliyu Mustapha Airport, in honor of the revered Lamido Aliyu Mustapha.

The renaming serves as a reminder of the extraordinary contributions made by these prominent individuals and their lasting impact on Nigeria’s progress and development.