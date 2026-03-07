Tourists planning international trips may need to pay closer attention to local accommodation taxes, as several major global cities impose significant levies on hotel stays and holiday rentals.
Tourist taxes, typically charged per night or as a percentage of accommodation costs, are increasingly used by governments and city authorities to fund infrastructure, tourism promotion, and public services required to support large numbers of visitors.
Recent data on global accommodation levies shows that cities across North America and Europe dominate the list of destinations with the highest nightly tourist taxes, according to a report by Holidu.
Below are some of the cities where visitors pay the most in accommodation-related tourist taxes, ranked from the least expensive among the top 10 to the most expensive.
Milan raised its tourist accommodation tax for 2026 to help fund infrastructure for the upcoming Winter Olympic Games. The increase applies only to accommodations within 30km of Olympic venues and is limited to the year 2026.
The levy is charged on the first 14 consecutive nights of a stay and varies depending on the type of accommodation.
Guests in four- and five-star hotels are required to pay up to €10 per night, while those staying in one- to three-star hotels, B&Bs, and holiday rentals pay between €3 and €9.50 per night.
Officials say the revenue from the tax will support city infrastructure improvements related to the Olympics, ensuring that Milan can handle the influx of visitors while maintaining quality services and facilities during the event.
