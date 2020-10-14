Coronavirus
COVID-19: Spike in new cases suggests a looming second wave of the pandemic
According to recent numbers, COVID-19 is still very much lurking around.
As Nigerians fully return to their daily business activities, recent data has shown that the number of new cases of COVID-19 in the country is picking up again, with 225 patients admitted on the 13th of October 2020, which amounts to a total of 60,655 recorded cases to date.
In the past 10 days, a total of 1,368 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) with a daily average of 137 cases, while active cases have grown to 7,533 as of 13th October 2020. This is an indication of a possible second wave of the pandemic in the country.
The recent spike could be attributed to the erroneous belief by most Nigerians that the pandemic is over and things are back to normal. A belief obviously seen in their actions, as many go about their businesses without the use of face masks or adoption of social distancing, especially by traders and artisans across the country. This was reported by Nairametrics Research Team in September.
Backstory
Nairametrics reported in August, that Nigeria’s COVID-19 curves were flattening at a rapid pace, this was because of the consistent decline in the number of daily new cases recorded across the country. As of 31st of August 2020, the monthly average had dropped to 350, from 563 recorded in July and 518 in June.
Meanwhile, Nigerians have been totally taken by the #EndSARS movement in recent weeks, which has caused many to assemble in numbers at various cities, protesting with little or no consideration for the transmission of COVID-19, a pandemic that grounded many in their homes for the most part of the year.
What they are saying
The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, in a live broadcast in September, had said that the second wave of COVID-19 is inevitable in Nigeria if citizens do not continue to adhere to measures put in place to contain the viral pandemic.
“We know that as we move towards the reopening of schools, there will be increased opportunity for transmission because students will come together,”
He also added that “We need Nigerians to see that it’s not something any government can do on her own. We see a lot of violation of these measures by institutions that have the capacity to insist on it.”
Meanwhile, the latest COVID-19 report has shown that the most affected age group are between the ages of 31 and 40 years. The disease is more prevalent amongst the male gender, with 64% of the total confirmed cases being male and 36% of the affected patients are female.
What this means
The recent increase in the number of new cases means that the country could be gradually slipping into the second wave of COVID-19, which could throw Nigerians back into lockdown. An action that caused the economy to plunge by as much as 6.1% in the second quarter of the year, with an expected contraction in Q3 2020.
- The recovery from a looming recession could be further hampered if these cases continue to spike and lockdown implemented again.
- Plans for the reopening of higher institutions of learning will also be affected.
- Other aspects of the economy that could suffer significantly from a second wave of the pandemic include aviation, private schools, artisans, and many more.
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 13th of October 2020, 225 new confirmed cases and 1 death were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 60,655 confirmed cases.
On the 13th of October 2020, 225 new confirmed cases and 1 death were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 969 samples across the country.
To date, 60,655 cases have been confirmed, 52,006 cases have been discharged and 1,116 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 558,313 tests have been carried out as of October 13th, 2020 compared to 554,006 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 13th October 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 60,655
- Total Number Discharged – 52,006
- Total Deaths – 1,116
- Total Tests Carried out – 558,313
According to the NCDC, the 225 new cases were reported from 11 states- Lagos (165), FCT (17), Rivers (13), Ogun (12), Niger (8), Delta (4), Ondo (2), Anambra (1), Edo (1), Ekiti (1), Kaduna (1)
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 20,251, followed by Abuja (5,849), Plateau (3,545), Oyo (3,315), Rivers (2,674), Edo (2,637), Kaduna (2,520), Ogun (1,952), Delta (1,807), Kano (1,740), Ondo (1,652), Enugu (1,309), Kwara (1,050), Ebonyi (1,044), Osun (906), Abia (898), Katsina (896), Gombe (883). Borno (745), and Bauchi (710).
Imo State has recorded 585 cases, Benue (483), Nasarawa (472), Bayelsa (403), Jigawa (325), Ekiti (324), Akwa Ibom (295), Niger (269), Anambra (255), Adamawa (248), Sokoto (162), Taraba (108), Kebbi (93), Cross River (87), Zamfara and Yobe (79), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
COVID-19: Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine trial paused
A study of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine has been halted over participants ailment.
An undisclosed ailment in a study participant has led to the pause of the study of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine.
A document obtained by STAT revealed that the “pausing rule” has been met, which subsequently leads to the closure of online enrollment system for patients and the convening of data and safety monitoring board.
Citing the reasons behind the latest development in the study of the vaccine, according to a report by CNBC, the firm, J&J disclosed that the study was paused due to an unexpected illness in a study participant. They declined to expatriate on the point.
The firm was quoted saying: “We must respect this participant’s privacy. We’re also learning more about this participant’s illness, and it’s important to have all the facts before we share additional information.”
(READ MORE: China joins WHO vaccine programme as it fills huge gap left by United States)
What this means: Clinical trial pauses are a common phenomenon and in some cases, last only a few days. Therefore, there is a need to distinguish between a study pause and a clinical hold. The recent development is a case of study pause and not under a clinical hold. Buttressing this, J&J remarked that why it normally communicates clinical holds to the public, it does not usually inform the public of study pauses, hence the reason why it chose to be taciturn in explaining in detail the motive behind it recent pause.
Backstory: Johnson and Johnson began enrolling volunteers in its Phase 3 study on Sept. 23. Researchers planned to enroll 60,000 participants in the United States and other countries.
Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19
Portuguese football star, Critiano Ronaldo has contracted the novel coronavirus.
Portuguese and Juventus Star, Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for Covid-19 and he has left the Portugal squad for isolation.