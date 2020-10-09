Coronavirus
Covid-19: We have increased daily testing capacity to over 3,500 a day – Health Minister
The Minister, during the briefing, announced that Nigeria has increased its daily testing.
The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has said that Nigeria has increased its daily testing capacity for COVID-19 to over 3,500/day.
The Minister disclosed this at the daily COVID-19 PTF press briefing on Thursday. He said the country is worried about schools reopening and flights resumption, as there may be a surge in cases if Nigeria does not improve testing and contact tracing.
Our testing and tracing capabilities have improved a lot, such that every state of the Federation has least one laboratory. -HMoH @DrEOEhanire
“We are especially worried, about huge COVID increases in certain countries with which we have high volume of human traffic. The Federal Ministry of Health therefore wishes to advise Nigerians against non-essential travel to high burden countries,” he said.
He added that the risk created by the movement of people could be countered mainly through improved surveillance programs, and that the government had added more testing labs across the nation to deal with the capacity.
“I wish to specially solicit that all travelers, especially arriving passengers, cooperate with border authorities to protect our people & also our health system from stress.
“Our testing and tracing capabilities have improved a lot, such that every state of the Federation has least one laboratory.
“That has increased our daily testing capacity to over 3,500/day. We are, however, still testing well below that capacity, because laboratories are receiving fewer samples than they could handle, leaving some partners to doubt our reports.”
He urged state governments to improve sample collection and also urged citizens that had come in contact with confirmed cases of COVID-19 to submit themselves for testing.
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 8th of October 2020, 103 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 59,841 confirmed cases.
On the 8th of October 2020, 103 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 1,939 samples across the country.
To date, 59,841 cases have been confirmed, 51,551 cases have been discharged and 1,113 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 545,364 tests have been carried out as of October 7th, 2020 compared to 543,425 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 8th October 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 59,841
- Total Number Discharged – 51,551
- Total Deaths – 1,113
- Total Tests Carried out – 545,364
According to the NCDC, the 103 new cases were reported from 13 states- Lagos (39), Rivers (21), FCT (19), Oyo (6) Kaduna (4), Bauchi (3), Ogun (3), Imo (2), Kano (2), Benue (1), Edo (1), Nasarawa (1), Plateau (1)
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 19,815, followed by Abuja (5,784), Plateau (3,499), Oyo (3,285), Rivers (2,653), Edo (2,635), Kaduna (2,467), Ogun (1,901), Delta (1,803), Kano (1,740), Ondo (1,638), Enugu (1,289), Kwara (1,050), Ebonyi (1,042), Abia (898), Katsina (894), Gombe (883). Osun (874), Borno (745), and Bauchi (707).
Imo State has recorded 579 cases, Benue (482), Nasarawa (469), Bayelsa (401), Jigawa (325), Ekiti (322), Akwa Ibom (294), Niger (261), Anambra (250), Adamawa (248), Sokoto (162), Taraba (106), Kebbi (93), Cross River (87), Zamfara (79), Yobe (76), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
COVID-19 vaccine likely to be ready by December – WHO
The WHO has insisted that a vaccine may not be ready until the end of 2020.
The World Health Organization (WHO), has hinted that a vaccine against the novel coronavirus disease may be ready by the end of the year.
This disclosure was made by the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Tuesday, October 5, 2020, during the UN agency’s Executive Board meeting that examined the global response to the coronavirus pandemic.
He called for solidarity and political commitment by all leaders to ensure equal distribution of vaccines when they become available.
Tedros, in a final remark to the WHO’s Executive Board, said, “We will need vaccines and there is hope that by the end of this year we may have a vaccine. There is hope.’’
This announcement is coming on the day the European Union health regulator, launched a real-time review of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by US drugmaker, Pfizer and Germany’s VioNTech, following a similar announcement for AstraZeneca’s vaccine last week.
The WHO-led COVAX global vaccine facility currently has 9 experimental vaccines that are under its development, and it aims to distribute 2 billion doses by the end of 2021.
The two-day WHO executive board meeting, which examined the global response to the pandemic, heard calls from countries including Germany, Britain and Australia for reforms to strengthen the U.N. agency.
The WHO has been heavily criticized by President Donald Trump’s administration over its role in the management of the pandemic crisis, accusing it of being too close to China and not doing enough to question Beijing’s actions late last year when the virus first emerged in Wuhan.
Tedros has, however, dismissed the suggestions and said his agency has kept the world informed.
The Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response, led by former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark, and former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, met for the first time last month.
Tedros said, “We hope to get the real lessons that we can implement and prevent the same thing from happening. But I would like to assure you that WHO is ready to learn from this and change this organization.”
“During our transformation, we promised this, we promised to keep the change as a constant,” he said, referring to his programme since taking the helm in 2017.
Covid-19: CDC revises guidance, says virus can spread through airborne transmission
The CDC’s updated guidane insists that Covid-19 can sometimes be spread by airborne transmission.
The United States’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), on Monday, revealed that COVID-19 can spread through virus lingering in the air, sometimes for hours, thereby reversing its earlier pronouncement and acknowledging concerns widely voiced by public health experts about the airborne transmission of the virus.
In the updated guidance, the CDC said that Covid-19 can sometimes be spread by airborne transmission. It said some infections can be spread by exposure to the virus in small droplets and particles, or aerosols, that can linger in the air for minutes to hours.
READ: Fake labs, travel frustrations, passengers allege COVID-19 test Scams at airport
The CDC’s updated guidance comes weeks after the agency published, and then took down a similar warning, sparking debate over how the virus spreads.
In Monday’s guidance, CDC said there was evidence that people with COVID-19 possibly infected others who were more than 6 feet away, within enclosed spaces with poor ventilation.
READ: UK’s CDC Group invests $39.2 million in West Africa
Under such circumstances, CDC said scientists believe the amount of infectious smaller droplets and particles, or aerosols, produced by the people with COVID-19 become concentrated enough to spread the virus.
The CDC has long warned of transmission through small droplets that shoot through the air and generally fall to the ground, which resulted in the six-feet social distancing rule. Aerosol droplets are much smaller still and can remain suspended in the air, like smoke.
READ: UK to roll out COVID-19 vaccine in less than 3 months and mass vaccination by Easter
A group of US scientists had warned on Monday that aerosols lingering in the air could be a major source of COVID-19 transmission, although CDC stresses that close-contact transmission is more common than through air.
Some researchers in a press call said, “The reality is the airborne transmission is the main way that transmission happens at close range with prolonged contact.’’
The researchers disclosed that viruses in aerosols can remain in the air for seconds to hours, travel more than two meters and accumulate in poorly ventilated indoor air, leading to super spreading events.
Since individuals with COVID-19 release thousands of virus-laden aerosols and far fewer droplets while breathing and talking, the scientists said the focus must be on protecting against airborne transmission.
“The new guidance is also clear about asymptomatic transmission as it said that people who are infected but do not show symptoms can also spread the virus to others,” it says.
They also said that public health officials should clearly differentiate between droplets ejected by coughing or sneezing and aerosols that can carry the virus to greater distances.
Public health officials must highlight the importance of moving activities outdoors and improving indoor air, along with wearing a mask and social distancing, the letter said.
It can be recalled that many researchers and doctors have said for months that coronavirus can be transmitted through small airborne viral particles. In July, 239 scientists published a letter that urged the World Health Organization and other public health organizations to be more forthcoming about the likelihood that people could catch the virus from droplets floating in the air.