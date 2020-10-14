Stock Market
Apple drops 2%, iphone 12 not exciting
The price plunge is coming on sentiments that there was little or no exclusive feature seen on the new iPhone model.
American technology juggernaut Apple, makers of the popular iPhone brand, failed to impress global investors, as its share value lost more than 2%. The price plunge is coming on sentiments that there was little or no exclusive feature seen on the new iPhone model.
Another strong fundamental weighing heavily on the prized tech stock is the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, Apple has seen its stores disrupted negatively, as lockdown modes due to the COVID-19 pandemic and consequent decline in the mobility of people, begin to take toll on major economies. Although, as much as Apple is a technology company, it is not known for selling its products online; rather, it is popular for its in-store experience.
The latest model iPhone 12 with a 6.1-inch display, will be available for USD 799, while a ‘Mini’ version with a 5.4-inch screen will be slightly cheaper at USD 699. A ‘Pro’ version with three cameras and a new 3-D ‘lidar’ sensor starts at USD 999, with the largest ‘Pro Max’ starting at USD 1,099 and going up to USD 1,399.
In addition, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on the prevailing macros affecting U.S tech stocks including Apple. He said:
“Overnight, US stocks lost ground with halted COVID-19 vaccine trials and an elusive US stimulus agreement weighing on sentiment, as third-quarter earnings season got underway.
“Hopes for the passage of a new coronavirus relief package faded, as the US Speaker, Nancy Pelosi rejected the US$1.8 trillion coronavirus relief proposal from the White House, saying it ‘falls significantly short of what this pandemic and deep recession demands.’
“Meanwhile, after unveiling its flagship gadget’s latest invention – iPhone 12 with 5G connectivity – Apple Inc. shares fell”
Bottomline
Global investors are riding on the bias that the iPhone 12 basically has the features most new smartphones should have; howbeit, were not excited about the drop in its share value.
Stock Market
Stanbic, Cadbury, Nigerian Breweries lift Nigerian bourse slightly up
The All Share index gained slightly by 0.02% to 28,344.04 points.
Nigerian stock market closed in a near stalemate trading session on Tuesday.
The All Share index gained slightly by 0.02% to 28,344.04 points.
- A total volume of 535.8 million units of shares, valued at N5.01billion exchanged hands in 4,498 deals. REGALINS finished as the most traded shares by volume at 245.7million units, while GUARANTY topped the market value list at N3.00billion.
- The market breadth index was positive with 18 gainers against 15 losers. ETERNA (9.77%) and INTBREW (9.56%) led the Gainers chart for the day, while ETRANZACT (-9.79%) and CUSTODIAN (-4.76%) closed top losers.
- Across sectors, three of the five indexes under our coverage gained. Price appreciation in INTBREW (+9.56%), CADBURY (+1.40%), and NB (+1.03%) improved the NSE Consumer Goods Index by +0.88%.
- The NSE Insurance and Oil & Gas Indexes followed to gain 0.34% and 0.11% respectively. Conversely, the Banking index depreciated by -1.18%% on the back of sell-offs in UBA (-2.94%) and GUARANTY (-2.48%), while the Oil and Gas Index closed flat.
Top gainers
INTBREW up 9.56% to close at N4.7
ETERNA up 9.77% to close at N4.38
STANBIC up 3.53% to close at N44
CADBURY up 1.40% to close at N7.25
NB up 1.03% to close at N49.1
Top losers
ETRANZACT down 9.79% to close at N2.12
CUSTODIAN down 4.76% to close at N5
AFRIPRUD down 3.75% to close at N5.39
UBA down 2.94% to close at N6.6
GUARANTY down 2.48% to close at N29.55
Outlook
Nigerian bourse rose slightly higher amid growing unrest among Nigerian youths on Police reforms.
- Buying pressures from Stanbic, Cadbury, Nigerian Breweries neutralized significant selling pressures noticed in GTBank, UBA, and Custodian.
- Nairametrics envisages cautious buying, as recent price action bias tilts toward an overbought position.
Stock Market
MTN Nigeria, International Breweries drop, Profit-taking ticks up
Market breadth index was negative with 16 losers against 13 gainers.
The Nigerian bourse as anticipated started the first trading session of the week on a negative note. The All-Share Index and Market Capitalization finished the day lower, losing 0.27% to close at 28,337.49 points and N14.81 trillion respectively.
- A total volume of 369.1 million units of shares, valued at N5.06billion exchanged hands in 4,750 deals, as UBA finished as the most traded shares by volume of 95.0million units, while GUARANTY and ZENITH bank topped the market value list at N1.98billion and N944 million respectively.
- NSE Insurance Index: Down by -1.78%, on price decline in MANSARD (-5.67) and REGALINS (-4.35%).
- NSE Consumer Goods Index: Dipped by -0.91%, on INTBREW (-9.11%) and Flourmill (-4.55%) decrease.
- NSE Industrial Index: Fell by -0.54%, due to sell-offs in BUACEMENT (-1.45%).
- NSE Banking Index: slide -0.05%, on price decline in GUARANTY (-0.33%), and ZENITHBANK (-0.25%).
- NSE Oil & Gas Index: Up +1.36%, on the back of the gains recorded in ETERNA (+9.92%) and SEPLAT (+2.44%)
Similarly, in today’s trade, the market breadth index was negative with 16 losers against 13 gainers. INTBREW (-9.11%) & FLOUR MILL (-4.55%) led the losers’ chart for the day, while ETERNA (+9.92%) and CUTIX (+4.65%) finished top gainers.
Top gainers
ETERNA up 9.92% to close at N3.99
CUTIX up4.65% to close at N1.8
SEPLAT up 2.44% to close at N420
FCMB up 2.21% to close at N2.31
ACCESS up 1.28% to close at N7.9
Top losers
INTBREW down 9.11% to close at N4.29
FLOURMILL down 4.55% to close at N21
AFRIPRUD down 2.27% to close at N5.6
BUACEMENT down 1.45% to close at N40.9
MTNN down 0.36% to close at N140
Outlook
Nigerian bourse started the week trading south, amid falling crude oil prices. Significant selling pressure was seen in NSE30 stocks that include MTN Nigeria, International Breweries, and Flour mills.
Michael Nwakalor, Macroeconomist at CardinalStone Research, in a phone chat interview with Nairametrics explained the bias most traders are having now
- We expect to see mixed sentiments in the ASI this week.
- Bargain hunting activities on continued expectations of suppressed fixed-income yields are likely to be punctuated by profit-taking over the week.
Market Views
Outlook: What to expect from Stock Markets W/W
Market analysts are slightly pessimistic about the coming week in the Nigerian bourse.
The Nigerian Stock market remained relatively impressive at W/W. In the previous week, the All-Share Index and Market Capitalization both appreciated by 5.30% to close the week at 28,415.31 and N14.852 trillion respectively.
Fourteen (14) equities depreciated in price, lower than fifteen (15) equities in the previous week. Ninety-six (96) equities remained unchanged, lower than one hundred and twelve (112) recorded in the previous week.
However, Profit-taking was noticed at the last trading session of the week as the plunge in money market rates, coupled with institutional investors re-strategizing ahead of the Q3 earnings results propelled buying interests of Nigerian Stocks, particularly NSE30 Stocks.
Stock traders and investors are trooping into the perceived undervalued local equity market amid the continual low-yields seen in Nigeria’s debt market.
Abiodun Keripe, Managing Director, Afrinvest Research in a note to Nairametrics spoke on his expectations for the coming week at Nigeria’s local bourse
While we expect the soft gains in the domestic market to be sustained, we note that investors are likely to extend the profit-taking activities into the week ahead.
- The year is gradually winding down and portfolio managers are looking to finish with a decent average performance for the year.
- Additionally, there is still the paucity of alternative assets with low valuation and the potential to outperform the low yielding fixed income instruments. I believe these are few drivers for the equities market which reinforces our positive outlook for the week.
- We expect the release of Q3 2020 earnings results from this week. With the not-too-underwhelming H1 numbers, we think the Q3 corporate performance will likewise be a positive catalyst.
On the global scene Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a note to Nairametrics spoke on expectation for the coming week, at the global equity market saying;
“Investors remain focused on the implications of a ‘Blue Wave’ election, given that the probability of a Democratic sweep has climbed to 60% from 47% one month ago,”
Furthermore, he opined;
- With much of the street thoroughly drenched in the Blue Wave, I would expect global drivers to reassert their influence with the path of the global economic recovery, COVID-19 case counts, progress towards a vaccine, and broader trade issues.
- The market remains zeroed-in on optimism, focusing on a likely pick-up in government spending, notably on infrastructure and ‘green’ initiatives. However, it requires one to ignore the prospect of higher corporate taxes and also potentially massive shifts in the regulatory backdrop for some sectors like tech.
- These elements point in vastly different directions for risk appetite, and I expect ‘risk-off’ to win out, in part, because of timing.
What to expect
Taking a cue from some market analysts who are slightly pessimistic about the coming week in the Nigerian bourse. Profit-taking is more likely to continue amid falling crude oil prices, and growing youth unrest over alleged police abuses.