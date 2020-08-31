Cryptocurrency
BREAKING: BTC scammer steals 1,400 BTCs worth $16 million
A payment of 1,400 #BTC (16,007,157 USD USD) was made to a confirmed malware scam.
The recent bullish trend in the crypto industry has attracted bad actors whose motive primarily is to rob investors, crypto traders, and larger entities of their crypto-assets.
Just about an hour ago, Whale Alert, an advanced crypto tracker reported that a cyber scammer made away with a staggering amount of $16 million
“A payment of 1,400 #BTC (16,007,157 USD USD) was made to a confirmed malware scam!” Whale Alert tweeted.
🚔 🚔 🚔 A payment of 1,400 #BTC (16,007,157 USD USD) was made to a Confirmed Malware scam!https://t.co/0APLFRVgdk
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) August 31, 2020
Recall that a few months ago Nairametrics had earlier reported how thousands of Bitcoin investors have, over time, been defrauded of their hard-earned money around the world. The crypto fraudsters use both old and new tactics to defraud their targets in schemes based on BTC exchanged through online ledgers known as the blockchain.
However, you should remember that the use of cold wallets or a proprietary smartphone is recommended. These are specifically designed tools to keep your bitcoin from falling into the hands of hackers on the internet.
Ethereum whales on the rise, as Ether hits $420
Two unknown ETH whales separately moved 189,735 Ethereum coins worth about $80.88 million.
Ethereum whales have been making huge transactions in recent days, moving the second most valuable crypto more frequently, as DeFi tokens gain tractions thereby pushing the price above $420.
Data from an advanced crypto tracker, Whales Alert, showed that two unknown ETH whales separately moved 189,735 Ethereum coins worth about $80.88 million, transferred from an unknown wallet some hours ago.
READ: ChainLink now the 5th most valuable crypto, gains 418% since July 1
🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 175,823 #ETH (74,974,108 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallet
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) August 31, 2020
13,912 #ETH (5,910,780 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to #GateIO
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) August 31, 2020
Why the move?
Nairametrics believes that the recent whale movements were triggered by the DeFi token phenomenon which uses the ERC-20 protocol for facilitating transactions. Ethereum 2.0, the long-term protocol upgrade of Ether’s parent network, is set to launch its final testnet this month.
Defi, in short, is the use of blockchain technologies (including smart contracts, decentralized asset custody, etc.) to replace all “intermediaries” with programme codes, therefore maximizing the efficiency of financial services whilst minimizing costs.
READ: Plentywaka raises $300,000, seeks partners as it launches operations in Abuja
These digital assets are designed on Ethereum codes, and usually exhibit characteristics that include having protocols and financial smart contracts
What are Ethereum whales?
In the Ethereum world, traders or investors who own a large number of Ethereum are typically called whales. This means an Ethereum whale would be a single Ethereum address owning around 1,000 Ethereum or more.
Things you need to know about Ethereum
Ethereum is a cryptocurrency designed for decentralized applications and deployment of smart contracts, which are created and operated without any fraud, interruption, control or interference from a third party.
READ MORE: 200 Bitcoins worth $2.4 million to be won as prize money
Ethereum is a decentralized system, fully independent, and is not under anybody’s authority. It has no pivotal point, and its platform is connected to thousands of its users through their computing system around the world, which means it’s almost impossible for Ethereum to go offline.
Bitcoin is becoming scarce as BTC Miners sell less BTCs
BTC supply is tightening, as miners refuse to pump their coins into the crypto market.
The recent adoption of the world’s flagship crypto asset by some institutions and many retail investors has given BTC miners incentives to start hoarding Bitcoins.
Taking a critical look at wallets or addresses belonging to Bitcoin miners via Glassnode analytics, Nairametrics found out that most BTC miners haven’t been selling their cryptos, despite BTC’s price gaining significant value since the third halving.
Glassnode analytics also revealed that BTC miners currently hold more than 1.8 million BTC, recording the highest amount held by miners in over two years. Same as BTC investors, miners have decreased the sell-offs.
READ: Halving: Bitcoin whales gather more BTC, waiting for bullish run
This macro stated above makes a solid case for Bitcoin bulls because BTC miners typically sell their BTCs to cover operational costs like electricity bills, and computing hardware. Even though the price of Bitcoin has gained more than 35% since the most recent halving, BTC miners now prefer to hold their BTCs for now. This means that BTC supply is tightening, as miners refuse to pump their coins into the crypto market.
READ: Ethereum whale transfers 62,134 ETH as Ether remains above $385
What you should know: BTC miners help in facilitating BTC transactions and providing security on the blockchain network. The importance of BTC miners can’t be underestimated as they perform these functions, by solving computational tasks which permit them to chain together blocks of transactions.
Bitcoin mining involves the act of solving tasks that come in the form of algorithms in affirming a transaction and fixing it within a block on the blockchain.
READ: Banks reduce dollar spending limit on naira debit cards to $100
By mining BTC, you can earn a BTC without having to pay money for such. BTC miners collect BTC as a reward for completing “blocks” of confirmed transactions which are added to the blockchain network.
Investors making big profits as Yearn.finance surges past $38,500
Yearn.finance’s native token YFI has gained more than 75% in the last 24-hours.
It’s no longer news that crypto traders and investors are rushing into Yearn.Finance.
However, what has recently astonished most major players in the crypto industry is the fact that Yearn.finance’s native token YFI has gained more than 75% in the last 24-hours, achieving a new all-time high at over $38,500.
Some leading crypto experts believe this is just the beginning for yearn.finance, meaning it could reach billions of dollars in the mid-term, as analyst Tyler Reynolds suggests the possibility of a $15 billion market cap based on cash flow analysis. He said:
“500k $YFI = $15B market capitalization If it traded at 50x FCF, then it would need to generate $300M for holders It’s already generating $20M and that will go up as yUSD/yCRV grows. Add in other new arb opportunities & products (eg insurance) and we’re not far from $300M in FCF.”
READ: Earning BTCs without Having To Pay Money
500k $YFI = $15B mcap
If it traded at 50x FCF, then it would need to generate $300M for holders
It’s already generating $20M and that will go up as yUSD/yCRV grows
Add in other new arb opportunities & products (eg insurance) and we’re not far from $300M in FCF
— Tyler Reynolds (@tbr90) August 29, 2020
However, a top crypto researcher with the pseudo name, Haus advised investors and traders to be wary of the most expensive crypto coin, as it has fundamental challenges, that include poor market liquidity. He continued by saying;
“$YFI may be ripping right now, but it’s illiquid as hell as very little of the supply is available on exchanges. Try selling even 100k and you’ll tank the price by 3%.
READ: Contactless payments: What buying and selling would look like post COVID-19
“For comparison, the slippage on selling $100k worth $LEND (another DeFi coin with a similar market capitalization) is 0.2%”
$YFI may be ripping right now, but it's illiquid as hell as very little of the supply is available on exchanges. Try selling even 100k and you'll tank the price by 3%.
For comparison, the slippage on selling $100k worth $LEND (another DeFi coin with similar mcap) is 0.2%
— Hasu (@hasufl) August 29, 2020
“500k $YFI = $15B mcap If it traded at 50x FCF, then it would need to generate $300M for holders It’s already generating $20M and that will go up as yUSD/yCRV grows Add in other new arb opportunities & products (eg insurance) and we’re not far from $300M in FCF.”
What you must know: There are multiple protocols providing yield (returns) on the capital that you lend. These yields vary from one protocol to the next. YFI automates & optimizes lending such that you can earn maximum value on your capital without researching each protocol.
The token is used by Yearn.finance as a tool in producing returns from stablecoin deposits such as Tether.
These returns have become so attractive to investors that hundreds of millions have been transferred to the Yearn.finance protocol.
This increase in deposits led to an increase in the value of YFI, which is representative of the value of the Yearn.finance ecosystem.
Yearn Finance’s advantage over Bitcoin: With a mere 30k token supply making it more scarce than even Bitcoin, $YFI is the hardest money the world has ever known.