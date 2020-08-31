BREAKING: BTC scammer steals 1,400 BTCs worth $16 million

The recent bullish trend in the crypto industry has attracted bad actors whose motive primarily is to rob investors, crypto traders, and larger entities of their crypto-assets.

Just about an hour ago, Whale Alert, an advanced crypto tracker reported that a cyber scammer made away with a staggering amount of $16 million

“A payment of 1,400 #BTC (16,007,157 USD USD) was made to a confirmed malware scam!” Whale Alert tweeted.

Recall that a few months ago Nairametrics had earlier reported how thousands of Bitcoin investors have, over time, been defrauded of their hard-earned money around the world. The crypto fraudsters use both old and new tactics to defraud their targets in schemes based on BTC exchanged through online ledgers known as the blockchain.

However, you should remember that the use of cold wallets or a proprietary smartphone is recommended. These are specifically designed tools to keep your bitcoin from falling into the hands of hackers on the internet.