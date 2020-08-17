Cryptocurrency
Unknown ETH Whale moves $35 million dollars worth of Ethereum
Ethereum is a cryptocurrency designed for decentralized applications and deployment of smart contracts.
It seems Ethereum whales are having a good time gathering more ETH, because the second most valuable crypto asset continues to stay above $420.
Data from an advanced crypto tracker, Whales Alert, showed that an ETH whale moved 81,000 ETH (34,902,307 USD) transferred from to unknown wallet
🚨 🚨 🚨 81,000 #ETH (34,902,307 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallet
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) August 16, 2020
What are Ethereum whales?
In the Ethereum world, traders or investors who own a large number of Ethereum are typically called whales. This means an Ethereum whale would be a single Ethereum address owning around 1,000 Ethereum or more.
Meanwhile, Ethereum’s daily transaction count neared an all-time high this week. Its ATH of 1.34 million was set on Jan 4, 2018, when Ethereum had an average market price of $1,042. Earlier this week, its transaction count was within shouting distance at 1.27 million.
Priced at $431 as at the time of this writing, the increased activity is a good long-term sign of things to come for Ethereum holders.
Things you need to know about Ethereum
Ethereum is a decentralized system, fully independent, and is not under anybody’s authority. It has no pivotal point, and its platform is connected to thousands of its users through their computing system around the world, which means it’s almost impossible for Ethereum to go offline.
ChainLink now the 5th most valuable crypto, gains 418% since July 1
Link is currently worth about $19, gaining about 418% since July 1, 2020
Chainlink (LINK) has joined the top 5 most valuable cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, following a surge in interest by crypto traders and investors for the digital coin over the last few weeks.
Link, which is currently worth about $19, has gained about 418% since July 1, 2020, when it was trading around $4.55. Chainlink (link) is pushing closer to the $20 threshold and solidifying itself in the number five position for the most valuable cryptocurrencies ranked by market capitalization.
READ MORE: XRP plunges more than 10%, biggest daily percentage drop since March 12
Is Chainlink in a price bubble?
Sometimes when the price of crypto-assets increase overtime, it gets to a point when the bubble will burst and almost all assets will experience price correction. The less mature the crypto asset and the weaker the fundamentals, the sharper the correction will be.
Is Chainlink overvalued?
Nairametrics does not believe that Chain link is overvalued. Compared to 2017, DeFi tokens are nowhere close to being as overvalued as mainstream crypto assets like BTC and ETH. However, there is a strong level of caution among investors.
Quick fact: Defi means “decentralized finance”. It is a crypto ecosystem made up of financial apps designed on leading blockchain platforms.
These digital assets are designed on Ethereum codes, and usually exhibit characteristics that include having protocols and financial smart contracts.
READ MORE: Crypto-Scammers stole $24 million worth of BTCs in 2020
Chainlink is a blockchain that is designed to bridge the space between blockchain technology-based smart contracts (created by ETH), and other user programs.
Since blockchains by principle can’t have access to data outside their paths or networks, a DeFi instrument is needed to facilitate data feeds in smart contracts, and Chainlink helps to solve such needs.
Investors cashing in big time, as 95% BTC wallets are currently in profit
95% of Bitcoin wallets are currently in a state of profit.
Most BTC wallets containing Bitcoin are cashing in big time, as reports seen on Glassnode’s Twitter feed showed most Bitcoin wallets in a state of profit.
According to Glassnode, 75% of Bitcoin wallets are currently profitable.
Extended periods at this level and above are characteristic of bull runs as BTC moves towards new all-time highs.
95% of #Bitcoin UTXOs are currently in a state of profit.
Extended periods at this level and above are characteristic of bull runs as $BTC moves towards new all-time highs.
Chart: https://t.co/bxvcpcBvlK pic.twitter.com/SIxM88BdHG
— glassnode (@glassnode) August 14, 2020
How easy is tracking BTCs? It should be noted that Bitcoin is not really anonymous because all BTC transactions are kept permanently and publicly on the blockchain or ledger system, so it’s very easy for anyone to see the transactions and balances of any BTC address.
Chainalysis researchers recently explained in detail that as the rush for BTCs keeps increasing, the price will most definitely be affected. The report said:
“With more people looking to trade BTCs, which is only becoming scarcer following the recent halving, bitcoin moving from the investment bucket into the trading bucket could become a crucial source of liquidity
However, one would expect this will only happen if bitcoin’s price rises to a level at which long-term investors are willing to sell,”
READ MORE: Zoom’s market valuation hits $50 billion mark, thanks to COVID-19
The report claims the “Hodler net position change,” which provides an aggregate of long-term wallet holder behavior, has been positive on 154 of the first 170 days of 2020.
Glassnode data shows Hodlers have made a net increase of 233,000 BTC to their positions since the start of the year.
In the meantime, BTC remained confidently above $11, 000 throughout this week. Also, Bitcoin’s on-chain fundamentals point to the beginning of a potential bull market, though external market forces could still impact this possibility.
Bitcoin could potentially become superior to cash
BTC holds a maximum supply of about 21 million digital coins.
MicroStrategy, a publicly traded company in the US valued at over $1.2 billion, disclosed via an official statement that it would be adopting the world’s most valuable crypto as a “primary treasury reserve asset”.
“Since its inception over a decade ago, Bitcoin has emerged as a significant addition to the global financial system, with characteristics that are useful to both individuals and institutions. MicroStrategy has recognized Bitcoin as a legitimate investment asset that can be superior to cash and accordingly has made Bitcoin the principal holding in its treasury reserve strategy,” MicroStrategy CEO, Michael J. Saylor said. He also acknowledged that Bitcoin could potentially become superior to cash.
Data from Coin360 showed the flagship crypto-asset was trading above $11,700 with a market valuation above $216 billion and a daily trading volume of about $9.6 billion. This was as at the time this report was being drafted.
Why Bitcoin might be rising
What’s driving the most valuable crypto and its usage as an investment asset lately?
Well, many financial experts believe the sudden rise of crypto assets’ value might be due to the weakness in the US dollar.
The American dollar has fallen in recent months, on expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates near zero for the long term as a result of the financial disruption caused by the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.
Quick fact: BTC holds a maximum supply of about 21 million digital coins of which there are about 18.5 million in circulation, while over 4 million BTCs have already been lost forever. These show that its definite supply protects it asset against value dilution.
Recall that Nairametrics earlier gave valuable insights into why Bitcoin is now the most preferred asset to own among institutional investors.
Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, on his Twitter feed commented on the reasons companies are investing in cryptos. He said:
“Smart publicly listed company buys $250,000,000 worth of bitcoin, as a safe haven asset. Stimulus money flowing from Wall Street into bitcoin. Are you in front of or behind them?”
Smart publicly listed company buys $250,000,000 worth of #bitcoin, as a safe heaven asset.
Stimulus money flowing from Wall Street into #bitcoin.
Are you in front or behind them? https://t.co/1FYLZERjkS
— CZ Binance (@cz_binance) August 11, 2020