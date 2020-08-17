FEATURED
Nigerians experience evacuation horror in Ethiopian airline flight from US
Government officials were accused of racketeering in Ethiopian evacuation flight from Houston.
Passengers suffered over 6 hours delay after they boarded an Ethiopian airline flight departing Houston for Lagos, in the early hours of Sunday 15th of August, 2020.
The 12-hour flight ended up extending to a grueling 20 hours because passengers spent 8 hours aboard the plane and on the tarmac, while officials hustled to sell seats to stranded passengers on the waitlist.
The flight was an evacuation air travel organized by Nigerian Authorities for Nigerians stranded abroad and looking to return to home. Nairametrics received videos and messages from at least one distraught passenger aboard the flight.
In the video, we could see and hear upset passengers lashing out at airline authorities and babies crying because of the ‘heat’ in the plane. As the frustrations brewed, some passengers demanded to get off the plane insisting that they no longer wanted to fly again. Eventually, 5 passengers deboarded from the plane, and their seats were promptly sold.
Suspicion of racketeering
The frustrations apparently began from about 10 am (local time in Houston) when passengers were expected to arrive at the airport due to requirements of health and security checks. However, as it has been the case for weeks, there were more passengers than the plane could accommodate. This created an opportunity for last-minute deals and alleged racketeering between government officials looking to sell seats to stranded passengers who hoped no shows will unlock seats for them.
A one-way ticket for this flight cost as much as $1,500 and could cost more for passengers who did not have confirmed seats on board. According to a passenger aboard the plane, seats that recorded no shows were resold for as high as $1, 750 out of which $1, 500 is remitted to the airline and $250 pocketed by racketeers.
According to people familiar with evacuation travels, Nigerian Embassy officials in conjunction with Ethiopian airlines operate two flights once every two weeks from Newark, New Jersey and Houston, Texas respectively. Nigerians looking to come back home book ahead and pay a one-way ticket price of $1,500 (N600k).
They are then expected to carry out a COVID-19 test 3 days to departure before being allowed to board the plane. Despite the high cost of traveling, passengers who have used this service have experienced travel frustration as the flights are frequently delayed by officials due to the arduous and often chaotic boarding process. It is within this chaos and under the guise to fill all available seats that opportunities open up for racketeering.
The Ethiopian flight of August 16th was no different. Passengers were made to arrive at the airport by 10 am to allow for an early check-in. However, they waited till about 10 pm local Houston time before departure. A full 12 hours of horrendous wait. One of the passengers complained bitterly about the treatment from authorities handling flight operations and worried about the safety of passengers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Both the Nigerian embassy officials and Ethiopian airlines have been reckless in their handling of citizens and have further exposed citizens to COVID exposure on the flight. They kept postponing the expected time of departure. The flight that was meant to depart at 3 pm local time was still on the tarmac as at 8 pm local time in Houston.”
Evacuation is big business
Since the COVID-19 lockdown affected airspaces, evacuation flight out of the US and UK into Nigeria has become a big business for operators. However, most travel operators who we spoke to believe Nigerian authorities can make the evacuation travel experience a lot better while still making more money if it is handled better.
With thousands of Nigerians looking to come back home, more flights can be made available at a cheaper cost. Most Nigerians cannot afford the $1,500 fee, thereby resorting to route through Cotonou which goes for $750, half the price. However, this route also carries hidden costs and inconveniences, especially if you are traveling with several pieces of luggage.
Asides this, immigration authorities are allegedly “greased” as much as $600 to allow them into the country due to another slew of entry processes put in place by the government to limit the negative effects of COVID-19.
According to sources familiar with the situation, upon arrival from an evacuation flight, the international passports of passengers are seized. These passports will not be released until a mandatory test has been conducted by passengers within 24 hours of arrival. They must pass the mandatory two weeks without showing symptoms.
In the meantime, Nigeria’s airspace remains closed for commercial international travel in line with preventive measures to avoid COVID-19.
COVID-19: Western diplomats warn of disease explosion, poor handling by government
Bill Gates says Trump's WHO funding suspension is dangerous
DASHBOARD: The most important economic numbers in Nigeria today
These are the numbers that matter in the economy.
Nigeria Economic Dashboard
- Total Coronavirus count – Cases 48,770, Death 974 (1.99%), Recovered 36,290 (74.4%).
- Macro data – The National Bureau of Statistics during the week, released the unemployment report for Q2 2020, which revealed that Nigeria unemployment rate stood at 27.1%
- External Reserves – Nigeria External reserve dipped -0.09% from $35.66 billion recorded on the 7th August 2020 to $35.62 billion on 13th August 2020.
- Exchange Rate – Naira to USD in the parallel market hovered around as
N470/$1 and N475/$1 during the week. NAFEX rate closed N386.33
- Inflation Rate – 12.56%
- Interest rates- Lending rate – Prime 15.65%, MPR 12.5%, Savings rate – 3.33%, Fixed Deposit 1 year 7.12%
- Nigerian Stocks – NSE All-share index grew by +0.63% from 25,041.89 to 25,199.84 basis points.
- Highest gainers – Cadbury +12.88%, Nigerian Brew. +12.5%, Unilever +11.61%, C & I Leasing +10%.
- Highest Losers – Champion Brew. -25.26%, Ikeja Hotel -25%, Cornerstone Insurance –10.91%, N Nig. Flour Mills -10%.
- Marked down – Nil (means it closed register for payment of dividends).
- Next Markdown – Cornerstone Insurance, MTNN.
Global Economic Dashboard
- Total Coronavirus count worldwide; Cases 21,617,587, Death 768,995 (3.56%), Recovered 14,333,423 (66.3%).
- Unemployment around the world – 332 thousand Citizens lost their Jobs in the Netherlands as of Q2 2020.
- Going Bankrupt – Stein Mart
- Fighting for its life – China’s Harbin Pharmaceutical, GNC
- US Stocks Weekly change – Dow Jones +1.81, S&P +0.64%, Nasdaq +0.23%.
- Global Stocks – German Xetra Dax +1.79%, London FTSE 100 +0.96%, Japan Nikkei 255 +4.3%, China Shanghai +0.14%, South Africa JSE +0.56%.
- Crude Oil Prices – WTI +1.92%, Brent +1.19%, Natural Gas +4%
- Commodities- Gold Prices -4.47%, Wheat +0.86%, Soybeans +2.87%, Palm Oil -1.3%, Sugar +3.39%
- Notable Actions – Russia during the week produced the first batch of its newly approved COVID-19 vaccine
South South States lead in Nigerian unemployment
The South-South geopolitical zone is the most affected region with 37.0% unemployment rate.
Nigeria’s unemployment figures were released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Friday. The NBS also released the most affected regions in Nigeria, as unemployment climbed to 27.1%.
According to the report, the South-South geopolitical zone is the most affected region with 37.0% unemployment rate, followed by the South East with 29.1%, the North Central with 27.9%, the Northeast with 27.9%, North West with 26.3%, and the South West with 18.0%.
13.9 million Nigerian youth are unemployed – NBS
Further details in the report showed that the South South states have a collective total workforce of 13,929,526. Out of this number, a total of 5,147,325 are unemployed, according to the report.
See more details below
- Akwa Ibom State led in unemployment in the region at 45.2% and underemployment at 21.7%. 1,444,399 residents were recorded as unemployed with a total labour force of 2,534,495.
- Rivers State came second with Unemployment at 43.7% and Underemployment at 19.8%. %. 1,714,189 residents were recorded as unemployed with a total labour force of 3,921,860.
- Delta State in 3rd position with unemployment at 40.3% and underemployment at 20.1%. 1,005,848 residents were recorded as unemployed with a total labour force of 2,494,452
- Cross River in 4th position with Unemployment at 31.6% and Underemployment at 26.6%. 618,484 residents were recorded as unemployed with a total labour force of 1,959,675.
- Bayelsa recorded unemployment at 27.8% and underemployment at 20.6%. 287,671 residents were recorded as unemployed with a total labour force of 1,033,280.
- Edo state had the lowest unemployment in the region at 19.0% and underemployment at 34.9%. 376,734 residents were recorded as unemployed with a total labour force of 1,985,765.
It is interesting to note that the oil rich South South states of Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Bayelsa, and Delta receive the highest FAAC allocation from the Federal Government monthly.
It is also important to note that the NBS classifies those engaged in agriculture as “employed” and this could be a factor as to why unemployment rate in the South South is high. This is because South South states like Akwa Ibom do not have the land mass needed for large scale farming compared to states in the North.
This notwithstanding, the truth remains that failure to quickly address the high unemployment figures in the region could lead to more crime and violence.