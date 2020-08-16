Hospitality & Travel
FAAN investigates alleged cash demands made by Abuja airport’s officials
Passengers should report any official from any agency who requests money under any guise.
Following the cash demand allegations levied against some officials of Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, by returning passengers of evacuation flights, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has urged all passengers to resist and report such requests on the spot to airports’ authorities.
This was disclosed in a statement issued by the aviation authority shared via it’s Twitter handle on Sunday.
FAAN explained that all COVID-19 measures put in place at the airports are free for passengers and does not attract any charges, as an investigation is on-going by all agencies at the airport.
It stated, “The Authority will also like to use this medium to appeal to passengers to always ensure adherence to all safety and security measures at the airports.
“As the nation’s airports begin to reopen gradually for flight operations, we advise passengers to desist from giving money and to report any official from any agency that requests money under any guise.”
It emphasised that there is no aspect of its services at the airports that are being paid for by cash.
“Arriving passengers are expected to have gone through the COVID-19 test before boarding their flights from ports of departure, therefore they should not pay any money whatsoever to any airport official for the purpose,” it added.
FG says fund not a challenge to completion of Lagos-Ibadan rail but lack of workers
Coronavirus pandemic has come to stay, CCECC to come up with measures of completing the rail project.
The Federal Government has disclosed that funding is not a challenge or impediment to the completion of the $1.6 billion Lagos-Ibadan rail project, but rather a lack of workers.
The disclosure was made by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, during an inspection of the Lagos-Ibadan rail project, in a press statement by Eric Ojiekwe, Director Press and Public Relations of the ministry.
The Transport Minister had urged the project contractors, China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC), to complete the project within a period of 5 months.
Amaechi, who was on the inspection of the rail project with the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said that the coronavirus pandemic which has delayed the completion of the project has come to stay and so he asked the contractors, CCECC, to come up with measures of completing the rail project.
He was quoted as advising the project contractors, China Civil Engineering Construction, to adhere to safety measures such as compulsory use of masks and safety shields by all workers in order to get the required number needed to work in all stations.
He urged them to procure personal protective equipment for their workers as an excuse for failure would not be accepted.
On the Ibadan-Kano $5.6 billion rail which is yet to commence, Amaechi stated that government is yet to secure the loan from China Export-Import Bank, but assured it is still a top priority for this administration.
While giving his impression on the project, Lai Mohammed said, ‘’I am very impressed. The reason we brought you here is to see that it is not a concocted story. This is the reason why we are borrowing the money so that Nigerians can travel in dignity and comfort.’’
He said that the monies that had been borrowed for the project are not for grandiose display nor for overhead or running costs, but rather for capital projects which on completion would create jobs and provide the needed infrastructure for Nigerians.
He added that there was nothing wrong in borrowing as long as it is used to provide improved service delivery for the people.
Lai Mohammed was full of praises for Amaechi for the passion he has exhibited in driving the project and urged the contractors, CCECC, not to disappoint.
Other dignitaries that were part of the inspection tour included: the Managing Director, Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala-Usman, the Board Chairman, NRC, Engr. Ibrahim Alhassan Musa, the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Hassan Bello, among others.
NRC says Lagos-Ibadan rail to start operations next month with 16 trips daily
Okhiria disclosed that NRC will not wait for all the stations to be ready before starting operations.
The Federal Government have revealed that the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) will begin skeletal operations on the Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge Rail line from the middle of September with 16 trips every day.
This was disclosed by the Managing Director of NRC, Fidet Okhiria, on Saturday, August 15, in Ibadan, during an inspection tour of the project by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.
According to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Okhiria said that since the track laying had been completed between Ebute-Metta Junction in Lagos and Ibadan with the stations under construction, the operation would start between Yaba in Lagos and Ibadan.
“We will start by the middle of September from Yaba to Ibadan while the other construction finishing will continue. We already have 24 coaches and a set of DMUs (Diesel Multiple Units) made of eight coaches. With that, we intend to have 16 trips a day,” he said.
It should be noted that the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) announced that the track laying work for the 312km long double-track standard gauge Lagos-Ibadan railway line project would be completed in April.
The $1.5 billion project was slated to be completed earlier, but was moved forward due to the disruptions caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
Okhiria also disclosed that NRC will not wait for all the stations to be ready before starting operations so that Nigerians will begin to enjoy the dividends of the tracks and coaches that have arrived.
The rail tracks on the 156km modern rail line from the Ebute Metta Junction to Ibadan have been completed while the 10 major and minor stations are at various stages of completion.
The stations along the corridor include Apapa, Ebutte Metta Junction, Agege, Agbado, Kajola, Papalanto, Abeokuta, Olodo, Omi-Adio and Ibadan.
On his own part, Rotimi Amaechi said that baring any further delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, they were looking at the January 2021 completion date for the project. He said:
“Before Covid-19, for every station, we have between 150 to 200 workers but now we have 10 to 20 workers on the sites. We have told them now to increase the number of workers and manage COVID very well. Covid-19 has come to stay but government has to run.
“We have to deliver our promises to the people because that is why we are elected, so, let us hope that by January next year, the project will be ready,’’ he said.
He asked the Chinese contractor handling the project to speed up the construction work for the timely delivery of the project.
Amaechi pleads with NASS to halt questioning of loan agreement with China
Amaechi wants the National Assembly to allow Nigeria to get the $5.3 billion loan from China.
The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has pleaded with the National Assembly to stop questioning the nation’s loan agreement with China.
This was disclosed in an interview on Channels TV on Saturday. According to the minister, questions from the lawmakers may deter China from extending credit to the country, especially the $5.3 billion required for the Ibadan-Kano railway project. He said:
“They are not investigating corruption in construction. We want the National Assembly to allow us to get the loan for Ibadan to Kano, which is about $5.3bn.”
$5.3 billion loan for the Ibadan-Kano railway
On the pending loan, the minister said, “If you are telling the man who lent you money you don’t like the way he lent you, he won’t lend you any further.
“For this one (Lagos-Ibadan rail project), we have $1.6bn for which we are contributing about $200 and $300 million. But don’t forget, they have not finished paying, they can stop at any time.”
The House of Representatives had raised an alarm about the nature of loans received from China which, it said, puts the country’s sovereignty into question in the case of a re-payment default.
In all, Amaechi insisted the loans, which are primarily spent on capital projects built by Chinese companies, will benefit the country.
The Backstory: Last month, Nairametrics reported when Amaechi argued that the probe into Nigeria’s use of foreign loans to finance infrastructure projects could negatively affect how foreign lenders perceive the country. And by extension, this could affect infrastructure projects in Nigeria, should such lenders choose to withdraw their loan offers.
The Minister stated this at a hearing with the House of Representatives Committee on Treaties, Protocols, and Agreements in Abuja. He was invited to the hearing by the legislators to offer more clarity on the $500 million loans from China’s Export-Import Bank which Nigeria is seeking for railway construction and other projects.
While responding to the lawmakers, Amaechi asked that the probe be postponed until December after the loan must have been received. However, the House Committee made it clear that it can conduct probes/reviews on Nigeria’s bilateral loan agreements anytime.