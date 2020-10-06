Business
Thrive Agric drama: What it means for Nigerian investment startups
The ongoing drama between Thrive Agric and its investors could carry implications for emerging startups.
Nigerian Agrotech Investment startup, Thrive Agric has been trending for the wrong reasons. Investors took to social media, complaining about the delayed payments of their investments.
Nairametrics reported that a Thrive Agric customer known on Twitter as theprincelyX, took to the social media platform and called out the company for holding on to his investments. He claimed that the company owed him almost a million naira, and he had been told to wait till next year to see returns on his investments.
“Thrive Agric is owing me almost a million naira. They are owing other investors millions. Thrive Agric is telling me to wait till 2021 to get my investment that was due in Sept 2020,” he said.
The company said in a social media statement that the delay “is an unfortunate outcome of the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequent restrictions on physical access to farms and farming markets. Like many other businesses, we were not fully prepared for the impact, and despite the intent upon which this company has been run for the last 3 years, our subscribers now bear the brunt of these challenges with us.”
“Last week, we communicated timelines for repayment to our subscribers of up to 24 months, depending on the specifics of their subscriptions. We expect to payout before the committed due date.”
The COVID-19 pandemic which paralyzed the Nigerian economy heavily affected the agriculture industry, as goods and services could not be transported to farms due to the lockdowns. However, the decision by Thrive Agric to delay payments may affect how Nigerian customers invest in agriculture through tech.
Would Nigerians invest less in Agritech startups?
Mathew (name changed) CEO of an Investment startup, says the industry has its risks and people may do less investment in the space after this incident.
“I don’t know, to be honest. There are better ways to invest, and a lot of the constraints on the farming industry don’t go away, because it’s repackaged around tech. Then there are these defaults and delays on payments. So people will probably do this type of investment less,” he said.
Advice for investors on their delayed investments
“I can’t speak on that, because I don’t actually know what’s driving the delay. I know Thrive Agric enough to believe they’re reputable, so I don’t know what’s up structurally to cause these delays.”
What should Nigerians about investment through tech?
Odunayo Eweniyi, Co-Founder, PiggyVest says that fintech would always be an opportunity for Nigerians to find good investments for their assets, and startups are already advising Nigerians on better investment awareness.
“I think that existing fintech startups still represent a great avenue for Nigerians to get good returns on their money. I know that there’s a lot to familiarize ourselves with, and so many startups are doing the work of educating young people especially about various instruments, so they can make informed investment decisions,” she said.
Mathew says awareness on investment should be learned and people should not always be interested only in high returns; safer equity options should be considered as well.
“Understand what drives returns and don’t always follow the lure of high returns. Focus on the underlying asset, not just the tech. And lastly, I’ll put dollar investment options ahead of the rest,” Mathew said.
BottomLine
Younger Nigerians will always be on the lookout for safer investment vehicles to hedge against the rising inflation of about 12%; and not just any investment but one which they have control of. Delaying investment that we have seen was caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry, will likely discourage people from investing in that sector. However, “never bet against tech,” as newer and already existing fintech will learn from this experience and provide better investment alternatives for Nigerians seeking growth on their savings.
Business
Healthplus: NASSI asks FG to intervene
The Nigerian Association of Small Scale Industrialists (NASSI) has called on the Federal Government to intervene in the ownership dispute between HealthPlus, a pharmaceutical retail firm, and its equity investment partner, United Kingdom’s Alta Semper Capital.
This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Director-General of the group, Ifeanyi Oputa, on Monday. The group stated that there is a need for the Federal Government to promote and protect businesses founded by Nigerians who, in spite of the country’s difficult business environment, have created thriving concerns.
READ: FG to provide solar energy to 5 million Nigerians within 12 months
Oputa explained that a core part of NASSI’s mandate is to encourage and facilitate the growth & expansion of its MSME member businesses.
Oputa stated, “Today’s topic is centred on the story which hit the airwaves a week ago about the purported sacking of HealthPlus CEO, Mrs. Bukky George, a bonafide NASSI Ambassador and mentor; by the very people her firm invited to support its growth plans.”
While admitting that it was yet to have full details of the events leading to the announcement of the sack of George, NASSI said the Federal Government urgently needs to intervene in the HealthPlus matter and other controversial equity transactions involving Nigerian-owned businesses.
“We are not fully appraised of the facts and would thus not be drawn into aspects of this case, which Mrs. George is fully capable of defending. NASSI is, however, calling upon the Federal Government to wade into this matter and indeed other questionable PE (private equity) transactions across Nigeria as a matter of urgency,” it added.
It noted that governments around the world have always identified key business players on the local scene and provide appropriate support for them to grow into multinational corporations.
“Some countries have sent out gunboats and gone to war to protect the interests of its key business players because of what they represent to the people and the nation-state.
“Google, Apple Amazon, Procter & Gamble, PepsiCo, Coca Cola and a host of others have been supported by the American Government to the point where the respective US embassies and agencies wade in to resolve commercial disputes in favour of their nationals,” stated NASSI.
It noted that while such firms do not exactly have unblemished track records, they get support because the government of their countries believe that supporting them is in the overriding interest of the nation.
NASSI noted that HealthPlus has played a unique role in the Nigerian pharmaceutical industry and has the potential to become a leader on the continent, especially with the coming on stream of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).
The Association recalled that the swift growth of Transcorp and the Dangote Group, among other Nigerian-founded businesses, is attributable to government support. It added that such companies are the country’s pride and can inspire young Nigerians into making something of their lives.
Business
#EndSARS: Akin Alabi petitions House of Reps to dissolve SARS
House of Reps member, Akin Alabi has filed a motion to dissolve SARS.
Honourable Akin Alabi has filed a motion with the House of Reps to dissolve the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS).
Alabi who represents Ona-Ara/Egbeda Federal Constituency of Oyo State disclosed his intentions to dissolve the Unit today and the issue is set to be discussed during the plenary session this week.
Nigerians protested online over the actions of the unit, which includes assault, extortion and robbery. Nairametrics earlier reported that the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari wants to see reforms in the Nigerian Police Force.
“We reviewed several of these issues. The President and I have had discussions on this, he is very concerned about it. He wants to see reforms.”
“I am very concerned, in fact, very angry about what I see, happening to young men and women who are arrested, in some cases maimed or killed by men of the police force,” Osinbajo said.
In today’s statement, Akin Alabi said the standards for police have fallen which has caused the citizens to lose trust in the Police due to the actions of SARS.
“Policing in Nigeria continues to fall short of modern practices.
“ Where citizens should be treated with utmost respect and decorum, therefore making it very difficult for an average citizen to truly trust that the Police are their friends,” he said.
On Sunday, the Inspector-General of Police, M.A Adamu, banned the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) and other Tactical Squads operating at the Federal, Zonal and Command levels, from carrying out routine patrols.