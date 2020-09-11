Financial Services
Foreign investment inflow into banking sector falls by 95% in Q2 2020
The foreign inflow of capital into the banking sector fell to as low as $140 million in the second quarter of 2020, the lowest inflow since the first quarter of 2017. This contrasts sharply with the $2.9 billion inflow reported in the first quarter this year
The report was contained in the Capital Importation report published by the National Bureau of Statistics, as seen by Nairametrics. Nigeria has suffered foreign currency shortages since the crash in oil prices triggered an outflow of foreign portfolio investments out of the country.
The outbreak of the Covid-19 Pandemic has also affected foreign investments into emerging markets like Nigeria as investors flee to the safety of the risk-free assets in the United States. Some of the outflows have also been redirected to the United equities markets which have surged on the back of a tech bubble despite the Covid-19 pandemic.
Why the drop?
The drop in inflow into the banking sector is believed to be a fallout of the global economic crisis which has limited banking sector requirement for foreign investments either as debt or equity.
- The drop in inflow into the sector also correlates with the drop recorded in the money markets and equity.
- For example, inflows into these sectors fell to $533.9 million in the second quarter from $4.5 billion reported in the previous quarter.
- According to Nairametrics records, no bank has approached the Eurobond market since the pandemic started as the sector focusses on containing loan losses to shore up capital adequacy.
- In contrast, banks have resorted to commercial papers and bonds taking advantage of the low-interest-rate environment to raise capital.
- Another reason is the foreign currency risk associated with foreign currency-denominated capital in a deteriorating economy that is exposed to further devaluation and credit risks.
What this means: Covid-19 has been blamed for most of the challenges currently being faced in the economy. A fall in foreign investment inflow into the country can also be blamed on Covid-19 however much of this is also due to the low-interest-rate environment in the country.
Some of the central bank policies such as restriction on OMO bills, LDR, and CRR ratios have also contributed to the drop in interest rates.
Active bank accounts in Nigeria surge to 111.5 million as COVID-19 drives account opening
NIBSS report reveals the number of active bank accounts surged by 14.41%.
Nigeria’s active bank account increased by 14.41% from 97.485 million active accounts to 111.54 million, data from the Nigerian Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS) reveals.
The increase is a big boost to achieving the National Financial Inclusion Strategy (now revised) goal aimed at reducing the financial exclusion rate from the baseline figures of 46.3% in 2010 to 20% in 2020.
Key metrics
- Nigeria recorded a total of 160, 038 bank accounts for the period under review, 30.31% of the accounts translating to 48.5 million accounts were dormant. However, the percentage of dormant accounts reduced within the period under review when compared to the April 2020 figures, while the absolute number increased.
- As of April 2020, approximately 45. 90 million accounts were dormant which is about 32% of the total bank account obtainable, while in May 2020, the absolute number increased to 48.5 million, however it was only 30.31% of the total bank accounts which is 1.69% down.
- Total savings account increased by 13.8% from 114.13 million accounts recorded in April 2019 to 129.91million accounts in May 2020. Also, Current accounts increased by 3.59% from 24.3 million accounts to 25.17 million accounts.
- The financial Inclusion rate as of 2018 was 63.2% which is a 4.4% increase in the 2016 figures of 56.8%. The figures are bound to improve in 2020. To achieve the 70% benchmark in 2020, it is pertinent to leverage on technology to provide affordable financial services.
The licensing of Payment Service Banks and digitization of most of the Deposit Money Banks services have in a long way contributed to the continued improved performance of the financial inclusion figures.
Why the surge?
Nairametrics had reported the impact and opportunities available for financial service agents in Nigeria during COVID-19. The report highlighted that the Central Bank of Nigeria excluded super-agents from the list of financial institutions exempted from government lockdown restrictions and the positive multiplier effect of this announcement.
The lock-down period reinforced the position of agent banking as an important part of the financial ecosystem. They are close, convenient, and cost-effective. On an operational basis, most agents had to rebalance through ATM to meet liquidity needs.
On why the total active, savings, and current accounts increased during the period under review irrespective of the gloomy economic situation, Mr. Samuel Olaniyan, a banking expert informed Nairametrics that “the increase is partly due to the lack of better investment alternatives and also due to the lockdown”.
For example, fixed deposit rates and treasury bills rate within those periods were around 1-2% and most people with maturing investments would rather keep their money in their savings (3.5%) and some would rather not invest at all.
Secondly, due to the pandemic, there wasn’t a lot of money moving around and a lot of people had to make sure their savings is safe and secure (of course in their bank accounts).
Why this matters
As one of the National Financial Inclusion targets, by 2020, an excerpt from the Revised Nation Financial Inclusion Strategy reads thus; ‘‘It is expected that 60% of the total adult population which translates to 6.3 million people should have been financially included. The 2020 revised strategy target for Agents pegs it at 476 Agents per 100,000 adults. The justification for this new figure is based on recent developments in the financial sector aimed at taking financial services to the unserved and under-served using branchless platforms such as Agent banking and digital platforms. It is estimated that at least 500,000 Agents should be available to serve about 105 million adults population in Nigeria by the year 2020. This gives about 476 Agents per 100,000 adults”.
From the above set targets, it is not out of place to state that despite the remarkable progress made in the number of active bank accounts and savings which are important metrics in the financial inclusion drive, there is still a room for improvement as far as meeting the financial inclusion target is concerned.
To access the data in full, click HERESource: Computations from NIBSS data
GTBank, Access Bank, 11 others pay workers N271.64 billion in H1 2020
The COVID-19 pandemic did not have any impact on how much the bank workers earned.
GTBank, Access Bank, Zenith Bank, FBN Holding, and 9 other banks listed on the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE) spent N271.64 billion on personnel expenses in the first half of 2020, compared to the N254.06 billion recorded in same period in 2019. Interestingly, this accrued increase occurred at a time several companies were cutting down on their costs.
According to checks by Nairametrics Research, the banks increased their expenses by over N17 billion during the period under review and this shows a 6.92% increase.
Backstory: Nairametrics had reported, in Q1 2020 alone, that 13 banks collectively spent more than N178 billion as personnel expenses during the first quarter of the year.
This showed a 9.5% increase when compared to N162.6 billion, which the thirteen banks recorded during the comparable period in Q1 2019.
Personnel expenses
It should be noted that personnel expenses encompass all of a company’s expenditures in relation to its staff’s remuneration and welfare, albeit within a specific financial reporting period. In other words, such expenses may include salaries/wages, other benefits including health insurance costs, pension, and training among others.
Comparing how much various banks paid their workers in H1 2020
From the available data, FBN Holdings recorded the biggest personnel expense in H1 2020. As much as N49.53 billion was spent on workers across the nation, compared to the N46.77 billion spent in H1 2019. FBN Holdings Plc is a holding company for First Bank of Nigeria Ltd and other subsidiaries such as FBNQuest, and FBN Merchant Bank.
What this means: The figure above represents personnel expenses for all the subsidiaries across the FBN Holdings group of companies. Further checks by Nairametrics Research revealed that FBN Holdings has a total of 9,016 employees as of December 2019.
UBA Plc followed closely with N44.56 billion for its staff’s remuneration during the first six months of the year, compared to the N37.17 billion in H1 2019. UBA had about 11,200 employees, according to information gleaned from its full-year 2019 financial statement.
|Banks
|H1 2020 (N’m)
|H1 2019 (N’m)
|%change
|Access Bank
|36,251
|31,246
|16.0%
|FCMB
|14,148
|13,964
|1.3%
|Fidelity Bank
|12,190
|11,675
|4.4%
|First Bank
|49,537
|46,775
|5.9%
|GT Bank
|18,776
|18,579
|1.1%
|Jaiz Bank
|2,116
|1,238
|71.0%
|Stanbic IBTC
|19,907
|19,885
|0.1%
|Sterling Bank
|7,413
|7,306
|1.5%
|UBA
|44,565
|37,178
|19.9%
|Union Bank
|15,570
|16,121
|-3.4%
|Unity Bank
|5,253
|4,738
|10.9%
|Wema Bank
|7,047
|6,628
|6.3%
|Zenith Bank
|38,868
|38,725
|0.4%
|Total
|271,642
|254,057
|6.9%
Zenith Bank came third with about N38.86 billion as personnel expenses. Interestingly, this is just 0.37% higher than its expenses in H1 2019. The bank has 6,521 employees.
Access Bank Plc witnessed a 16% increase in its personnel expenses from N31.24 billion in H1 2019 to N36.25 billion in H1 2020. This can be attributed to an increase in its staff strength from 4,273 in FY 2018 to 6,898 as of December 2019 but stands at 5,576 at the end of Q2 2020.
Guaranty Trust Bank, Nigeria’s second most profitable bank, experienced a 1.1% rise in its expenses from N18.57 billion to N18.77 billion in the period under review. The tier-1 bank is known for its very minimal operating cost approach. This probably explains why its staff strength as of June 2020 stood at 3,482.
Surprisingly, Jaiz bank had the highest percentage increase in expenses among the 13 banks listed on the NSE. With a 71% increase, its expenses grew to N2.12 billion from N1.24 billion in the period under review.
It is obvious that the COVID-19 pandemic did not have any impact on how much the bank workers earned and there is a slim chance it would for the rest of the year, considering the relaxation of lockdown measures.
Recall that after the pandemic hit, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had warned all banks against laying off any staff, as Nairametrics earlier reported.
CBN claims no immunity for Emefiele as it fires back at NESG
Critics are now throwing the kitchen sink at the CBN Governor for actions they deem “unpopular”.
The Central Bank of Nigeria fired back at the NESG following a Businessday report that accused the bank of seeking immunity for CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele in the proposed Banking and Other Financial Institution (BOFIA) Bill.
In a press release published on the website of the central bank, it addressed wide-ranging claims made against it by the National Economic Summit Group (NESG) which purportedly leaked to Business Day, a newspaper in Nigeria. In the article published on Tuesday, the newspaper alleged “business leaders opposed bill to give CBN Governor immunity” according to section 51 of the proposed bill.
“Section 51 of the Bill which grants immunity from judicial intervention to the Federal Government, the CBN, or any officer of the Federal Government or the CBN from any action, claim or liability to any person in respect of anything done in the exercise of their duties under the Bill.”
READ: CBN’s Godwin Emefiele finally reacts to sack claims
What section 51 actually says
“neither the Federal Government nor the Bank nor any officer of the Federal Government or the Bank, shall be subject to any action, claim or demand by or liability to any person in respect of anything done or omitted to be done in good faith in pursuance or in execution of, or in connection with the execution or intended execution of any power conferred upon that Government, the Bank or such officer, by or under this Bill or the CBN Act or any rules, regulations, guidelines or directives issued thereunder or pursuant to any other relevant laws,”
READ: Emefiele insists CBN will not sell forex for importation of items produced in Nigeria
CBN fires back
The CBN retorted that the section claimed to be granting immunity to the Governor of the Central Bank already exists as Section 53 in the old Act long before Emefiele became Governor.
“On the revisions to the BOFIA Act, there are many reasons why we see a total ignorance or malicious intent on the part of the NESG. First, the provision they refer to as being currently conceived as part of the new BOFIA already exists as Section 53 in the old Act, which is now Section 51 in the amended Act passed by the National Assembly. The current bill has not proposed any changes to that section at all.”
The CBN also explained that the provisions in section 51 do not provide any immunity to the CBN Governor as it would for elected Governors of States of the Federation but rather it protects the apex bank and their officials against litigations brought forward against it for actions it may have taken in good faith.
“Second, contrary to their misleading anxiety and associated reportage, the provision of Section 51 does not purport to confer immunity on the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria like that which obtains for State Governors. Rather, this provision protects the Federal Government, the Central Bank of Nigeria and their respective officials against adverse claims for actions or omission in good faith exercise of powers under BOFIA and other specified statutes including the Central Bank of Nigeria Act and regulations made thereunder.”
READ: Forex crisis: Those patronizing parallel market will lose money – CBN Governor
Businessday/NESG Claims
In the Businessday report, it cited a quote from an unnamed CBN Governor who wondered why the bill would include such a provision alleging it was to provide immunity for the Governor.
“What would a governor of the central bank need this immunity for?”, asked a former governor of the apex bank who spoke to our reporter….you already have in BOFIA a section that requires anyone to first write the governor before he or she can sue the governor. The governor does not need the kind of immunity we are talking about and I do not think there is any sensible country in the world with a provision like this. What do we do if it happens that a governor contravenes the very law establishing the bank”?
It also quoted the NESG reporting that it “also kicked against granting immunity to the CBN and its officers from judicial review of acts undertaken in the exercise of their administrative duties.”
Who is on the right track
Reading between the lines, one does not need a lawyer to explain that the provision in the passed bill is not new and surely was not introduced by the current governor to protect himself from immunity. The provision has been in BOFIA (the existing law) and is also included in other laws setting up regulatory bodies such as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), AMCON, NDIC, and even the CBN.
The provision basically protects regulatory bodies from being sued indiscriminately by parties to whom they may have carried out action against. For example, in the case of sacking the board of a failed bank, the directors may sue to get an injunction against the central bank curtailing its powers to take swift action where necessary.
The Optics
It appears critics are now throwing the kitchen sink at the CBN Governor for actions they deem “unpopular” even if it means raising false alarms. Since 2015 when Nigeria’s economic crisis begun, Godwin Emefiele has come under severe criticisms in his handling of monetary policy and management of the exchange rate.
Thus, no matter his intent, critics view his actions with skepticism and caution suggesting a lack of trust between them and his leadership of the CBN. Despite a deluge of criticisms, he remains in favour of the current government after his second term was renewed. He is the first CBN Governor to serve two terms since Abdulkadir Ahmed whose term ended after 10 years in September 1993.