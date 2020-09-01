Flying Doctors to raise $1 billion to invest in African Healthcare

Flying Doctors Healthcare Investment Company, an African healthcare and wellness investment firm based in Lagos, is set to raise a $1 billion fund for the purpose of Healthcare investments across Africa.

This was disclosed by the Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ola Brown via Twitter handle.

This article contains an error,it says @FlyingDoctorsNG instead of @FlyingDoctorsIC;the healthcare investment company that we have quietly built for the past 2yrs. One children's hospital in Dublin cost over $2bn to build. Investing $1bn across Africa in health is just a start! https://t.co/yPA299EPr0 — Dr Ola Brown (@NaijaFlyingDr) September 1, 2020

Dr. Brown, while highlighting the Flying Doctors IC as a healthcare investment company that they have been building for the past 2 years, said, “Investing $1bn across Africa in health is just a start!”

According to her, told the fund would be raised in 3 trenches within the next four years, with the first $200 million to be raised by end of Q1 2021 and “then $300 million and $500 million.”

She added that the African investments would be added to the company’s Nigerian portfolio, as the company is open to more investors so as to enable investments in sub-Saharan Africa.

The Flying Doctors Healthcare Investment Company has investments in healthcare valued at over $70 million, and was founded with the goal of bringing together the investment and operational activities that Dr. Brown and her team had been conducting within the health and wellness space over the past decade.