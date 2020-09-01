Business
Flying Doctors to raise $1 billion to invest in African Healthcare
Dr. Brown said that “investing $1bn across Africa in health is just a start.”
Flying Doctors Healthcare Investment Company, an African healthcare and wellness investment firm based in Lagos, is set to raise a $1 billion fund for the purpose of Healthcare investments across Africa.
This was disclosed by the Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ola Brown via Twitter handle.
This article contains an error,it says @FlyingDoctorsNG instead of @FlyingDoctorsIC;the healthcare investment company that we have quietly built for the past 2yrs.
One children's hospital in Dublin cost over $2bn to build. Investing $1bn across Africa in health is just a start! https://t.co/yPA299EPr0
— Dr Ola Brown (@NaijaFlyingDr) September 1, 2020
Dr. Brown, while highlighting the Flying Doctors IC as a healthcare investment company that they have been building for the past 2 years, said, “Investing $1bn across Africa in health is just a start!”
According to her, told the fund would be raised in 3 trenches within the next four years, with the first $200 million to be raised by end of Q1 2021 and “then $300 million and $500 million.”
She added that the African investments would be added to the company’s Nigerian portfolio, as the company is open to more investors so as to enable investments in sub-Saharan Africa.
The Flying Doctors Healthcare Investment Company has investments in healthcare valued at over $70 million, and was founded with the goal of bringing together the investment and operational activities that Dr. Brown and her team had been conducting within the health and wellness space over the past decade.
WTO: Dangote endorses Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
Okonjo-Iweala has secured the endorsement of Dangote in anticipation of the position of DG of the WTO.
Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote has endorsed Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for the post of Director-General of the World Trade Organisation.
Dangote revealed the endorsement through a social media statement on Monday morning.
Dangote said that the WTO needs the renowned skills and experience of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala during “these challenging times”.
He added that her skill set will be needed, “to lead the organisation through identified obstacles and strengthen its position as the prime facilitator of international trade.”
A vote for her by all is a step in the right direction. I fully endorse the candidature of @NOIweala to lead @WTO.(2/2)
— Aliko Dangote (@AlikoDangote) September 1, 2020
Okonjo Iweala thanked Mr. Dangote for his endorsement stating, “As a globally acclaimed businessman your knowledge about WTO and your confidence in my ability to serve is much appreciated”
Okonjo-Iweala and a number of other candidates have presented themselves to the members of the global trade body in the hopes of securing the highest number of votes to succeed the current DG, Mr Roberto Azevêdo.
Akinwunmi Adesina sworn-in for second term as AfDB President
Adesina was re-elected on August 27 to serve a second five-year term.
Dr Akinwumi Adesina has been sworn-in as the newly re-elected President of the African Development Bank for a second term. The swearing-in and oath-taking ceremony took place on Tuesday and was broadcast virtually.
The event was attended by Heads of States, Governors, Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, and over 200 external stakeholders who joined physically and virtually.
The Chairperson of the AfDB board of Governors and Ghana’s Finance Minister, Kenneth Ofori-Attah, administered the oath of office.
Dr Adesina, Nigeria’s former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, was re-elected on August 27 to serve a second five-year term, after a unanimous vote of all Governors, regional and non-regional members of the Bank.
Lai Mohammed reveals what FG is using loans for
Some of the bridges as listed by Fashola include the Second Niger Bridge, the Ikom Bridge, and the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.
The Federal Government is making judicious use of loans collected to construct, repair and rehabilitate infrastructure across the country, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has said.
Mohammed noted that even though the government was collecting loans spanned over the next two to three decades, the infrastructure being constructed would last far longer than that.
“Yes, we are taking loans. We are also making judicious use of the loans. And while these loans have a life span of 20 to 50 years, the roads we are constructing will have 50 to 60 years’ lifespan and outlive many of us,” he said while accompanying the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola on inspection.
According to the Punch, Lai Mohammed, and the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations, George Akume accompanied Fashola on an inspection of the on-going Loko-Oweto Bridge.
The works Minister, corroborating Mohammed’s statement, noted that about 40 major bridges across the country are undergoing construction, repair or rehabilitation in spite of the very limited resources of the government.
Some of the bridges as listed by Fashola include the Second Niger Bridge, the Ikom Bridge, and the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.
There is also the Murtala Mohammed Bridge in Koton Karfi, Chanchangi Bridge in Niger State, the Tambuwara Bridge in Kano, the Isaac Boro Bridge in Port Harcourt and several others.
“This government in spite of very limited resources and having to borrow is simply doing almost the near impossible in terms of infrastructure.
“Mr President continues to give his support and commitment to infrastructure. His understanding of the purpose of infrastructure for growth and development is very clear.”
Why this matters
The Loko-Oweto Bridge runs across River Benue and when completed, it is expected to reduce travel hours for road users cutting off about four to five hours.
“For someone coming from Cross River to Abuja by road, ordinarily he will have to go from Calabar to Ikom, Ogoja to Katsina-Ala and then join Markudi, then through Lafia, Keffi and Akwanga into Abuja. But now you have a bifurcation through Oweto to Nasarawa,” Fashola explained.
Backstory
The federal government had recently come under heat from organized labour and civil society groups in the country over the loans taken from China and other countries and international bodies, for the execution of infrastructure projects.
A coalition led by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, recently called on the Federal Government to make full public disclosure of all loans obtained by the country, the terms and conditions especially the terms and conditions.