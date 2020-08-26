Economy & Politics
Africa has lost over a decade-worth of economic growth due to COVID-19 – Akinwunmi Adesina
Adesina stressed the need for unity to enable the continent pull together.
The President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Mr. Akinwunmi Adesina, said that Africa has lost a decade of economic growth due to the economic impact of the Coronavirus pandemic. He also noted the multilateral bank has launched programmes to deal with the economic downturn.
Adesina disclosed this during AfDBs’ 2020 Annual Meeting, during which he also declared his intention to seek re-election as the multilateral bank’s President.
Mr Adesina stressed the need for unity to enable the continent to pull together and stay focused on the goal of fighting the effect of the pandemic on Africa’s economy. According to him, “pulling together has always been the strength of the African Development Bank.”
READ: President Buhari approves N13.3 billion for Community Policing in Nigeria
He added that the continent has lost a decade of economic gains due to the pandemic and that Africa’s recovery would be long and difficult.
“Now we must help Africa to build back, boldly, but smartly, paying greater attention to quality growth: health, climate, and the environment,” he added. He added that the bank’ Board of Directors were able to launch support schemes during “these challenging times”
“The Bank launched a $10 billion COVID-19 Response Facility to support African countries. We launched a $3 billion social bond on the global market – the largest US dollar-denominated social bond ever in world history.”
READ: Facebook unveils F2 for payment and commerce plans, appoints David Marcus to head group
Mr Adesina added that the response facility is a sign of the bank’s ambition and commitment to ensuring support to stabilize African economies, citing that as Africa stabilizes so must the bank.
“The past several months no doubt have been challenging for the Bank. Yet, we pulled together. I would like to sincerely thank you all, our esteemed Governors, under the excellent leadership and wisdom of the Chairperson, Minister Niale Kaba, for joining hands to steady the Bank,” he added.
Mr. Adesina urged the need for a strong and stable African Development Bank, which would be able to support the continent’s economic rebound leading to healthier livelihoods for the people.
READ: CBN removes “third parties” from buying forex routed through Form M
He said his election as the Bank’s Chief in 2015 was a great honour and responsibility, citing his promise to work hard and accelerate development in the continent. “My vision for the High5s was my bond — my oath of office, my compass!”.
Adesina also stated that the impact of his five years as President has enabled 18 million Africans have access to electricity, 141 million people have benefitted from improved agricultural technologies for food security. 15 million people have access to finance, 101 million people have access to improved transport and 60 million people have gained access to water and sanitation.
“At this Annual Meetings, I offer myself to you, our Governors, for your consideration for election for a second term, as President. I do so, with humility, ” Adesina added.
Business
Akinwunmi Adesina is expected to reunite AfDB’s member countries after re-election
Adesina hopes to unite members to support a programme that would stabilize African economies.
The President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) is set for re-election, even as expectations are high for him to unite AfDB’s member countries after a corruption probe carried out by an independent panel declared him innocent.
Mr. Akinwunmi Adesina would be voted in during a 2-day meeting starting on Wednesday. He would be seeking to unite the members of the multilateral bank to support a programme aimed at stabilizing African economies which have been heavily affected by the pandemic. Already, AfDB has raised $100 billion for the scheme.
Last month, Nairametrics reported that the investigative panel set up to review an earlier Ethics Committee report which found Adesina not guilty but was rejected by the US, exonerated him of all charges.
READ: Here is what Akinwunmi Adesina said about allegations against him
The panel reviewed about 16 allegations in total and dismissed all of them, agreeing with the Ethics Committee’s findings. The Ethics Committee’s findings were not accepted by the United States, promoting a setup of the investigative panel with the mandate to review the submissions of the ethics committee of the bank.
Adesina was accused of unethical conduct, questionable appointments, and contract awards by a group of whistleblowers. However, he was cleared of all charges by the AfDB’s ethics committee. The AfDB said it supported an internal investigation that cleared Adesina, citing that there was no evidence Adesina helped secure contracts for his friends, which a whistleblower accused him of doing.
READ: AfDB’s debarring of 4 Nigerian companies: Consequences and effects
The second-largest shareholder of the Bank, the United States, rejected the Ethics Committee report asked for an independent probe of those allegations.
The Investigative Panel cleared Adesina of all charges agreeing with the submissions of the ethics committee. In its final conclusions, the panel wrote;
“The Panel is mindful of the fact that “absence of evidence is not evidence of absence”. At the same time, it appears to us to be an undue burden to expect a holder of high office in an international organization, to prove a negative, in the absence of sufficient grounds. An attorney writing on behalf of the President, also argues quite correctly in our view, that a distinction should be drawn between alleged institutional failure at the Bank and the conduct of the president.”
READ: Buhari discloses what it will take to reverse US visa ban
Nigeria almost doubled its voting rights in the African multilateral institution to 16.8% before the lender’s annual general meeting coming up next week, as reported by Nairametrics, which was a boost for the re-election of Adesina as the President of the African Development Bank.
Nigeria will be the top shareholder in the multilateral bank followed by Germany and the United State with 7.4% and 5.5% respectively.
Business
Minister says DSO in broadcasting will transition to a private-sector-driven enterprise
FG wants to ensure a self-sustaining model of the DSO project and seeks funds to pay outstanding debts.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said that the Digital Switch Over (DSO) in broadcasting will need to transition to a private-sector-driven enterprise.
According to him, this is the only way to ensure that the planned settlement of outstanding debts from the project is sustainable.
This was disclosed in a statement signed by Segun Adeyemi, a Special Assistant to the President on Media, and released to the public on Tuesday after the Minister held a meeting with stakeholders of the DSO project.
Note that Digital Switch Over is a process which converts analogue television broadcasting to digital television.
Lai Mohammed said that the FG wants to ensure a self-sustaining model for the project, even as it continues to seek funds to pay outstanding debts to restart the process.
“I want to put it on record here that we will be pursuing a full private-sector-driven DSO and there will be no more subsidies, either of Set Top Boxes or of Signal carriage,” he said.
The Minister added that he is working with the Finance Ministry, Budget and National Planning and Federal Executive Council to secure funds to restart Nigeria’s Digital Switch Over, a process that has been paused since the 2018 rollout in Osogbo, Osun State.
(READ MORE: Nigeria set to resume evacuation of Nigerians in diaspora)
The project commenced in Jos, Plateau State in April 2016, and has been rolled out in Abuja, Kaduna, Ilorin, Enugu, and Osogbo.
The Minister said lack of funds to continue the process has hindered progress in the project, the project is critical to the rebound of the Nigerian creative industry. The DSO is expected to deliver the benefits of Digital Television and stimulate Nigeria’s digital economy.
“Ladies and gentlemen, going forward, the bottom line is that we need to think out of the box if we are to complete this process. Nigerians have waited far too long to enjoy the benefits of Digital Television. The Analogue to Digital Switch Over must not be delayed any longer than absolutely necessary,” Alhaji Mohammed said.
Economy & Politics
Youth Investment Fund: Ministry of Finance, CBN to make provision for funds
The Loan aims to meet 500, 000 youths from 2020-2023, with an approval range from N250, 000 to N50m.
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, has disclosed that the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of Nigeria will both make provision for funds towards the launch of the N75 billion National Youth Investment Fund (NYIF).
The Minister made the disclosure in a tweet shared on his personal Twitter handle on Tuesday evening.
According to him, the Ministerial Technical Committee had already deliberated on the NYIF’s preliminary report. Following the deliberations, “the Ministry of Finance and CBN will take the lead in the provision of start off fund for the NYIF. Final details of how, where, when to apply and other relevant information out soon,” he said.
The Preliminary report of the Ministerial Technical Committee was deliberated upon extensively. The Ministry of Finance and CBN will take the lead in the provision of start off fund for the NYIF. Final details of how, where, when to apply and other relevant information out soon
— Sunday Dare (@SundayDareSD) August 25, 2020
Earlier on Monday, Dare revealed that the Steering Committee of the NYIF had concluded a meeting for the quick implementation of the fund for the benefit of Nigerian youths.
Nairametrics reported last month that the fund is meant to cater to the investment needs of those between 18-35. Both individuals and groups can apply for the loan.
(READ MORE: CBN removes “third parties” from buying forex routed through Form M)
The Loan which is aimed at meeting 500, 000 youths from 2020-2023, will range from N250, 000 to N50 million with a spread across group applications, individual applications, working capital loan set as one year, and term loan set at three years with a single-digit interest rate of 5%.
A minimum of N25 billion each year in the next 3 years, totaling N75 billion, will be required to ring-fence the NYIF. For the remaining parts of 2020, N12.5 billion will be needed to kick start the NYIF. It is expected that successive governments will keep the fund alive.
The Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning (MFBNP) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will provide the financing to kick-start the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF).
Potential beneficiaries of the fund must be a citizen of Nigeria, have legal identification and registered business and also provide a fundable business idea.