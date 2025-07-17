Godrej Consumer Products, a global leader in personal and home care, has introduced its newest innovation to the Nigerian market — the Godrej AER Power Pocket, a compact, non-electric air freshener designed to deliver 30 days of consistent freshness in small spaces.

Smart, stylish, and affordable, the AER Power Pocket is Godrej’s response to the growing need for simple, effective air care solutions that suit the everyday lifestyles of Nigerian consumers — from students and professionals to busy households.

“The AER Power Pocket represents a fresh way to think about freshness — it’s small, portable, and fits into people’s lives without stress,” said Omolade Omotayo, Brand Manager, NPDs, Godrej Nigeria. “It’s a reflection of our mission to design solutions that are easy to use, easy to love, and relevant for today’s Nigerian home.”

The product’s plug-free design and variety of scent options make it perfect for use in bathrooms, wardrobes, handbags, offices, or even cars — anywhere that needs a lift in freshness, without hassle.

With this launch, Godrej is making another bold move in the Nigerian market — blending functionality with design, and showing that great air care doesn’t need to be bulky, tech-heavy, or expensive.

Now available nationwide in stores and on online platforms, the AER Power Pocket is already gaining attention and conversations from users who love its simplicity and effectiveness. Nigerians can follow and join the conversation using @aerpowerpocketnigeria and #freshnesswithAER.

As the brand continues to expand its footprint in West Africa, the AER Power Pocket is just one of many innovations in Godrej’s growing lineup, created to help people live fresher, lighter, and more confidently — one small space at a time.

About Godrej Consumer Products:

Godrej is a global consumer goods company committed to innovation and quality. The brand’s presence in Nigeria continues to grow through its dedication to making everyday life better, fresher, and more delightful.