Every great story unfolds in chapters, each one building on what came before and pointing clearly to what comes next. For MAX, Africa’s leading EV company, the journey has always been about rethinking how people move, not just in theory, but in ways that hold up in everyday life.Across cities in Nigeria, that journey has […]

Every great story unfolds in chapters, each one building on what came before and pointing clearly to what comes next. For MAX, Africa’s leading EV company, the journey has always been about rethinking how people move, not just in theory, but in ways that hold up in everyday life.

Across cities in Nigeria, that journey has taken shape through a simple idea: transportation should be reliable, accessible, and built around the people who depend on it.

Now, that journey is entering a new phase in Ibadan as MAX begins the first phase of its plan to introduce electric vehicles into the city, marking the first time Ibadan will experience electric mobility at scale within its public transportation system.

It is a significant step, one that reflects both the city’s growth and the need for transport systems that are more efficient, more cost-conscious, and better aligned with the future.

With its presence already established across cities such as Lagos, Abeokuta, Onitsha, Osogbo, Ilorin, Iseyin, Ekiti, Mararaba, Nasarawa, Lokoja, and Ibadan, this next phase goes deeper. It brings a level of operational and infrastructural scale comparable to what MAX has built in Lagos, where over 2,000 bikes were deployed in the last quarter alone and is a clear signal of a system that works, not just for movement, but for the people and livelihoods connected to it.

To support this transition, MAX is investing in the infrastructure that makes electric mobility practical. Charging networks are being expanded to improve accessibility and meet the growing energy demand tied to transportation, while its platform continues to evolve to better support riders and operators, ensuring that the move to electric is not disruptive, but smooth and sustainable.

This is an approach already proven in Lagos and its results speak for themselves, with over 58,000 champions empowered, more than 1 billion trips completed, and 5.5 billion kilometers covered, alongside over 1.2 million metric tons of CO₂ emissions saved across 18+ cities.

Beyond sustainability, there is also a clear economic story.

Through its platform, MAX enables micro-entrepreneurs to access high-performance electric vehicles at best-in-market prices, supported by flexible, pay-as-you-go instalment plans. This lowers the barrier to entry and creates a more realistic path to ownership, income stability, and long-term growth.

Speaking on the expansion, Afeye Momoh, Vice President of Marketing at MAX, shared, “This moment feels very personal for us. For a long time, people have been reaching out, asking when we would bring electric vehicles to Ibadan, and I am excited that we are finally in a position to do that. I have spent time in Ibadan, visiting and observing our operations, and the atmosphere has been incredible. The reception, the openness, the energy, you can tell this is a city that is ready for what comes next. But honestly, what matters just as much is the opportunity this creates. We have seen what this has done for riders across Nigeria, and I am genuinely excited about what this could become and where it goes from here.”

Aderonke Olubowale, SVP, Partner Operations at MAX, added, “For us, this is about setting our partners up to succeed from day one. Beyond access to the vehicles, we are focused on the systems around them, from onboarding to support and the infrastructure that keeps daily operations running smoothly. Our priority is to ensure that every rider coming into the ecosystem is not just equipped, but positioned to grow sustainably over time.”

With this expansion, Ibadan joins a growing network of cities where electric mobility is no longer a future idea, but a working reality. And as MAX continues to scale across the country, one thing is becoming clearer: the future of mobility in Africa will not arrive all at once. It will be built, city by city, through systems that work and people who are ready for change.