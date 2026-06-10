Nigerian businesses are no longer operating within Nigeria alone. The most ambitious ones are collecting from customers in Europe and North America, paying suppliers across East and West Africa, and managing treasury positions across currencies they did not hold five years ago. That ambition is real, but the infrastructure supporting it is not keeping up.

Every Nigerian business operating across borders through card-based payment infrastructure is absorbing costs that rarely appear as a single line item but show up consistently across the P&L. Chargeback losses. Failed payment rates. FX conversion spreads. Settlement delays that create working capital gaps across markets. These are structural features of card infrastructure, not unavoidable costs of cross-border commerce. And they would not exist if local rail infrastructure were more directly connected to global markets.

Four Costs. One Structural Problem.

Chargeback exposure. Card payments can be reversed after value has been delivered. According to Chargebacks911, merchants lose approximately $3.75 for every $1 of chargebacks when accounting for lost merchandise, fees, and administrative costs. NIP has dispute processes too, but the comparison is not equivalent. On NIP, a dispute is administrative: no financial penalty, no ratio thresholds, no account-level risk. On card infrastructure, disputes are weighted toward the cardholder, carry direct financial costs, and can trigger network-level consequences if chargeback ratios exceed permitted limits. For Nigerian businesses collecting at volume from international customers, that structural difference compounds into a real and recurring cost.

Failed payment rates. Cards are declined for reasons entirely outside the business’s control: issuer restrictions, fraud systems flagging unfamiliar geographies, and outdated card limits. The Baymard Institute estimates payment failures account for up to 17 percent of checkout abandonments globally, and the rate is higher in markets where card issuers frequently block international transactions by default. Every failed payment is a lost sale that would likely have succeeded on a local rail built for that customer’s market.

FX conversion costs. The spread between the mid-market FX rate and the rate applied at card settlement ranges from 2 to 5 percent in African currency corridors. For a Nigerian business processing $100,000 monthly in cross-border card volume, that is $2,000 to $5,000 in hidden FX costs per month, applied at a time and rate the business did not choose and cannot negotiate.

Settlement timing. NIP settles in near real time. International card transactions typically settle on T plus five for most Nigerian businesses, with some processors adding further holding periods. A business collecting from a UK customer, paying a Kenyan supplier, and managing payroll across multiple markets is absorbing multiple five-day settlement cycles simultaneously. The World Bank estimates payment settlement delays cost SMEs in emerging markets up to 10 percent of their annual revenue through cash flow constraints alone.

The Infrastructure Gap Behind the Cost

NIP is world-class for domestic operations. The problem is that its advantages do not travel. The moment a Nigerian business crosses a border, it inherits the full cost structure of card infrastructure because the connectivity layer that would make NIP’s advantages portable across markets has not historically existed.

That is changing.

The businesses recovering margin fastest are the ones moving cross-border payment operations from card-default to orchestrated local rail infrastructure. When a Nigerian business collects from a European customer through open banking rather than card, chargeback financial exposure drops significantly, FX costs become transparent and negotiable, and settlement moves from five days to the speed of the underlying rails. When it pays a Kenyan or Tanzanian supplier

through direct local rail connections rather than USD-denominated correspondent banking chains, the conversion costs and delays sitting between initiation and receipt are replaced by infrastructure designed for efficiency.

Passpoint is that infrastructure. We are the financial orchestration layer for Africa, Europe, and the G20, connecting local payment rails across 42 corridors through a single integration. Nigerian businesses using Passpoint collect through the payment method that fits each customer’s market, pay suppliers and workers through local rails in their respective markets, settle at institutional FX rates with full conversion transparency, and reconcile across all markets through one unified view.

The chargeback exposure, the failed payment rates, the FX opacity, and the five-day settlement cycles are not features of doing business across borders. They are features of infrastructure that was not built for businesses like yours.

The margin is recoverable. Start the conversation at mypasspoint.com

About Passpoint

Passpoint is the financial orchestration layer for Africa, Europe, and the G20, connecting local payment rails across 42 corridors through a single integration. Learn more at mypasspoint.com.

For more information, please contact:

Local PR representative or switch@mypasspoint.com