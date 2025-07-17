Food prices across major Lagos markets surged in July 2025, with staples such as onions, rice, and pepper recording sharp increases, deepening pressure on household budgets.

According to the latest Nairametrics Food Price Survey, covering Mushin, Mile 12, Oyingbo, and Daleko markets, price increases dominated the period, although a few items recorded moderate declines due to seasonal harvests and improved supply.

The July 2025 survey revealed that inflationary trends, transport bottlenecks, and volatile supply chains remain key drivers of food market volatility in Nigeria’s commercial capital.

Food items that increased in July 2025: Onions, rice, and pepper top the price surge

Dry onions posted the sharpest month-on-month increase during the review period, rising by 30% from N100,000 to N130,000 for a big bag. Traders linked the spike to seasonal scarcity, poor road conditions, surging transport costs from northern production zones where the bulk of the commodity is sourced, and increased storage costs.

Rice 50kg (Mama Gold, other local rice brands with similar price changes) followed closely, rising by 25% to an average of N75,000 from N60,000 in June. Market operators noted that continued naira depreciation and elevated logistics costs are driving the increase in both imported and locally processed rice brands.

A big bag of pepper rose by 16.67% to sell at N140,000, while the medium bag increased by 15.38% to N75,000. This increase marks a reversal of the sharp price declines recorded in previous months.

Traders attributed the spike to weather-related disruptions in northern Nigeria and supply chain irregularities.

Other major price gainers include:

Frozen Fish (Kote & Titus): frozen Kote fish rose by 10.53% from N3,800 to N4,200, while Titus fish increased by 7.69% from June’s average of N6,500 per kg to July’s average of N7,000 per kg.

Local Palm Oil (25 litres): up 8.33%, with an average price moving from N60,000 to N65,000.

Bag of White Garri (50kg): prices rose by 7.14%, now averaging N45,000 compared to June’s price of N42,000.

Bag of Brown & Oloyin Beans (50kg): increased moderately by 5.88% and 4.00%, with prices moving to N90,000 and N78,000, respectively, in July.

12.5kg Cooking Gas: Refilling a12.5kg cylinder of gas increased 5.45% to N14,500.

These price hikes mirror tightening supply chains and escalating production expenses, particularly in grain-based food production, which continue to strain consumer purchasing power.

Traders remain cautious, as shrinking profit margins and volatile transportation costs persistently disrupt operations.

Food items that declined in July 2025

Despite widespread inflation, a number of food items saw price corrections in July, mostly due to improved harvests and stabilizing logistics.

Yellow Maize (50kg) recorded the steepest drop at 16.67%, falling to N65,000 from N78,000.

Traders attributed the drop to fresh harvest arrivals from key grain-producing areas.

Other notable price drops include:

Power Pasta (1 pack): down 13.64% to sell for an average of N950, from N1,100 recorded in the previous month.

Peak Refill Milk (500g/360g): fell by 12.01% to N4,250.

Tuber of Abuja Yam: the medium size decreased by 10%, now averaging at N4,500 from the prior average price of N5,000, while the big size dropped by 6.67% to N7,000.

Semo (Honeywell, 5kg): dropped by 8.06% to now sell for an average price of N8,550.

Olaola Poundo (2.267kg): declined by 7.41%, with prices moving to N27,000 compared to June’s price of N27,000.

Traders noted that the recent drop in yam and maize prices is seasonal, usually occurring after early harvests in key producing states like Niger, Kaduna, and Plateau.

Traders and Consumers’ reactions

At Oyingbo market, grain traders described the price movements as erratic and largely driven by logistics and weather fluctuations.

“The cost of bringing maize from the North has dropped a bit this month, but pepper is another story entirely,” said Bisi, a trader at Oyingbo.

In Daleko Market, bulk food merchants expressed concern over thinning margins, even with rising prices.

“The customer thinks we are enjoying this price hike, but fuel and transport are eating us alive,” lamented Chinedu, a rice wholesaler.

At Mushin, Mrs. Akinbami noted, “Rice is a staple in my house, and now it’s increased in price, and we don’t even know the reason for the price uptick. Every month, it feels like we’re budgeting for luxury, not food.”

However, a few shoppers welcomed the price drop in maize and yams. “I bought yams cheaper this week, and at least now I can make porridge again,” said Mrs. Ngozi, a buyer at Oyingbo.

The sudden 30% surge in the price of onions sparked frustration among consumers across Lagos markets, particularly those who rely heavily on onions for daily cooking.

At Mile 12, Mrs. Kudirat Shobowale, a food vendor, expressed deep concern:

“Onions are no longer affordable. A single sack is now N130,000, that’s more than my monthly profit. I had to reduce how much I use in my soup. Customers are already complaining about the taste.” She told Nairametrics.

Meanwhile, the drop in the price of pasta, particularly Golden Penny and Power brands, offered a modest reprieve to some shoppers, though many remained cautious.

At Mushin Market, Mrs. Juliet Nweke, a mother and regular shopper, said:

“I noticed pasta came down this month—N950 is better than N1,100. I bought a few extra packs for my children. It’s still not cheap, but every bit helps.”

At Oyingbo, Mr. Adebayo Hassan, a student, welcomed the dip:

“As a student on a tight budget, cheaper pasta makes a difference. It’s my go-to meal, so I stocked up when I saw the price drop.”

However, some shoppers were skeptical that the decline would last. Mrs. Omolola Adeniran, at Mile 12, warned: “This is how they do—reduce pasta price this month and increase it again next month. I just bought what I could afford and moved on.”

Implications for July food inflation

Food inflation in July could continue the upward trajectory seen in June if market trends in other states mirror the food price swings recorded in Lagos. According to the June 2025 inflation report released by the NBS, food inflation edged up to 21.97% from 21.14% in May. The increase was driven by rising prices of essential staples such as pepper, tomatoes, plantain flour, shrimps, and others.

Notably, Lagos recorded a sharp jump in food inflation in June, climbing by 6.6% to 21.7% from 15.1% in May. With persistent price pressures across key staple foods, Lagos (and potentially other major urban areas) may see further food inflationary pressure in July.

About the Nairametrics Food Price Survey

The Nairametrics Food Price Watch is a monthly market survey tracking the prices of major food items across Nigeria.

This report specifically covers four key markets in Lagos State: Mushin Market, Daleko Market, Oyingbo Market, and Mile 12 Market.

The survey provides up-to-date insights into food price trends, helping businesses, policymakers, and consumers make informed decisions.