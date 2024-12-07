The Federal Ministry of Health has dispelled rumors regarding the presence of the newly identified COVID-19 variant XEC in Nigeria, reassuring the public that no cases of the strain have been reported in the country.

As a newly detected COVID-19 variant, XEC has spread globally, reaching about 29 countries.

This variant has shown increased virulence compared to other circulating strains, raising concerns about its potential impact on healthcare systems, particularly in Nigerian Federal Tertiary Hospitals.

Despite its spread, the Ministry confirmed that Nigeria remains unaffected by the variant.

“However, the good news is that there is no COVID variant XEC in Nigeria,” the Ministry stated in a press release on Saturday.

Public safety measures and surveillance

The Ministry has urged the public not to panic and to continue following universal precautions, including regular handwashing and maintaining personal hygiene.

To ensure the country’s preparedness, the Federal Ministry of Health and its agencies have intensified surveillance efforts, particularly at all entry points into Nigeria.

The government has also proactively upgraded facilities in federal tertiary hospitals, including the establishment of molecular laboratories, isolation centers, and intensive care units equipped with ventilators.

Addressing misinformation

In response to the widespread misinformation on social media, the Ministry emphasized the importance of correcting false claims regarding a supposed resurgence of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“We urge the public to disregard the contents of a letter (Ref. NO.DHS/NSPDIV/VOL1/46, dated 5th December 2024) that has been widely shared on social media,” the Ministry cautioned.

“Citizens are advised to remain calm, rely on verified information from official sources, and continue their daily activities as usual,” the statement added.

Commitment to health security

The Ministry reassured Nigerians that the country remains unaffected by the variant and that robust surveillance systems continue to monitor emerging infectious diseases.

To safeguard public health, the Federal Government is committed to maintaining enhanced preparedness in healthcare facilities and surveillance at all entry points.

“The general public is advised not to panic but to continue observing universal precautions, including maintaining personal hygiene and regular handwashing,” the Ministry concluded.

Reaffirming health sector readiness

The Federal Ministry of Health also reaffirmed its commitment to delivering effective, efficient, and accessible healthcare services in collaboration with various stakeholders.

This is part of its ongoing efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of Nigerians amid global health threats.

What You Should Know

The COVID-19 variant XEC was first detected in Australia.

It has since spread to about 29 countries worldwide, raising global concerns about its potential impact on public health and healthcare systems.

Variant XEC is noted for its increased virulence compared to other circulating COVID-19 strains.

Its higher transmissibility and possible resistance to immunity are subjects of concern, especially in regions with lower vaccination rates.

Early indications suggest that existing vaccines may still provide some protection against severe disease caused by this variant.

However, research is ongoing to determine how effective current vaccines are at preventing infection and transmission of variant XEC