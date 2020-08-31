Coronavirus
Nigeria’s COVID-19 curve is flattening at a rapid pace.
Yesterday, the NCDC announced that 138 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Nigeria, the lowest daily number recorded since April 27th.
The COVID-19 pandemic curve is rapidly flattening at an incredibly fast pace in the last few days. This follows several measures implemented by the government such as wearing a face mask, social distancing, and lockdown procedures, which are slowing down the spread of the pandemic in the country.
The latest data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced on Sunday reveals 138 new cases of Covid-19 was confirmed in Nigeria, which is the lowest daily number recorded since April 27th. It was 250 the day before and 160 on Friday. In total Nigeria has a total tally of 53,865.
A look at the time series shows that the curve started bending consistently in August after enduring three months of significant increases since May which dragged till the later part of the month of August. Month to date August has registered a daily average of just 357 one of the lowest and just lower than 150 days (between April 1 and August 29 2020) average of 359 cases.
The Demographics
The latest COVID-19 situation report shows that over 34,199 (64%) of the recorded cases were male while 19,528 (36%) females have been affected so far. Also, the most affected age group is between 31 and 40 years of age. Only 1% of the recorded cases have travel history, 24% got infected through contact with infected persons while 75% got infected through unknown exposure.
So far, 41,513 patients have been discharged since the pandemic, indicating a recovery rate of 77.1%, 11,339 patients remain under observation while 1,013 (1.88%) deaths have been recorded.
A stitch in time saves nine
It appears that the policies of the government are working as health experts have often cited wearing facemasks and limited movements as one of the most effective ways of containing the spread of the virus. Recall that the President, Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movement in Lagos and the Federal Capital (Abuja) for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from March 30th, 2020, and later extended by an additional two-weeks period.
While Nigerians were restricted to the four walls of their homes, mandatory use of face masks and adoption of social distancing was strictly enforced in the country during this period with many organisations switching to remote working.
Furthermore, on April 27th, 2020, the President partially put on hold the movement restriction with only a few businesses allowed to commence operations from May 4th. It came along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020.
Alongside the measures that have been taken by the federal and various state governments, most organisations also carried out a number of sensitization programmes to enlighten the public about the symptoms of the disease and how it can be prevented. A move, which is reflective of the new trend in the number of confirmed cases in the country.
But while it appears the curve is flattening, there are also reports of underreported cases. A recent Nairametrics research suggests some people have fallen ill with symptoms of Covid-19 but did not bother to go for testing.
Why this matters: The steady decline in the number of confirmed cases recorded in Nigeria suggests the government’s policy on facemasks, lockdowns, and curfews appear to have contained the spread of the virus. This matters immensely for the economy especially as the government reopens the airspace for international flight operations and businesses consider resuming full operations.
Also, the quicker the curve flattens, the more optimistic it is for the economy to recover faster than expected. The Nigerian economy contracted by 6.1% in the second quarter of the year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and halt in most aspects of the economy. Resuming full economic activities might not help the country avoid a recession but could quicken the recovery process.
US announces possible early approval of COVID-19 vaccine before end of trials
FDA said that a request for such extraordinary approval would have to come from the vaccine developer.
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced that a future vaccine against the coronavirus pandemic might be given emergency approval before the end of trials which are designed to ensure its safety and effectiveness.
The disclosure was made by the head of the US Food and Drug Administration, Stephen Hahn, during an interview with the Financial Times. He said that a request for such extraordinary approval would have to come from the vaccine developer.
He also promised that any review of a potential COVID-19 vaccine in the United State will be transparent to the public and with any clearance or approval is driven by data alone.
During the interview, Stephen Hahn said, ‘’If they do that before the end of Phase Three, which involves large-scale human testing, we may find that appropriate. We may find that inappropriate, we will make a determination.’’
He, however, insisted he was not acting under pressure from President Donald Trump, who has been pushing hard for a vaccine, saying one might be ready before US elections November 3.
The FDA head said, “This is going to be a science, medicine, data decision. This is not going to be a political decision.”
Three Western drugmakers are in the third phase of their clinical trials involving tens of thousands of participants. These 3 drugmakers are AstraZeneca, which is in partnership with Oxford University in UK, Moderna, which is collaborating with the US National Institutes of Health and the Pfizer/BioNTech alliance.
The experimental vaccine was given to half of the participants in such trials, whereas the other half are given a placebo. Under normal procedures, test administrators must wait probably for months to see whether there is a statistically significant difference in the infection rate of the 2 groups.
Hahn revealed that an emergency authorization would not necessarily cover everyone but might be granted for specific, high-risk groups.
He said, ‘’Our emergency use authorization is not the same as a full approval.’’
Hahn apologized last week for overstating the benefits of blood plasma-based therapy during a press conference with President Donald Trump.
He has faced mounting criticism from the medical community for giving in to political pressure from the Trump administration, especially with 2 incidents.
Apart from the one stated above, in March, the FDA gave emergency authorization for the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 after Trump on several occasions praised its use. The authorization was later withdrawn in June after serious side effects emerged.
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 30th of August 2020, 138 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 53,865 confirmed cases.
On the 30th of August 2020, 138 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 3,766 samples across the country.
To date, 53,865 cases have been confirmed, 41,513 cases have been discharged and 1,013 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 402,070 tests have been carried out as of August 30th, 2020 compared to 398,304 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 30th August 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 53,865
- Total Number Discharged – 41,513
- Total Deaths – 1,013
- Total Tests Carried out – 402,070
According to the NCDC, the 138 new cases were reported from 14 states- Plateau (55), Lagos (15), Ebonyi (11), Oyo (11), Abia (8), Anambra (7), FCT (7), Rivers (7), Kaduna (6), Ondo (5), Kwara (3), Bauchi (1), Benue (1), Edo (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 18,188, followed by Abuja (5,156), Oyo (3,118), Edo (2,578), Plateau (2,429), Rivers (2,141), Kaduna (2,120), Delta (1,744), Kano (1,725), Ogun (1,646), Ondo (1,539), Enugu (1,155), Ebonyi (984), Kwara (961), Katsina (789), Osun (779), Abia (771), Borno (740), Gombe (723), and Bauchi (667).
Imo State has recorded 527 cases, Benue (452), Nasarawa (434), Bayelsa (391), Jigawa (322), Akwa Ibom (278), Ekiti (262), Niger (241), Adamawa (221), Anambra (214), Sokoto (158), Kebbi (93), Taraba (87), Cross River (82), Zamfara (78), Yobe (67), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
|Date
|Confirmed case
|New cases
|Total deaths
|New deaths
|Total recovery
|Active cases
|Critical cases
|August 30, 2020
|53865
|138
|1013
|2
|41513
|11339
|7
|August 29, 2020
|53727
|250
|1011
|0
|41314
|11402
|7
|August 28, 2020
|53477
|160
|1011
|0
|41017
|11449
|7
|August 27, 2020
|53317
|296
|1011
|1
|40726
|11580
|7
|August 26, 2020
|53021
|221
|1010
|3
|40281
|11730
|7
|August 25, 2020
|52800
|252
|1007
|3
|39964
|11829
|7
|August 24, 2020
|52548
|321
|1004
|2
|39257
|12287
|7
|August 23, 2020
|52227
|322
|1002
|5
|38945
|12280
|7
|August 22, 2020
|51905
|601
|997
|1
|38767
|12141
|7
|August 21, 2020
|51304
|340
|996
|4
|37885
|12423
|7
|August 20, 2020
|50964
|476
|992
|7
|37569
|12403
|7
|August 19, 2020
|50488
|593
|985
|4
|37304
|12199
|7
|August 18, 2020
|49895
|410
|981
|4
|37051
|11863
|7
|August 17, 2020
|49485
|417
|977
|2
|36834
|11674
|7
|August 16, 2020
|49068
|298
|975
|1
|36497
|11596
|7
|August 15, 2020
|48770
|325
|974
|1
|36290
|11506
|7
|August 14, 2020
|48445
|329
|973
|7
|35998
|11474
|7
|August 13, 2020
|48116
|373
|966
|10
|34309
|12841
|7
|August 12, 2020
|47743
|453
|956
|0
|33943
|12844
|7
|August 11, 2020
|47290
|423
|956
|6
|33609
|12725
|7
|August 10, 2020
|46867
|290
|950
|5
|33346
|12571
|7
|August 9, 2020
|46577
|437
|945
|3
|33186
|12446
|7
|August 8, 2020
|46140
|453
|942
|6
|33044
|12154
|7
|August 7, 2020
|45687
|443
|936
|6
|32637
|12114
|7
|August 6, 2020
|45244
|354
|930
|3
|32430
|11884
|7
|August 5, 2020
|44890
|457
|927
|17
|32165
|11798
|7
|August 4, 2020
|44433
|304
|910
|14
|31851
|11672
|7
|August 3, 2020
|44129
|288
|896
|8
|20663
|22570
|7
|August 2, 2020
|43841
|304
|888
|5
|20308
|22645
|7
|August 1, 2020
|43537
|386
|883
|4
|20287
|22567
|7
|July 31, 2020
|43151
|462
|879
|1
|19565
|22707
|7
|July 30, 2020
|42689
|481
|878
|5
|19270
|22541
|7
|July 29, 2020
|42208
|404
|873
|5
|19004
|22331
|7
|July 28, 2020
|41804
|624
|868
|8
|18764
|22172
|7
|July 27, 2020
|41180
|648
|860
|2
|18203
|22117
|7
|July 26, 2020
|40532
|555
|858
|2
|17374
|22300
|7
|July 25, 2020
|39977
|438
|856
|11
|16948
|22173
|7
|July 24, 2020
|39539
|591
|845
|12
|16559
|22135
|7
|July 23, 2020
|38948
|604
|833
|20
|16061
|22054
|7
|July 22, 2020
|38344
|543
|813
|8
|15815
|21716
|7
|July 21, 2020
|37801
|576
|805
|4
|15677
|21319
|7
|July 20, 2020
|37225
|562
|801
|12
|15333
|21091
|7
|July 19, 2020
|36663
|556
|789
|11
|15105
|20769
|7
|July 18, 2020
|36107
|653
|778
|6
|14938
|20391
|7
|July 17, 2020
|35454
|600
|772
|3
|14633
|20049
|7
|July 16, 2020
|34854
|595
|769
|9
|14292
|19793
|7
|July 15, 2020
|34259
|643
|760
|6
|13999
|19500
|7
|July 14, 2020
|33616
|463
|754
|10
|13792
|19070
|7
|July 13, 2020
|33153
|595
|744
|4
|13671
|18738
|7
|July 12, 2020
|32558
|571
|740
|16
|13447
|18371
|7
|July 11, 2020
|31987
|664
|724
|15
|13103
|18160
|7
|July 10, 2020
|31323
|575
|709
|20
|12795
|17819
|7
|July 9, 2020
|30748
|499
|689
|5
|12546
|17513
|7
|July 8, 2020
|30249
|460
|684
|15
|12373
|17192
|7
|July 7, 2020
|29789
|503
|669
|15
|12108
|17012
|7
|July 6, 2020
|29286
|575
|654
|9
|11828
|16804
|7
|July 5, 2020
|28711
|544
|645
|11
|11665
|16401
|7
|July 4, 2020
|28167
|603
|634
|6
|11462
|16071
|7
|July 3, 2020
|27564
|454
|628
|12
|11069
|15867
|7
|July 2, 2020
|27110
|626
|616
|13
|10801
|15693
|7
|July 1, 2020
|26484
|790
|603
|13
|10152
|15729
|7
|June 30, 2020
|25694
|561
|590
|17
|9746
|15358
|7
|June 29, 2020
|25133
|566
|573
|8
|9402
|15158
|7
|June 28, 2020
|24867
|490
|565
|7
|9007
|14995
|7
|June 27, 2020
|24077
|779
|558
|4
|8625
|14894
|7
|June 26, 2020
|23298
|684
|554
|5
|8253
|14491
|7
|June 25, 2020
|22614
|594
|549
|7
|7822
|14243
|7
|June 24, 2020
|22020
|649
|542
|9
|7613
|13865
|7
|June 23, 2020
|21371
|452
|533
|8
|7338
|13500
|7
|June 22, 2020
|20919
|675
|525
|7
|7109
|13285
|7
|June 21, 2020
|20242
|436
|518
|12
|6879
|12847
|7
|June 20, 2020
|19808
|661
|506
|19
|6718
|12584
|7
|June 19, 2020
|19147
|667
|487
|12
|6581
|12079
|7
|June 18, 2020
|18480
|745
|475
|6
|6307
|11698
|7
|June 17, 2020
|17735
|587
|469
|14
|5967
|11299
|7
|June 16, 2020
|17148
|490
|455
|31
|5623
|11070
|7
|June 15, 2020
|16658
|573
|424
|4
|5349
|10885
|7
|June 14, 2020
|16085
|403
|420
|13
|5220
|10445
|7
|June 13, 2020
|15682
|501
|407
|8
|5101
|10174
|7
|June 12, 2020
|15181
|627
|399
|12
|4891
|9891
|7
|June 11, 2020
|14554
|681
|387
|5
|4494
|9673
|7
|June 10, 2020
|13873
|409
|382
|17
|4351
|9140
|7
|June 9, 2020
|13464
|663
|365
|4
|4206
|8893
|7
|June 8, 2020
|12801
|315
|361
|7
|4040
|8400
|7
|June 7, 2020
|12486
|260
|354
|12
|3959
|8173
|7
|June 6, 2020
|12233
|389
|342
|9
|3826
|8065
|7
|June 5, 2020
|11844
|328
|333
|10
|3696
|7815
|7
|June 4, 2020
|11516
|350
|323
|8
|3535
|7646
|7
|June 3, 2020
|11166
|348
|315
|1
|3329
|7522
|7
|June 2, 2020
|10819
|241
|314
|15
|3239
|7266
|7
|June 1, 2020
|10578
|416
|299
|12
|3122
|7157
|9
|May 31, 2020
|10162
|307
|287
|14
|3007
|6868
|7
|May 30, 2020
|9855
|553
|273
|12
|2856
|6726
|7
|May 29, 2020
|9302
|387
|261
|2
|2697
|6344
|7
|May 28, 2020
|8915
|182
|259
|5
|2592
|6064
|7
|May 27, 2020
|8733
|389
|254
|5
|2501
|5978
|7
|May 26, 2020
|8344
|276
|249
|16
|2385
|5710
|7
|May 25, 2020
|8068
|229
|233
|7
|2311
|5524
|7
|May 24, 2020
|7839
|313
|226
|5
|2263
|5360
|7
|May 23, 2020
|7526
|265
|221
|0
|2174
|5131
|7
|May 22, 2020
|7261
|245
|221
|10
|2007
|5033
|7
|May 21, 2020
|7016
|339
|211
|11
|1907
|4898
|7
|May 20, 2020
|6677
|284
|200
|8
|1840
|4637
|7
|May 19, 2020
|6401
|226
|192
|1
|1734
|4475
|7
|May 18, 2020
|6175
|216
|191
|9
|1644
|4340
|7
|May 17, 2020
|5959
|388
|182
|6
|1594
|4183
|7
|May 16, 2020
|5621
|176
|176
|5
|1472
|3973
|7
|May 15, 2020
|5445
|288
|171
|3
|1320
|3954
|4
|May 14, 2020
|5162
|193
|168
|3
|1180
|3815
|4
|May 13, 2020
|4971
|184
|164
|6
|1070
|3737
|4
|May 12, 2020
|4787
|146
|158
|6
|959
|3670
|4
|May 11, 2020
|4641
|242
|152
|10
|902
|3589
|4
|May 10, 2020
|4399
|248
|142
|17
|778
|3479
|4
|May 9, 2020
|4151
|239
|127
|11
|745
|3278
|4
|May 8, 2020
|3912
|386
|118
|10
|679
|3115
|4
|May 7, 2020
|3526
|381
|108
|4
|601
|2818
|4
|May 6, 2020
|3145
|195
|104
|5
|534
|2507
|1
|May 5, 2020
|2950
|148
|99
|5
|481
|2370
|4
|May 4, 2020
|2802
|245
|94
|6
|417
|2291
|2
|May 3, 2020
|2558
|170
|88
|2
|400
|2070
|2
|May 2, 2020
|2388
|220
|86
|17
|351
|1952
|2
|May 1, 2020
|2170
|238
|69
|10
|351
|1751
|2
|April 30, 2020
|1932
|204
|59
|7
|317
|1556
|2
|April 29, 2020
|1728
|196
|52
|7
|307
|1369
|2
|April 28, 2020
|1532
|195
|45
|4
|255
|1232
|2
|April 27, 2020
|1337
|64
|41
|0
|255
|994
|2
|April 26, 2020
|1273
|91
|41
|5
|239
|994
|2
|April 25, 2020
|1182
|87
|36
|3
|222
|925
|2
|April 24, 2020
|1095
|114
|33
|1
|208
|855
|2
|April 23, 2020
|981
|108
|32
|3
|197
|753
|2
|April 22, 2020
|873
|91
|29
|3
|197
|648
|2
|April 21, 2020
|782
|117
|26
|3
|197
|560
|2
|April 20, 2020
|665
|38
|23
|1
|188
|466
|2
|April 19, 2020
|627
|86
|22
|2
|170
|436
|2
|April 18, 2020
|541
|48
|20
|2
|166
|356
|2
|April 17, 2020
|493
|51
|18
|4
|159
|317
|2
|April 16, 2020
|442
|35
|13
|1
|152
|277
|2
|April 15, 2020
|407
|34
|12
|1
|128
|267
|2
|April 14, 2020
|373
|30
|11
|1
|99
|263
|2
|April 13, 2020
|343
|20
|10
|0
|91
|242
|2
|April 12, 2020
|323
|5
|10
|0
|85
|228
|2
|April 11, 2020
|318
|13
|10
|3
|70
|238
|2
|April 10, 2020
|305
|17
|7
|0
|58
|240
|2
|April 9, 2020
|288
|14
|7
|1
|51
|230
|2
|April 8, 2020
|274
|22
|6
|0
|44
|226
|2
|April 7, 2020
|254
|16
|6
|1
|44
|204
|2
|April 6, 2020
|238
|6
|5
|0
|35
|198
|2
|April 5, 2020
|232
|18
|5
|1
|33
|194
|2
|April 4, 2020
|214
|5
|4
|0
|25
|185
|0
|April 3, 2020
|209
|25
|4
|2
|25
|180
|0
|April 2, 2020
|184
|10
|2
|0
|20
|162
|0
|April 1, 2020
|174
|35
|2
|0
|9
|163
|0
|March 31, 2020
|139
|8
|2
|0
|9
|128
|0
|March 30, 2020
|131
|20
|2
|1
|8
|121
|0
|March 29, 2020
|111
|22
|1
|0
|3
|107
|0
|March 28, 2020
|89
|19
|1
|0
|3
|85
|0
|March 27, 2020
|70
|5
|1
|0
|3
|66
|0
|March 26, 2020
|65
|14
|1
|0
|2
|62
|0
|March 25, 2020
|51
|7
|1
|0
|2
|48
|0
|March 24, 2020
|44
|4
|1
|0
|2
|41
|0
|March 23, 2020
|40
|10
|1
|1
|2
|37
|0
|March 22, 2020
|30
|8
|0
|0
|2
|28
|0
|March 21, 2020
|22
|10
|0
|0
|1
|21
|0
|March 20, 2020
|12
|4
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0
|March 19, 2020
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0
|March 18, 2020
|8
|5
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0
|March 17, 2020
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|March 16, 2020
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|March 15, 2020
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|March 14, 2020
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|March 13, 2020
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|March 12, 2020
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|March 11, 2020
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|March 10, 2020
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|March 9, 2020
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|March 8, 2020
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|March 7, 2020
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|March 6, 2020
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|March 5, 2020
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|March 4, 2020
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|March 3, 2020
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|March 2, 2020
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|March 1, 2020
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|February 29, 2020
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|February 28, 2020
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Updated: Lagos to reopen tertiary institutions on September 14
Tertiary institutions in Lagos State are to resume activities next month.
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced that the tertiary institutions in the state will be reopen on September 14, 2020.
According to a monitored media report from Channels Television, this was disclosed by the Governor during the regular briefing on the state’s COVID-19 status on Saturday, August 29, 2020.
The Governor said that the state is working towards the possible reopening of primary and secondary schools on September 21, 2020. He said they are tentatively scheduled to reopen on September 21
READ: Updated: Lagos Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, tests positive to coronavirus disease
According to Sanwo-Olu, ‘’This decision is not cast in stone and is subject to review of our ongoing modelling and what procedure comes out from the Ministry of Health.”
The Governor disclosed that the decision to reopen the schools was based on indications that the pandemic has peaked in the state, as the number of new cases has been on a steady decline.
He reiterated that restaurants are now allowed to open for in-dining services in the state, although he emphasized that they must to ensure that only operate at 50% capacity at all times.
READ: World Bank predicts Nigeria’s impending recession will be worst in 40 years
Sanwo-Olu also said that there will be a review on the reopening of event centres, bars, night clubs, beaches and the cinemas in September, to determine whether to go ahead with the reopening of such public spaces.
During the briefing, he reminded the press that the Federal Government’s 10 pm curfew is still in place in Lagos state.
On the resumption of international flight operations, Sanwo-Olu said that he will personally inspect airport facilities to ensure that all precautions are taken to keep people in the state safe. This is because the influx of international passengers into the state will increase the pressure of possible imported cases.
It can be recalled that the Lagos State Government shut schools in the state on March 23 as part of measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.