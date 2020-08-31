Connect with us
Coronavirus

Nigeria’s COVID-19 curve is flattening at a rapid pace.

Yesterday, the NCDC announced that 138 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Nigeria, the lowest daily number recorded since April 27th.

The COVID-19 pandemic curve is rapidly flattening at an incredibly fast pace in the last few days. This follows several measures implemented by the government such as wearing a face mask, social distancing, and lockdown procedures, which are slowing down the spread of the pandemic in the country.

The latest data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced on Sunday reveals 138 new cases of Covid-19 was confirmed in Nigeria, which is the lowest daily number recorded since April 27th. It was 250 the day before and 160 on Friday. In total Nigeria has a total tally of 53,865.

A look at the time series shows that the curve started bending consistently in August after enduring three months of significant increases since May which dragged till the later part of the month of August. Month to date August has registered a daily average of just 357 one of the lowest and just lower than 150 days (between April 1 and August 29 2020) average of 359 cases.

 

Covid-19 News Case Counts chart.
Source: Nairametrics Research.

The Demographics

The latest COVID-19 situation report shows that over 34,199 (64%) of the recorded cases were male while 19,528 (36%) females have been affected so far. Also, the most affected age group is between 31 and 40 years of age. Only 1% of the recorded cases have travel history, 24% got infected through contact with infected persons while 75% got infected through unknown exposure.

So far, 41,513 patients have been discharged since the pandemic, indicating a recovery rate of 77.1%, 11,339 patients remain under observation while 1,013 (1.88%) deaths have been recorded.

A stitch in time saves nine

It appears that the policies of the government are working as health experts have often cited wearing facemasks and limited movements as one of the most effective ways of containing the spread of the virus. Recall that the President, Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movement in Lagos and the Federal Capital (Abuja) for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from March 30th, 2020, and later extended by an additional two-weeks period.

While Nigerians were restricted to the four walls of their homes, mandatory use of face masks and adoption of social distancing was strictly enforced in the country during this period with many organisations switching to remote working.

Furthermore, on April 27th, 2020, the President partially put on hold the movement restriction with only a few businesses allowed to commence operations from May 4th. It came along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020.

Alongside the measures that have been taken by the federal and various state governments, most organisations also carried out a number of sensitization programmes to enlighten the public about the symptoms of the disease and how it can be prevented. A move, which is reflective of the new trend in the number of confirmed cases in the country.

But while it appears the curve is flattening, there are also reports of underreported cases. A recent Nairametrics research suggests some people have fallen ill with symptoms of Covid-19 but did not bother to go for testing.

Why this matters: The steady decline in the number of confirmed cases recorded in Nigeria suggests the government’s policy on facemasks, lockdowns, and curfews appear to have contained the spread of the virus. This matters immensely for the economy especially as the government reopens the airspace for international flight operations and businesses consider resuming full operations.

Also, the quicker the curve flattens, the more optimistic it is for the economy to recover faster than expected. The Nigerian economy contracted by 6.1% in the second quarter of the year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and halt in most aspects of the economy. Resuming full economic activities might not help the country avoid a recession but could quicken the recovery process.

economic outlook

Coronavirus

US announces possible early approval of COVID-19 vaccine before end of trials

FDA said that a request for such extraordinary approval would have to come from the vaccine developer.

Published

4 hours ago

on

August 31, 2020

By

Vaccine, COVID-19: Russia to roll out vaccine in September ahead of the West 

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced that a future vaccine against the coronavirus pandemic might be given emergency approval before the end of trials which are designed to ensure its safety and effectiveness.

The disclosure was made by the head of the US Food and Drug Administration, Stephen Hahn, during an interview with the Financial Times. He said that a request for such extraordinary approval would have to come from the vaccine developer.

He also promised that any review of a potential COVID-19 vaccine in the United State will be transparent to the public and with any clearance or approval is driven by data alone.

READ MORE: FG grants new MSMEs 80% discount on NAFDAC registration

During the interview, Stephen Hahn said, ‘’If they do that before the end of Phase Three, which involves large-scale human testing, we may find that appropriate. We may find that inappropriate, we will make a determination.’’

He, however, insisted he was not acting under pressure from President Donald Trump, who has been pushing hard for a vaccine, saying one might be ready before US elections November 3.

The FDA head said, “This is going to be a science, medicine, data decision. This is not going to be a political decision.”

READ: Moderna vaccine certified to protect monkeys against Coronavirus during study

Three Western drugmakers are in the third phase of their clinical trials involving tens of thousands of participants. These 3 drugmakers are AstraZeneca, which is in partnership with Oxford University in UK, Moderna, which is collaborating with the US National Institutes of Health and the Pfizer/BioNTech alliance.

The experimental vaccine was given to half of the participants in such trials, whereas the other half are given a placebo. Under normal procedures, test administrators must wait probably for months to see whether there is a statistically significant difference in the infection rate of the 2 groups.

Hahn revealed that an emergency authorization would not necessarily cover everyone but might be granted for specific, high-risk groups.

He said, ‘’Our emergency use authorization is not the same as a full approval.’’

Hahn apologized last week for overstating the benefits of blood plasma-based therapy during a press conference with President Donald Trump.

He has faced mounting criticism from the medical community for giving in to political pressure from the Trump administration, especially with 2 incidents.

economic outlook

Apart from the one stated above, in March, the FDA gave emergency authorization for the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 after Trump on several occasions praised its use. The authorization was later withdrawn in June after serious side effects emerged.

Continue Reading

Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update in Nigeria

On the 30th of August 2020, 138 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria

Published

12 hours ago

on

August 31, 2020

By

The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 53,865 confirmed cases.

On the 30th of August 2020, 138 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 3,766 samples across the country.

To date, 53,865 cases have been confirmed, 41,513 cases have been discharged and 1,013 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 402,070 tests have been carried out as of August 30th, 2020 compared to 398,304 tests a day earlier.

COVID-19 Case Updates- 30th August 2020,

  • Total Number of Cases – 53,865
  • Total Number Discharged – 41,513
  • Total Deaths – 1,013
  • Total Tests Carried out – 402,070

According to the NCDC, the 138 new cases were reported from 14 states- Plateau (55), Lagos (15), Ebonyi (11), Oyo (11), Abia (8), Anambra (7), FCT (7), Rivers (7), Kaduna (6), Ondo (5), Kwara (3), Bauchi (1), Benue (1), Edo (1).

Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 18,188, followed by Abuja (5,156), Oyo (3,118), Edo (2,578), Plateau (2,429), Rivers (2,141), Kaduna (2,120), Delta (1,744), Kano (1,725), Ogun (1,646), Ondo (1,539), Enugu (1,155), Ebonyi (984), Kwara (961), Katsina (789),  Osun (779),  Abia (771), Borno (740), Gombe (723), and Bauchi (667).

Imo State has recorded 527 cases, Benue (452), Nasarawa (434), Bayelsa (391),  Jigawa (322), Akwa Ibom (278), Ekiti (262), Niger (241), Adamawa (221), Anambra (214), Sokoto (158),  Kebbi (93), Taraba (87), Cross River (82), Zamfara (78), Yobe (67), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Western diplomats warn of disease explosion, poor handling by government

Lock Down and Curfew

In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.

The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.

On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.

On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.

READ ALSO: Bill Gates says Trump’s WHO funding suspension is dangerous

DateConfirmed caseNew casesTotal deathsNew deathsTotal recoveryActive casesCritical cases
August 30, 2020538651381013241513113397
August 29, 2020537272501011041314114027
August 28, 2020534771601011041017114497
August 27, 2020533172961011140726115807
August 26, 2020530212211010340281117307
August 25, 2020528002521007339964118297
August 24, 2020525483211004239257122877
August 23, 2020522273221002538945122807
August 22, 202051905601997138767121417
August 21, 202051304340996437885124237
August 20, 202050964476992737569124037
August 19, 202050488593985437304121997
August 18, 202049895410981437051118637
August 17, 202049485417977236834116747
August 16, 202049068298975136497115967
August 15, 202048770325974136290115067
August 14, 202048445329973735998114747
August 13, 2020481163739661034309128417
August 12, 202047743453956033943128447
August 11, 202047290423956633609127257
August 10, 202046867290950533346125717
August 9, 202046577437945333186124467
August 8, 202046140453942633044121547
August 7, 202045687443936632637121147
August 6, 202045244354930332430118847
August 5, 2020448904579271732165117987
August 4, 2020444333049101431851116727
August 3, 202044129288896820663225707
August 2, 202043841304888520308226457
August 1, 202043537386883420287225677
July 31, 202043151462879119565227077
July 30, 202042689481878519270225417
July 29, 202042208404873519004223317
July 28, 202041804624868818764221727
July 27, 202041180648860218203221177
July 26, 202040532555858217374223007
July 25, 2020399774388561116948221737
July 24, 2020395395918451216559221357
July 23, 2020389486048332016061220547
July 22, 202038344543813815815217167
July 21, 202037801576805415677213197
July 20, 2020372255628011215333210917
July 19, 2020366635567891115105207697
July 18, 202036107653778614938203917
July 17, 202035454600772314633200497
July 16, 202034854595769914292197937
July 15, 202034259643760613999195007
July 14, 2020336164637541013792190707
July 13, 202033153595744413671187387
July 12, 2020325585717401613447183717
July 11, 2020319876647241513103181607
July 10, 2020313235757092012795178197
July 9, 202030748499689512546175137
July 8, 2020302494606841512373171927
July 7, 2020297895036691512108170127
July 6, 202029286575654911828168047
July 5, 2020287115446451111665164017
July 4, 202028167603634611462160717
July 3, 2020275644546281211069158677
July 2, 2020271106266161310801156937
July 1, 2020264847906031310152157297
June 30, 202025694561590179746153587
June 29, 20202513356657389402151587
June 28, 20202486749056579007149957
June 27, 20202407777955848625148947
June 26, 20202329868455458253144917
June 25, 20202261459454977822142437
June 24, 20202202064954297613138657
June 23, 20202137145253387338135007
June 22, 20202091967552577109132857
June 21, 202020242436518126879128477
June 20, 202019808661506196718125847
June 19, 202019147667487126581120797
June 18, 20201848074547566307116987
June 17, 202017735587469145967112997
June 16, 202017148490455315623110707
June 15, 20201665857342445349108857
June 14, 202016085403420135220104457
June 13, 20201568250140785101101747
June 12, 20201518162739912489198917
June 11, 2020145546813875449496737
June 10, 20201387340938217435191407
June 9, 2020134646633654420688937
June 8, 2020128013153617404084007
June 7, 20201248626035412395981737
June 6, 2020122333893429382680657
June 5, 20201184432833310369678157
June 4, 2020115163503238353576467
June 3, 2020111663483151332975227
June 2, 20201081924131415323972667
June 1, 20201057841629912312271579
May 31, 20201016230728714300768687
May 30, 2020985555327312285667267
May 29, 202093023872612269763447
May 28, 202089151822595259260647
May 27, 202087333892545250159787
May 26, 2020834427624916238557107
May 25, 202080682292337231155247
May 24, 202078393132265226353607
May 23, 202075262652210217451317
May 22, 2020726124522110200750337
May 21, 2020701633921111190748987
May 20, 202066772842008184046377
May 19, 202064012261921173444757
May 18, 202061752161919164443407
May 17, 202059593881826159441837
May 16, 202056211761765147239737
May 15, 202054452881713132039544
May 14, 202051621931683118038154
May 13, 202049711841646107037374
May 12, 20204787146158695936704
May 11, 202046412421521090235894
May 10, 202043992481421777834794
May 9, 202041512391271174532784
May 8, 202039123861181067931154
May 7, 20203526381108460128184
May 6, 20203145195104553425071
May 5, 2020295014899548123704
May 4, 2020280224594641722912
May 3, 2020255817088240020702
May 2, 20202388220861735119522
May 1, 20202170238691035117512
April 30, 2020193220459731715562
April 29, 2020172819652730713692
April 28, 2020153219545425512322
April 27, 20201337644102559942
April 26, 20201273914152399942
April 25, 20201182873632229252
April 24, 202010951143312088552
April 23, 20209811083231977532
April 22, 2020873912931976482
April 21, 20207821172631975602
April 20, 2020665382311884662
April 19, 2020627862221704362
April 18, 2020541482021663562
April 17, 2020493511841593172
April 16, 2020442351311522772
April 15, 2020407341211282672
April 14, 202037330111992632
April 13, 202034320100912422
April 12, 20203235100852282
April 11, 202031813103702382
April 10, 20203051770582402
April 9, 20202881471512302
April 8, 20202742260442262
April 7, 20202541661442042
April 6, 2020238650351982
April 5, 20202321851331942
April 4, 2020214540251850
April 3, 20202092542251800
April 2, 20201841020201620
April 1, 2020174352091630
March 31, 202013982091280
March 30, 2020131202181210
March 29, 2020111221031070
March 28, 20208919103850
March 27, 2020705103660
March 26, 20206514102620
March 25, 2020517102480
March 24, 2020444102410
March 23, 20204010112370
March 22, 2020308002280
March 21, 20202210001210
March 20, 2020124001110
March 19, 20208000170
March 18, 20208500170
March 17, 20203100030
March 16, 20202000020
March 15, 20202000020
March 14, 20202000020
March 13, 20202000020
March 12, 20202000020
March 11, 20202000020
March 10, 20202000020
March 9, 20202100020
March 8, 20201000010
March 7, 20201000010
March 6, 20201000010
March 5, 20201000010
March 4, 20201000010
March 3, 20201000010
March 2, 20201000010
March 1, 20201000010
February 29, 20201000010
February 28, 20201100010

Business

Updated: Lagos to reopen tertiary institutions on September 14

Tertiary institutions in Lagos State are to resume activities next month.

Published

2 days ago

on

August 29, 2020

By

Lagos cancels 2018 land use charge, LAND USE CHARGE, Lekki sealed buildings, Lagos state governor issues new guidelines for lockdown, consider full reopening of its economy

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced that the tertiary institutions in the state will be reopen on September 14, 2020.

According to a monitored media report from Channels Television, this was disclosed by the Governor during the regular briefing on the state’s COVID-19 status on Saturday, August 29, 2020.

The Governor said that the state is working towards the possible reopening of primary and secondary schools on September 21, 2020. He said they are tentatively scheduled to reopen on September 21

READ: Updated: Lagos Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, tests positive to coronavirus disease

According to Sanwo-Olu, ‘’This decision is not cast in stone and is subject to review of our ongoing modelling and what procedure comes out from the Ministry of Health.

The Governor disclosed that the decision to reopen the schools was based on indications that the pandemic has peaked in the state, as the number of new cases has been on a steady decline.

He reiterated that restaurants are now allowed to open for in-dining services in the state, although he emphasized that they must to ensure that only operate at 50% capacity at all times.

READ: World Bank predicts Nigeria’s impending recession will be worst in 40 years

Sanwo-Olu also said that there will be a review on the reopening of event centres, bars, night clubs, beaches and the cinemas in September, to determine whether to go ahead with the reopening of such public spaces.

During the briefing, he reminded the press that the Federal Government’s 10 pm curfew is still in place in Lagos state.

On the resumption of international flight operations, Sanwo-Olu said that he will personally inspect airport facilities to ensure that all precautions are taken to keep people in the state safe. This is because the influx of international passengers into the state will increase the pressure of possible imported cases.

Download the Nairametrics News App

It can be recalled that the Lagos State Government shut schools in the state on March 23 as part of measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

