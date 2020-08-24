Economy & Politics
Nigeria’s telecom sector posts double digit growth of 18.1%, manufacturing, others contract
According to the GDP report, the telecommunication sector grew by 18.1% in real terms during the second quarter of 2020.
Nigeria’s telecommunication sector has proven to be one of the biggest gainers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The sector recorded an 18.10% growth in Q2 2020. This is according to the latest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report released by the National Bureau of Statistics.
According to the GDP report, the telecommunication sector grew by 18.1% in real terms during the second quarter of 2020, compared to 11.34% recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2019, and 9.71% in the previous quarter (Q1 2020).
The COVID-19 induced lockdown significantly disrupted the Nigerian economy in the second quarter of 2020. However, the telecommunication sector came out resilient, driven by increased demand for data usage and growth in the number of mobile subscribers.
Nigeria’s telecom sector posts biggest growth in 6 quarters
Broadly, the Information and Communication sector is comprised of the four activities of Telecommunications and Information Services, Publishing, Motion Picture, Sound Recording, and Music Production; and Broadcasting.
Information and Communication (ICT), as a broad sector, grew by 15.1% and contributed 17.87% to the total value of real GDP (N15.9 trillion) in the quarter.
In Q2 2020, the telecommunication sector grew by 18.1% year-on-year, while it grew by 24.8% quarter-on-quarter. This is the biggest growth the telecom sector would record since Q4 2018, when the telecom sector posted a GDP growth of c.19%.
Meanwhile, the agric sector slowed, while manufacturing, trade, and others shrunk
Nigeria’s agricultural sector slowed down in Q2 2020, with a growth of 1.58% growth (year-on-year), from 1.7% in Q2 2019 and 2.2% in the previous quarter (Q1 2020).
The report showed that other critical sectors of the economy such as manufacturing, transportation, construction, accommodation and food service, education, real estate, and trade also recorded significant contractions in the quarter under review. See the indicators below:
- Nigeria’s Manufacturing sector contracted by 8.78% in Q2 2020, from -0.13% and 0.43 recorded in Q2 2019 and Q1 2020.
- Oil refining, a component of the manufacturing sector, dipped by 67.7% (year-on-year).
- Transportation and storage sector contracted in real terms by 49.23% (year-on-year).
- Accommodation and food services contracted by 40.19%.
- Construction sector shrinks by 31.8%.
- Education sector down by 24.1%.
- Other sectors with significant contractions include; Real Estate (21.99%), Trade (16.59%), Professional & Technical services (15.41%), other services (15.07%).
Key Takeaways
The Nigerian economy, during the quarter, witnessed the ripple effects of the twin shocks — weakened global oil price which led to a decline in Nigeria’s oil revenue, and the COVID-19 induced lockdown which almost grounded the economy to a standstill.
The telecom sector has remained resilient amid the COVID-19 pandemic given the surge in the demand for data usage and increase in total mobile subscribers. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations are adjusting to digital workspace, a new normal which is expected to increase data services, and further enhances growth in the sector in the short to medium term
While most sectors recorded negative growth in Q2, the trend may subsist in subsequent quarters of the year as concerns about emergence of second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic may distort the recovery trajectory of critical sectors
Adesina’s re-election gets a boost as Nigeria doubles AfDB voting right for August 27 election
This new development may guarantee Adesina another term of 5 years as the President of AfDB.
In what appears like a boost for the re-election of the Akinwumi Adesina as the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Nigeria has almost doubled its voting rights in the African Multilateral Institution to 16.8% before the lender’s annual general meeting coming up next week.
Adesina, who is from Nigeria is seeking to be re-elected as the head of AfDB after being cleared of all allegations of abuse of office and corruption by the independent panel that was set up by the lender.
According to a report from Bloomberg, a memorandum that was sent to the board of governors of AfDB, states that Nigeria has become the biggest rights holder with a wider margin, followed by non-regional members Germany with 7.4% and the United States 5.5%.
Nigeria increased its voting power by paying subscriptions it had pledged as part of a general capital before the January deadline.
This new development may guarantee Adesina another term of 5 years as the President of AfDB, with the votes hoping to take place on August 27, 2020. He is the sole candidate for this election as against the previous election in 2015, where he contested against the Chadian Finance Minister Kordje Bedoumra and Cape Verde’s Agricultural Minister Cristina Duarte.
The virtual annual meeting is expected to take place between August 25 and 27 after the initial postponement in May due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a statement from the bank’s website, ‘’The format of the meetings has been adapted to consider the physical constraints imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Nairametrics had reported that an AfDB backed probe independent review panel had cleared Adesina of all the allegations against him by a group of anonymous whistleblowers. This followed the request by the US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin with the support of some non-regional members for an independent inquiry into those allegations after the ethics committee of the board had initially cleared him of any wrongdoing.
The AfDB which is Africa’s largest multilateral bank with 54 African countries and 27 countries in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Asia as shareholders.
FG records revenue of N676.41 billion in July
The increase in revenue was attributed to higher crude oil sales and increasing tax receipts.
The Federal Government of Nigeria recorded total revenue of N676.41 billion in July compared to N653.35 billion in June.
Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, revealed that the rise in revenue was a result of higher crude oil sales and increasing tax receipts.
Nairametrics reported in July that the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) announced that the FG, States, and Local Governments shared N651.18 billion in Federation account revenues for the month of June, after recording a total revenue of N653.35 billion.
Mr. Idris said that sales tax from oil revenues increased for the month of July, coupled with increases from corporate and income duties. Meanwhile, oil surplus balance for the month of July was $72.41 million as at August 19.
Note that crude oil accounts for two-thirds of Nigeria’s revenue. However, the government has recently been making efforts to diversity its revenue streams, including by way of taxation. For instance, increased VAT also contributed to the increase in July’s revenue because the government recently increased VAT to 7.5% in February.
Crude Oil reached record lows in April due to falling demand caused by the pandemic and an oil trade war between the Saudis and Russia. OPEC+ agreed to daily cuts of 9.6 million barrels a day, which has seen oil rise to $44 per barrel. OPEC plans to continue the production cuts till September, especially for countries like Nigeria and Iraq who have not quite been compliant.
AfDB bans 4 Nigerian companies for engaging in fraudulent and deceitful practices
The 4 Nigerian firms will be ineligible to participate in Bank-financed projects during the debarment period.
The African Development Bank (AfDB) Group has announced the 24-month debarment of 4 Nigerian companies from participating in the Bank’s financial projects for engaging in fraudulent and collusive practices during the tender for projects.
The companies that have been sanctioned and excluded include, Sangtech International Services Limited, Sangar & Associates (Nigeria) Limited, Mashad Integrated and Investment Co. Limited and Medniza Global Merchants Limited.
The disclosure was made in a press statement that was released by the multilateral Institution on Thursday, August 20, 2020.
READ: African Development Bank launches US$ 2 billion 1.625% Global Benchmark due 16 September 2022
The bank in its statement disclosed that an investigation conducted by its Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption established that the debarred companies engaged in fraudulent and collusive practices during a tender for the supply of water meters, automatic meters and house connection materials, under the Zaria Water Supply Expansion and Sanitation Project in Nigeria.
The statement from the AfDB reads, ‘’The African Development Bank Group on 20 August 2020, announces the 24-month debarment of Sangtech International Services Limited, Sangar & Associates (Nigeria) Limited, Mashad Integrated and Investment Co. Limited and Medniza Global Merchants Limited. All four companies are registered in Nigeria.’’
READ: AfDB second term presidency for Adesina will deepen Brazilian ties with Africa – IBRAF President
The sanction means that the 4 Nigerian firms will be ineligible to participate in Bank-financed projects during the debarment period. In addition, the 24-month debarment of the companies qualifies for cross-debarment by other multilateral development banks under the Agreement for Mutual Recognition of Debarment Decisions, including the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Inter-American Development Bank and the World Bank Group.
The Zaria Water Supply Expansion and Sanitation Project in Nigeria is co-financed by the African Development Fund, an entity of the African Development Bank Group.