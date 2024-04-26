The United Kingdom has committed one billion pounds to the global fund in a move to combat the scourge of malaria and other diseases in Nigeria.

Dr. Ebere Anyachukwu, the Health Adviser at the British High Commission (BHC), disclosed this initiative during an interview with newsmen in Abuja, coinciding with World Malaria Day.

Dr. Anyachukwu emphasized that the UK government’s contribution was channelled into a global fund aimed at mobilizing resources for countries battling various diseases.

This financial injection supplements funds from other donors, all managed by the global fund to address malaria and related ailments in Nigeria.

The allocated funds play a pivotal role in financing essential resources such as insecticides, treated bed nets, diagnostic testing for malaria, and chemoprevention.

Anyachukwu highlighted the crucial role of chemoprevention in states where malaria is seasonal, preventing children from succumbing to the disease during peak transmission periods.

“The support from the global fund has significantly reduced sickness and mortality rates among children,” Dr. Anyachukwu stated.

He highlighted the UK’s substantial contribution to the global fund, currently benefiting 13 Nigerian states including Adamawa, Delta, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kwara, Niger, Ogun, Osun, Yobe, and Taraba.

What you should know

Highlighting the impact of global funding, Dr. Anyachukwu cited statistics from the World Health Organization (WHO), revealing a notable decline in malaria-related deaths.

Despite population growth, Nigeria witnessed a decrease from an estimated 221,000 deaths in 2008 to approximately 189,000 deaths by 2022.

“The interventions funded by the global fund have saved numerous lives over the years, granting people access to vital healthcare facilities,” Dr. Anyachukwu affirmed.