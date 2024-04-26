The governments of Nigeria and Japan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday in a bid to revolutionise Nigeria’s agriculture sector and enhance healthcare capabilities.

The agreement, signed by Senator Atiku Bagudu, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, in Abuja, focuses on bolstering rice seeds production systems and diagnostic capacities within Nigeria.

Senator Bagudu hailed Japan’s achievements in agriculture, particularly in rice seed production and technology, emphasizing Japan’s dedication to supporting small-scaleholder farmers to maximize land productivity.

He reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to inclusivity in agricultural development, especially empowering family-based small-scale farmers across the nation.

The Memorandum of Understanding

Acknowledging Japan’s expertise in technology and mechanization, Senator Bagudu emphasised the critical role of proper seed preservation in agricultural transformation.

He expressed gratitude for Japan’s support, which is poised to elevate productivity, alleviate deflationary pressures, and foster national development.

The Minister emphasized the significance of Japan’s assistance in enhancing Nigeria’s diagnostic capacity, particularly through the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He commended Japan for recognizing the competence of Nigerian institutions and expressed confidence in their ability to effectively implement support programs.

Ambassador Matsunaga Kazuyoshi reaffirmed Japan’s unwavering commitment to partnering with Nigeria to achieve mutual goals and bolster resilience.

He cited the longstanding collaboration between the two nations across various sectors and highlighted the MoU signing as a testament to their shared dedication to improve citizens’ lives.

Ambassador Kazuyoshi highlighted Japan’s support in combatting infectious diseases, notably through establishing cutting-edge biosafety laboratories within the NCDC. He stressed the project’s significance not only for Nigeria but for the entire African continent.

The Ambassador highlighted Japan’s efforts to enhance productivity and food security in Nigeria, citing the substantial contribution of Nigerian sesame seeds to Japan’s market. He lauded the superior quality of Nigerian agricultural products, particularly sesame seeds, which are highly sought-after in Japan.