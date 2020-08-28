Currencies
Nigeria’s forex devaluation timeline – 2020
Speculations started March 12 that the naira might be devalued. This is a timeline of every decision taken since the first devaluation.
Since the first quarter of the year, Nigeria has faced an exchange rate crisis triggered by a drop in oil prices. It started after two of the world’s largest oil producers, Saudi Arabia and Russia disagreed on how to proceed as regards oil supply cuts, triggering a price war that pushed oil prices to crash to as low as under zero dollars.
In March, the world fully became aware of the existential threat that was the Covid-19 pandemic that has since affected millions of people globally and killed hundreds of thousands. These twin events have had a telling effect on Nigeria’s economy. As an economy highly dependent on crude, the oil price war meant Nigeria earned less from crude oil sales cascading to an even larger problem, Forex.
With oil prices down, pressure on Nigeria’s exchange rate grew leading to speculations of a devaluation to reflect the true value of the naira. Thus began one of the most significant deluges of policy pronouncements and flip flops on the management of Nigeria’s foreign currency.
In this tracker, Nairametrics collates a timeline of all the forex-related policy decisions and denials that have occurred since March 2020. This timeline is updated regularly as new information becomes available.
August 27, 2020
Nigeria’s Central Bank issued a circular authorizing and instructing dealers to sell forex to end users at N386/$1.
In a circular titled, “Weekly Exchange Rate for Disbursement of Proceeds of International Money Transfer Service Operations” the Apex bank detailed the applicable exchange rate of proceeds of IMTOs for the period, August 31, 2020.
August 26, 2020
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to go tough on exporters who are guilty of forex non-repatriation. This is part of the CBN’s ongoing efforts to resolve the prevalent forex crisis in the country by increasing forex liquidity.
To this end, the CBN directed banks to submit the names, addresses, and Bank Verification Numbers (BVNs) of all the exporters who have failed to repatriate their export proceeds. Necessary ‘action’ would be taken against such defaulters, the CBN said in a statement.
The statement further noted that the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, gave the directive on August 25, 2020, while virtually attending a Bankers’ Committee meeting.
August 24, 2020
Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued a circular removing buying agents/companies or any third parties from accessing its SMIS forex window through FORM M forex purchases.
In a circular dated August 24, 2020, the apex banks instructed that “Authorized Dealers are herby directed to desist from the opening of Form M whose payment is routed through a buying company/agent or any other third parties” effectively eliminating third parties or middlemen from transacting in forex deals in its official SMIS window.”
August 6th, 2020
Information on the website of the CBN revealed the apex bank had adjusted the official exchange rate to N380/$1 from N360.1/$1. The adjustment occurred on Thursday, August 6th, 2020.
This suggests the CBN may have unified the exchange rate in line with the promise made by Godwin Emefiele, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.
July 13, 2020
CBN restricted access for the importation of maize through the official CBN forex window.
It hinged its decision on the need ‘to increase local production, stimulate a rapid economic recovery, safeguard rural livelihoods and increase jobs which were lost as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.’
July 3, 2020
CBN reportedly instructed bidders at its Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS) to increase their bidding price to N380/$1 floor. The SMIS is the market where importers bid for forex using Letters of Credit and Form M.
The apex bank allegedly informed banks that they will only accept bids from N380/$1 and above and no longer N360/$1 meaning those who bid lower will not get any forex allocation.
Transaction success in this market is based on bids with those who bid higher than the floor as they are often in an advantageous position to secure forex.
June 23, 2020
The Governor of the Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele, confirmed that the CBN will continue to pursue unification around its Nafex rate. The NAFEX rate is the forex window where Investors and Exporters transact dollars on market-determined prices. The CBN Governor said this at an Investors Conference with the Federal Government of Nigeria by CitiBank.
May 21, 2020
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, warned businesses and individuals against patronizing the parallel market, popularly called the black market.
He warned them to stop using black markets for foreign currency exchange, following the liquidity crisis triggered by low oil prices and a shortage of dollars.
May 19, 2020
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in its quest to stabilize Naira injected funds to the currency market through the Wholesale Secondary Market Interventions.
The auction was earlier put on hold by the CBN due to the COVID-19 pandemic and dwindling foreign exchange reserves standing at less than $34 billion.
May 18, 2020
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) tasked industrial conglomerates operating in the country to support efforts of the government to grow the nation’s economy and return it to its green days.
The CBN boss warned that the apex bank would not support the importation of items that could be produced in Nigeria. According to him, the bank could not spend its foreign exchange reserves on what would not boost the economy and generate jobs for Nigerians.
May 10, 2020
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has assured foreign investors that repatriating their funds from the country is secured despite forex related revenue shortages due to the drop from the sale of crude oil globally.
In the statement, CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele explained that the apex bank had put in place policies to ensure an orderly exit for those that might be interested in doing so and also urged investors to be patient as such repatriations are processed, owing to the Bank’s policy of orderly exit of investments.
April 29, 2020
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) resumed sales of dollars to SMEs that need foreign exchange for essential imports, as well as Nigerian students in foreign schools who need to pay their school fees.
According to a brief statement that was signed by the CBN’s Director of Corporate Communications, Isaac Okoroafor, the apex bank provides over $100 million per week for the two categories of dollar consumers mentioned above.
April 27, 2020
CBN adjusted the exchange rate for import duty payment from N326/$ to N361/$.
With this development, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) was directed to effect an increase in duty payable on cargoes imported through the ports.
March 27, 2020
Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in a note issued to Bureau De Change operators (BDCs) in the country, suspended the sales of foreign currency for two weeks.
However, this does not affect dollar transactions in the Investors & Exporters (I&E) window. Thus, portfolio investors, as well as businesses that still require FX for foreign transactions settlement, can access the I&E window.
March 24, 2020
The CBN announced it was collaborating with the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) to uncover speculation and would charge such dealers for economic sabotage. The bank added that market fundamentals did not support devaluation.
March 22, 2020
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) halted the sale of dollars to the Nigerian National Petroleum Commission (NNPC) by oil companies, including International Oil Companies (IOCs) that operate within the shores of the country.
The apex bank explained that the move to stop the sale of dollars is in line with its commitment to improving foreign exchange supply to the economy as the impact of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic bites harder on the economy.
March 20, 2020
Central Bank of Nigeria devalued its official exchange rate from N307/$1 to N360/$1. The apex bank reflected this change on its website signaling a confirmation.
March 10, 2020
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) fined Bureau De Change (BDC) operators over various infractions in the foreign exchange market.
Over 100 BDC operators were fined N5 million each for various infractions in the foreign exchange market.
March 12, 2020
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) debunked speculations making the rounds and suggesting that the naira is finally about to be devalued.
According to a statement, the apex bank blamed “unscrupulous players in the foreign exchange market” for spreading the rumour.
Exchange rate gains at the NAFEX window as CBN moves to boost dollar liquidity
The Naira remained stable against the dollar to close at N477/$1 on Thursday at the black market.
Nigeria’s exchange rate at the NAFEX window appreciated closing at N385.75 during intraday trading on Thursday, August 27, 2020. In another development, the exchange rate at the parallel market still remained stable on Thursday as it closed at N477/$1.
Forex Turnover: Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window increased substantially by 198.3% on Thursday, August 27, 2020, after the drop that was recorded the previous trading day.
- According to the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ, forex turnover rose from $14.47 million on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, to $43.16 million on Thursday, August 27, 2020.
- The increase is coming a day after the previous trading day drop in forex turnover following scarcity of dollars.
- This reinforces the continued volatility of the foreign exchange market and the scarcity of the greenback. The supply of dollars has been on a decline for months due to low oil prices and the absence of foreign capital inflow into the country.
- The average daily forex sale for last week was about $71.13 million which represents a significant increase from the $24 million that was recorded the previous week. The day’s FX turnover is still a far cry from the $200 million mark that was recorded sometime last week.
- Total forex trading at the NAFEX window in the month of July was $937 million compared to $875 million in June.
- The exchange rate disparity between the official NAFEX rate and the black-market rate has remained as wide as N91.25. Nigeria maintains multiple exchange rates comprising the CBN official rate, the BDC rates, SMIS, and the NAFEX (I&E window). The wide disparity between the 2 rates has created huge arbitrage opportunities for some highly connected individuals.
Market Watch
Parallel Market: At the black market where forex is traded unofficially, the Naira remained stable against the dollar to close at N477/$1 on Thursday, according to information from Abokifx, a prominent FX tracking website. This was the same rate that it exchanged on Wednesday, August 26.
NAFEX: The Naira appreciated against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window on Thursday, closing at N385.75/$1.
- This represents a 25 kobo gain when compared to the N386/$1 that it exchanged the previous trading day, Wednesday, August 26, 2020.
- The opening indicative rate was N386.15 to a dollar on Thursday. This represents a 5 kobo gain when compared to the N386.20 to a dollar that was recorded on Wednesday.
- The N393.05 to a dollar is the highest rate during intraday trading before closing at N385.75. It also sold for as low as N380/$1 during intraday trading.
Forex is sold at several prices and at different times during the day.
The central bank moved towards exchange rate unification three weeks ago after it devalued the official rate to N380/$1.
Despite the volatility and scarcity of foreign exchange, the naira appears stable across the forex markets. The dollar shortage has forced banks to reduce drastically the dollar spending limits on their debit cards.
The local currency has remained stable for some days as the Central Bank of Nigeria had introduced some measures targeted at exporters and importers in order to try to boost the supply of dollars in the foreign exchange market and reduce the high demand for forex by traders.
CBN announces resumption of sales of forex to BDC
The CBN has directed the resumption of forex to BDCs.
The Central Bank of Nigeria has announced the resumption of sale of forex to Bureau De Change starting August 31, 2020.
This was revealed in a circular to all authorised dealers, BDCs, and general public titled Resumption of Sales to Bureau De Change operators and signed by CBN Director of Trade and Exchange Department, Dr. O.S Nnaji.
The apex bank revealed the decision to commence forex sales was on the back of the limited resumption of international travel in the country.
Resumption of international travel triggers sale
The Minister of Aviation Senator Hadi Sirika had earlier revealed during the week that flight operations will resume on August 29th, 2020. However, in a COVID-19 briefing by Director-General of the NCAA, Musa Shuaibu Nuhu, the date as now been moved and firmed up to September 5th, 2020.
- With travel data now confirmed, the central bank has now followed suit with a resumption of sale of forex for personal and business travel allowances as well as other forex related invisible transactions.
- According to the circular seen by Nairametrics, forex sales will occur on Mondays and Wednesdays in the first instance but expects accounts of BDCs to be funded with the naira equivalent on Tuesdays and Fridays.
- The central bank also revealed that banks will also continue to sell forex to fund travel-related invisible transactions such as school fees and medical tourism. The sale will be made over the counter with Ticket, Visa, and Passport as evidence to facilitate the sale.
The CBN stopped the sale of forex to BDC operators on March 27th as the country faced an imminent lockdown. Since then, the exchange rate at the black market has gone from N395/$1 on March 27, 2020, to N477/$1 as of August 27, 2020, exactly 5 months later.
What this means: This circular follows a CBN announcement that forex sales to BDC will be sold at N386/$1 starting August 31st, 2020. Nigerians who seek to travel only need to present their passport along with visa and ticket to banks and forex will be sold to them at the official rate of N386/$1.
Will parallel market rate strengthen? With almost 3, 000 BDCs a $10,000 injection per BDC will result in about $30 million in forex sales per day of sales.
- In addition to forex sale to BDC’s the CBN will also sell to authorized dealers such as banks and forex dealers like Travelex.
- Depending on the level of demand and supply the exchange rate could strengthen if there is a lot of supply but limited demand as travel activities gradually pickup.
- However, if speculators get the better of the day then some of the forex from the BDC’s could filter into the black market allowing dealers to roundtrip and make money via arbitrage.
CBN orders BDCs to sell forex at N386/$1
The CBN has directed BDCs to adopt an exchange rate of N386/$1.
Nigeria’s central bank has issued a circular authorizing dealers instructing them to sell forex to end users at N386/$1.
In a circular titled, “Weekly Exchange Rate for Disbursement of Proceeds of International Money Transfer Service Operations” the Apex bank detailed the applicable exchange rate of proceeds of IMTOs for the period, August 31, 2020.
The Circular from the CBN states,
‘’Please be advised that the applicable exchange rate for the disbursement of proceeds of IMTOs for the period Monday, August 31 to Friday, September 4, 2020, is as follows:
- IMTSOs to banks – N382/$1
- Banks to CBN — N383/$1
- CBN to BDCs — N384/$1
- BDCs to end-users – Not more than N386/$1
- Volume of sale for each market is $10,000 per BDC
The resumption of sales to BDCs is coming ahead of the reopening of the country’s airports to international flight operations and after almost 3 weeks of the adjustment of the official exchange rate by the CBN.
What this means: This circular follows a CBN announcement that forex sales to BDC segments will commence from August 31st and will be sold on Monday and Wednesdays. The CBN stopped the sale of forex to BDC operators on March 27th as the country faced an imminent lockdown. Since then, the exchange rate at the black market has gone from N395/$1 on March 27, 2020, to N477/$1 as of August 27, 2020, exactly 5 months later.
With almost 3, 000 BDCs a $10,000 injection per BDC will result in about $30 million in forex sales per day of sales. In addition to forex sale to BDC’s the CBN will also sell to authorized dealers such as banks and forex dealers like Travelex. Depending on the level of demand and supply the exchange rate could strengthen if there is a lot of supply but limited demand as travel activities gradually pickup.
However, if speculators get the better of the day then some of the forex from the BDC’s could filter into the black market allowing dealers to roundtrip and make money via arbitrage.