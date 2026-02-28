West Africa’s hospitality sector is emerging as a critical barometer of regional infrastructure development and economic integration, reflecting broader trends in travel, investment, and cross‑border connectivity.

The region accounts for a significant share of Sub‑Saharan Africa’s hotel development activity, with West African countries representing more pipeline deals than any other sub‑region, 14 out of Africa’s 18 active markets, according to industry surveys of hotel chain expansion.

Data from recent hotel chain development reports show that West African markets, led by Nigeria and Ghana, are driving room capacity growth even as the continent’s overall pipeline climbs past record levels. Nigeria alone accounted for nearly half of West Africa’s planned rooms in earlier surveys, signaling investor confidence and the expanding footprint of global brands.

Room capacity is not just a commercial metric: it also reflects infrastructure readiness. Countries with larger portfolios of branded hotels, such as Nigeria’s 7,622 planned rooms behind only Egypt in Africa’s pipeline, tend to have stronger transport links, corporate travel demand, and tourism ecosystems.

West Africa’s strength lies in both the number of participating countries and the diversity of markets from business hubs like Lagos and Accra to emerging leisure destinations like Dakar and Abidjan.

This list of West Africa’s 10 largest hotels by number of rooms is compiled courtesy of Nairalytics, drawing on data sampled from the region’s top economies.

The selection methodology combines insights from third-party platforms, including TripAdvisor and The Hospitality Group Report, alongside primary research into existing publicly verifiable data on these hotel websites.