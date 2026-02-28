In a country where families are juggling rising food prices, rent, amongst others. The idea that some parents are paying millions in annual tuition feels almost unreal.
This sparks disbelief for some with a question of who can actually afford this.
Education has always been seen as a path to a better future in Nigeria. Nigerian parents, regardless of income level, are known to stretch their finances to give their children what they believe is a good start.
Cost-of-living surveys reported by Nairametrics show education remains one of the top household expenses.
At the very top of these education expenses are elite schools that offer premium education, with classrooms equipped with advanced technologies and fully fitted science labs.
Extracurricular activities that go beyond the typical Nigerian debate club and football, extending to entrepreneurship incubators where students were groomed to build and pitch real ventures and exposed to international environments from an early age.
Many of these schools operate foreign curricula, including British, American systems and sometimes blended with elements of the Nigerian curriculum.
They often recruit top-tier educators, including expatriate teachers and specialist subject instructors, to deliver these international standards.
Academics, however, tell only part of the story, for many parents; the appeal lies in the network these schools cultivate and the social capital their children acquire.
Students grow alongside peers from influential families, forming relationships that can shape future careers, partnerships, and opportunities long after graduation.
Here are the most expensive schools in Nigeria.
Corona Secondary School was founded in 1955 with a mission to provide quality education that prepares students to thrive in a global world.
The school has two main campuses: Corona Day Secondary School, Lekki, which is a day school in Abijo, Ibeju‑Lekki, Lagos State, and Corona Secondary School, Agbara, a boarding and day secondary campus in Agbara Estate, Ogun State.
The school’s academic programme blends Nigerian and British curricula with 21st-century skills and technology-driven learning to prepare students not just for local examinations but also for further education opportunities abroad.
The school’s exact teacher‑to‑student ratios are not publicly published. Annual tuition fees are approximately N8 million for the 2025/2026 academic session.
