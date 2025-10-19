Nigeria has emerged as Africa’s fastest-growing Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) market, recording a remarkable 54.1% growth in value in 2025 from 34.3% last year, according to reports by NielsenIQ

According to the global data and analytics company, across Africa, the FMCG sector has shown broad-based recovery despite inflationary pressures and currency instability.

The top five FMCG key markets, South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Morocco, and Kenya, account for an estimated $42 billion in FMCG value across Africa.

In 2025, South Africa’s FMCG market is valued at approximately $27.5 billion, with a growth value of 7.7%. Nigeria follows closely with an estimated $25 billion FMCG market, with a growth value of 54.1%, the fastest growing on the continent.

Egypt’s is worth about $10.2 billion, growing 23.1%, while Morocco and Kenya posted values of $7.5 billion (7.6%) and $3.3 billion (5.5%), respectively.

Despite economic headwinds and declining volumes in 2024, Nigeria’s FMCG market is showing a strong recovery in 2025. Transactions and volumes, which fell by 3.1% and 10.7% respectively last year, have rebounded with 4.8% and 5.4% growth.

“Nigerian consumers remain resilient, with price cushioning driving strong consumption and value growth,” the report stated.

This rebound reflects a growing adaptation by consumers to inflationary conditions, where spending continues even amid reduced purchasing power.

Top 10 FMCG categories

According to the report, these top 10 FMCG categories collectively represent 64% of total FMCG sales in Nigeria.

Beer Soft drinks Spirits Malted soft drink Energy drinks Mineral water Detergent Powdered milk Noodles Biscuits

Top 10 fastest-growing FMCG categories in 2025

Contraceptive – 95.6%

Flavoured milk – 84.4%

Biscuits – 72.2%

Mainstream spirits – 71.1%

Energy drink – 68.5%

Drinking yoghurt – 65.2%

Soft drink – 62.9%

Coffee – 59.8%

Beer – 59.3%

Powdered beverage – 58.7%

Nigerian consumer spending

What Nigerians are spending less on

According to the report, wallet shifts continue to favor spending more on life essentials. However, consumers intend to cut back on non-essential items; the proportion of those who will do so is likely to be less in 2026.

Between 2024 and 2025, the biggest drop is in clothing and fashion, where those reducing spending fell from 45% in 2024 to 33%. People are holding on to old clothes longer and shopping less often.

Home upgrades are also on hold. Spending on home décor and improvements dropped from 42% to 30%, as families are likely focusing on repairs and necessities rather than style.

Dining out also reduced, eating at restaurants fell from 45% to 40%, and food delivery fell from 39% to 33%. More families now cook at home to save money. Even snacks and sweets are being cut back, falling from 42% to 31%. Nigerians are being more careful with small, impulse buys as every naira counts.

What Nigerians are spending more on

While lifestyle spending drops, the cost of essentials continues to rise between 2024 and 2025. Education tops the list, with 72% of Nigerians reporting higher expenses in 2025, up from 69% in 2024. School fees, textbooks, and related costs are climbing, but parents are determined to keep their children in school. Education remains a non-negotiable investment, even amid financial hardship.

Transport costs climbed from 63% to 66%, reflecting rising fuel prices and public transport fares. Utilities followed the same trend, moving from 58% to 62%, with higher bills for electricity.

Groceries and household items costs stayed high, with 56–57% of consumers spending more as prices of staples like rice and beans. Childcare expenses also ticked up slightly from 54% in 2024 to 56% in 2025.

Some spending areas stayed about the same between 2024 and 2025. Fresh produce remained steady at 32%–33%, while home essentials like soap and cleaning items rose from 30% to 39%. Beverages went up from 30% to 37%, and telecommunication spending dropped slightly from 31% to 24%.

Growth projection by 2027

According to the report, projections in the sector is to expand from N12.46 trillion in 2025 to N18.13 trillion by 2027 under the conservative growth scenario. Under a more aggressive scenario, FMCG sales could reach N23.13 trillion by 2027.

The report shows consistent expansion over the forecast period, with the strongest momentum expected between 2026 and 2027, when the conservative estimate climbs from N15.08 trillion to N18.13 trillion, while the aggressive projection jumps from N17.08 trillion to N23.13 trillion.