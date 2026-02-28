Zichis Agro-Allied Industries Plc has released its audited financial statements, reporting a pre-tax profit of N364.21 million for the year ended 31 December 2025.

The result represents a 420.8% increase from the N69.93 million recorded in 2024, supported by a strong expansion in revenue during the period.

Full-year revenue rose to N675.6 million from N288.9 million, with egg sales contributing N226.7 million and palm produce adding N182.7 million as the top revenue drivers.

Earnings per share climbed to 55 kobo from 9.45 kobo, while the board proposed a 20 kobo dividend and a one-for-one bonus issue for shareholders as of 17 March 2026.

This proposed dividend and Bonus will only be recognized as a liability after approval by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Key Highlights

Revenue: N675.62 million (up 133.79% YoY from N288.98 million)

Gross profit: N462.81 million (up 241.49% YoY from N135.52 million)

Operating expenses (administrative): N93.19 million (up 50.34% YoY from N61.98 million)

Pre-tax profit: N364.21 million (up 420.77% YoY from N69.94 million)

Profit after tax: N208.06 million (up 678.94% YoY from N26.71 million)

Earnings per share: 55 kobo (up 482% YoY from 9.45 kobo)

Total assets: N1.23 billion (up 41% YoY from N867.2 million)

Driving the numbers

The strong earnings performance was driven by broad-based revenue growth, with total revenue rising 133.79% to N675.6 million in 2025 across its major operating segments.

Egg sales contributed N226.7 million, and palm produce added N182.7 million, while chicken sales generated N121.4 million, feed mill products N108.7 million, and fish N35.8 million.

Cost of sales increased to N212.81 million from N153.46 million, with egg-related costs accounting for 52.68%, pushing gross profit to N462.8 million from N135.5 million previously reported.

Administrative expenses rose 50.35% to N93.19 million; directors’ remuneration increased to N5.4 million, leaving profit before tax at N364.2 million.

After a N36.1 million tax charge and N120 million dividend provision, profit after tax settled at N208.06 million.

On the balance sheet, total assets expanded to N1.22 billion, with property, plant and equipment of N741.3 million accounting for the largest share.

Total equity rose 40.55% to N1.17 billion, driven largely by revenue reserves of N395.4 million.

Total current liabilities increased to N54 million from N23.6 million, with taxation accounting for 66.87% and ‘creditors & accruals’ comprising the balance.

Management commentary

Management noted that despite macroeconomic headwinds such as high inflation, rising energy costs, and currency pressures, the company achieved 134% growth in sales turnover.

The board also recommended a cash dividend of 20 kobo per share and a bonus issue of one new share for every existing share held.

Market reaction

When the results were published, the company’s shares were under suspension due to an NGX investigation, so there was no immediate trading reaction to the announcement.

However, as of February, the stock is priced above N17 per share, up over 314% month-to-date, pushing its year-to-date return beyond 855% from its N1.81 listing price.