The Federal Government of Nigeria has issued an advisory to Nigerians living in or visiting Iran and other Gulf countries following the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and the Iranian regime.

The advisory was issued in a statement disclosed by Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja, on Saturday.

The statement was titled: “Advisory for Nigerians in the Islamic Republic of Iran and Neighbouring Gulf Countries Following Regional Military Actions.”

The ministry stressed that the Federal Government is closely monitoring the evolving and volatile situation in the Middle East, particularly the military actions and retaliations involving Israel, the United States, and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

What FG Is Saying

According to the official, the advisory to all Nigerian citizens residing in or currently visiting Iran and neighbouring Gulf countries is due to the heightened state of tension and the potential for further escalation.

The ministry issued the following advisory:

“Maintain Constant Vigilance: All Nigerians in Iran and affected Gulf countries are advised to remain extremely vigilant and aware of their surroundings at all times. Avoid areas known to host strategic, military, or government installations, as these could become potential flashpoints.

“Limit Movement: It is strongly recommended that Nigerians restrict non-essential movement and travel within these countries until the security situation becomes clearer and stabilises. Avoid large gatherings and public demonstrations.

“Follow Local Directives: Citizens are strongly advised to strictly comply with all security and safety directives issued by local authorities to ensure their safety. Cooperation with local law enforcement is paramount.

“Stay Informed: Keep abreast of news and updates from reliable international and local sources. Be cautious of misinformation and rely on official channels for accurate and critical safety information.

“Establish Communication with Relevant Embassies: The Nigerian Embassy in Tehran and missions in neighbouring Gulf countries such as Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia are on high alert to provide necessary consular assistance and facilitate communication.”

The official added that the ministry will continue to assess the situation and provide further updates as necessary.

The Government of Nigeria also called on all parties to the conflict to de-escalate the crisis by returning to the negotiation table in the interest of global peace and coexistence.

Backstory

Nairametrics previously reported that the escalation followed Israeli attacks earlier in the day on Tehran and other Iranian targets.

The Israeli government claimed that the military action had been planned for months between Israel and the United States, allegedly aimed at crippling Iran’s nuclear programme.

The United States subsequently joined the operation, describing it as “Operation Epic Fury.”

Iranian officials had earlier warned that any military action on its territory would prompt retaliation against US military bases in neighbouring countries. Reports indicate that additional Iranian missile launches targeted facilities in the region hosting American forces.

More Insights

Qatar confirmed intercepting two Iranian missiles over its airspace. The country hosts Al Udeid Air Base, a major US military installation and forward headquarters for American air operations in the region.

In the United Arab Emirates, explosions and smoke were reported in Abu Dhabi, prompting authorities to temporarily close the country’s airspace. The UAE is home to Al Dhafra Air Base, another key US military facility.

Sirens were also reported in Jordan’s capital, Amman, amid claims of missile activity near US-linked sites. Kuwait and other Gulf nations hosting American troops issued precautionary shelter-in-place directives.

What You Should Know

Amid heightened military tensions, oil prices fell on Friday following extended nuclear talks between the United States and Iran, which helped ease concerns about potential supply disruptions.

Brent crude futures dipped 5 cents to $70.70 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell 1 cent to $65.20.

For the week, Brent was on track to decline by 1.8%, while WTI was set for a 2.2% drop, reversing some of the gains recorded in the previous week.