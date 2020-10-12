Business News
Nigeria records lowest remittances from abroad since 2008
Nigeria recorded the lowest remittances from abroad since 2008 as Covid-19 affected the income of Nigerians living abroad
Second-quarter data from the CBN shows Nigeria recorded the lowest remittances from abroad since 2008 as Covid-19 affected the income of Nigerians living abroad and looking to snd money to loved ones back home.
According to the data, remittances fell to $3.3 billion in the second quarter of the year way lower than the average of $5.8 billion per quarter remitted to the country. The drop can be attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The data highlights just how bad the global economic crunch has affected the income of people across the world especially Nigerians in diaspora looking to send money to their families. Most have either lost their jobs or seen their earnings tumble due to the global lockdowns.
Nigeria also relies on dollar inflows from remittances to improve on its balance of payment position, a critical economic indicator used in determining a country’s foreign exchange position.
Total foreign remittances into the country rose to $23 billion in 2019 one of the highest on record helping boost income and investments in Nigeria. Poor countries like Nigeria rely heavily on these inflows to soften the low income paid to citizens while also funding millions of families from education to healthcare.
Nigeria Remittances only came second to oil as Nigeria’s top export earner much more than foreign portfolio and direct investments into the country.
Third-quarter numbers are likely to improve as the unemployment rate dropped in the third quarter of the year particularly in the US. For example, the US unemployment rate was as high as 14.7% in April at the height of the lockdowns but has since dropped to 7.9% in September 2020. It was 4.4% in March this year.
Why this matters: Apart from helping to stabilize the exchange rate, remittances are a critical source of cushion for millions of families in Nigeria.
- The global economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic remains pervasive in most developed countries despite the easing of lockdowns.
- In fact, some countries, particularly in Europe are going through the second phase of lockdown meaning more jobs could be lost as we approach winter.
- Nigerians also look forward to the ember months for remittances and is also a useful tool at stabilizing the exchange rate. In the 4th quarter of 2019 and 2018, Nigerians in diaspora remitted $5.9 billion and $6.24 billion respectively.
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 11th of October 2020, 163 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 60,266 confirmed cases.
On the 11th of October 2020, 163 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 1,675 samples across the country.
To date, 60,266 cases have been confirmed, 51,735 cases have been discharged and 1,115 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 553,037 tests have been carried out as of October 11th, 2020 compared to 551,362 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 11th October 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 60,266
- Total Number Discharged – 51,735
- Total Deaths – 1,115
- Total Tests Carried out – 553,037
According to the NCDC, the 163 new cases are reported from 12 states- Lagos (113), Kaduna (21), Osun (8), Ondo (5), Oyo (5), Ogun (3), Bayelsa (2), Taraba (2), Edo (1), FCT (1), Katsina (1), Plateau (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 20,022, followed by Abuja (5,806), Plateau (3,537), Oyo (3,304), Rivers (2,661), Edo (2,636), Kaduna (2,508), Ogun (1,939), Delta (1,803), Kano (1,740), Ondo (1,643), Enugu (1,289), Kwara (1,050), Ebonyi (1,042), Osun (903), Abia (898), Katsina (895), Gombe (883). Borno (745), and Bauchi (710).
Imo State has recorded 583 cases, Benue (482), Nasarawa (469), Bayelsa (403), Jigawa (325), Ekiti (323), Akwa Ibom (295), Niger (261), Anambra (250), Adamawa (248), Sokoto (162), Taraba (108), Kebbi (93), Cross River (87), Zamfara and Yobe (79), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Energy
NERC says Discos will compensate electricity consumers for power delivery failure
Discos have been warned to compensate consumers should they fail to supply them the required amount of electricity in the new tariff regulation.
The Federal Government has warned power distribution companies (Discos) that they will compensate affected consumers for defaulting in service delivery if they fail to supply the required quantum of electricity under the new service reflective tariff regime.
According to a report from Punch, this disclosure was made by Sanusi Garba, the Vice Chairman of Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), who doubles as a commissioner at the commission, in Abuja. He said that NERC had deployed a mechanism to monitor the Discos.
NERC had revealed that all Discos committed to delivering agreed quantum of power to customers in various categories beginning from September 1, 2020, when the new service reflective tariff regime started. The commission is expected to start monitoring the Discos on a monthly basis to ensure compliance by the power firms in terms of meeting the agreement.
He said the service reflective tariff, which took effect on September 1, 2020, before it was suspended for 14 days after an agreement between the Federal Government and labour unions, would ensure that customers of distribution companies paid for what they consumed.
Garba said, “The commission has come forward to say tariffs will be service-based, meaning that you will pay your rates in correlation with the level of service you get. Now, obviously, the commission has its own mechanism for monitoring the performance of the Discos. This is because if a Disco says you are in Band C, it means the Disco is committed to giving you between 12 to 16 hours as a minimum.
“So the role of the commission is to monitor and at the end of the month to determine which Disco has complied with their service commitment or not. And consumers will be compensated for failure to deliver on that service. We do not expect consumers to start putting gadgets to monitor electricity.”
He explained that the monitoring was on the basis of clusters, as the commission would monitor all consumers in a particular area, for instance, those on Bands A, B or C.
He admitted that NERC would not expect consumers to be the ones to monitor compliance by Discos. He said that consumers are to follow the normal processes of complaining so that the commission will step in to resolve the issue if they believe that there has been service failure.
When told that many consumers do not have the required meters to make the right tariff payments, Garba said the government was working towards providing funding for meters.
He said, “On the issue of metering and the concern that consumers don’t have meters, I’m sure you are aware that the commission issued an order capping the amount of energy that an unmetered customer should be billed. That was designed to make all Discos to expedite the process of providing meters to all consumers because that is the way the electricity business is designed to run.”
Garba said the commission was now looking at the timelines, the rates, installation rates, specifications, etc, in order to make the story of estimated billing a thing of the past.
Economy & Politics
Rotimi Akeredolu wins Ondo governorship election
Incumbent governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has emerged winner of the gubernatorial election in Ondo State.
Rotimi Akeredolu has emerged winner of the Saturday, October 10, 2020, gubernatorial election in Ondo State.
The incumbent, who is also a candidate of the All Progressives Congress clinched 15 of the 18 local governments of the state, while Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate, Eyitayo Jegede won the remaining 3 local governments, according to results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission’s returning officer and vice-chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Idowu Olayinka.
Olayinka announced that a total of 572,745 valid votes were recorded while 18,448 were rejected, and about 16,000 votes cancelled.
While the Akeredolu polled 292,830, Mr. Jegede scored 195,791 votes, a difference of 97,039 votes.
Also in the race was, the incumbent deputy governor in the state and candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Agboola Ajayi, who came third by polling 69,127 votes.
What they are saying
President Muhammadu Buhari congratulated the governor. This was made known in a tweet by the President’s Personal Assistant on News Media, Bashir Ahmad. He tweeted, “President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on his re-election as Governor of Ondo State for another four-year term.”
Reacting to the news of Akeredolu’s victory, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state said: “It is a new day in Ondo State. Congratulations to my brother Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu SAN and a bigger congratulation to the APC members in the state. The biggest applause, however, goes to the good people of Ondo State for ensuring the election was held in an atmosphere devoid of rancour, violence and blood-letting as many had predicted.”
Yekini Nabena, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC said the people in the south-west voted for continued industrialisation, security and their welfare.
“We thank the Ondo electorate for voting for good governance, industrialisation, security, empowerment and general welfare of the state, we will continue to advocate for and support safe, free and credible elections that guarantee that valid votes count and the people’s will prevail,” Nabena said.