Business
150 million to fall into extreme poverty by 2021 – World Bank
As many as N150 million will fall into extreme poverty, the World Bank has predicted.
The World Bank announced that as many as 150 million people would fall into extreme poverty by 2021, due to the economic effect of the pandemic.
This was disclosed by the World Bank on Wednesday. The bank also said that 8 out of every 10 persons that fall into extreme poverty will be from middle-income countries.
Recall Nairametrics reported in June that the World Bank said the COVID-19 pandemic could add as many as 5 million Nigerians into the extreme poverty bracket.
The World Bank says today that global extreme poverty is going to rise in 2020, the first time in over 20 years due to the effects of the pandemic, which would expand climate change and conflicts around the world, factors that were already slowing down the reduction of poverty.
World Bank says the 88-115 will fall into extreme poverty by 2020 and will rise to 150 million by 2021 depending on the severity of the economic dip.
Extreme poverty, defined as living on less than $1.90 a day, is likely to affect between 9.1% and 9.4% of the world’s population in 2020. The bank says if there was no COVID-19 the rate was expected to fall by 7.9% in 2020.
Most of the new poor will come from countries with already rates of poverty, adding that the 82% of the total will come from middle-income nations.
World Bank President David Malpass said, “The pandemic and global recession may cause over 1.4% of the world’s population to fall into extreme poverty. In order to reverse this serious setback to development progress and poverty reduction, countries will need to prepare for a different economy post-COVID, by allowing capital, labor, skills, and innovation to move into new businesses and sectors. World Bank Group support—across IBRD, IDA, IFC and MIGA—will help developing countries resume growth and respond to the health, social, and economic impacts of COVID-19 as they work toward a sustainable and inclusive recovery.”
Business
FG approves $3 billion Port Harcourt-Maiduguri railway and $462 million Bonny deep seaport
The Federal Government has approved $3 billion for the construction of Port Harcourt-Maiduguri railway.
The Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi has announced that the FG has approved rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri Railway for the sum of $3.02 billion.
The Minister disclosed this to reporters after the 18th virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council on Wednesday.
Nairametrics reported last week that Amaechi said the $1.9billion Kano-Niger rail would enable Nigeria to service landlocked West African nations through the movement of cargoes to Lagos and also make Nigeria compete with other coastal West African nations.
In today’s statement, he said, “The Federal Executive Council today, approved the award of contract for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Port Harcourt to Maiduguri Eastern Narrow Gauge Railway, with new branch lines and trans-shipment facilities. It also approved the construction of a deep seaport in Bonny under PPP and construction of a railway industrial park in Port Harcourt. The railway line will be at the cost of $3,020,279,549. The industrial park, which is under PPP, at no cost to federal government, will cost $241,154,389.31. The Bonny deep seaport will cost $461,924,369, at no cost to the federal government.”
The reconstructed rail will have new lines from Bonny to Port Harcourt and Port Harcourt to Owerri.
“The Port Harcourt to Maiduguri narrow gauge railway will have new branch lines; from Port Harcourt to Bonny and from Port Harcourt to Owerri. There is another connecting to narrow gauge to standard guage at Kafanchan. There is a branch line from Gombe or before Maiduguri to Damaturu and Gashua. That’s what has been approved,’’ the Minister added.
Business
#EndSars: House of Reps to draft new Police legislation in 30 days
Following the nationwide protects against men of the SARS, the Speaker of the House of Reps has reac
The Speaker of the House of Reps, Femi Gbajabiamila says that the House will draft new legislation to establish a system of accountability for the Nigerian police.
This was disclosed in a statement by the House of Reps on Wednesday afternoon. The speaker added that the relationship between the Police has reached toxic levels and some Policemen have shown themselves unworthy.
#HousePlenary Speaker @femigbaja reads statement to the House of Representatives by the Speaker, on the misconduct and abuse of authority by officers of the Nigeria Police Force {@PoliceNG} across the country and the need for additional police reforms. pic.twitter.com/uRchO2c8ch
— House of Reps NGR (@HouseNGR) October 7, 2020
Nairametrics reported earlier that Honourable Akin Alabi will file a motion with the House of Reps to dissolve the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), after the online outrage during the weekend over the activities of the Police Unit.
“Policing in Nigeria continues to fall short of modern practices. Where citizens should be treated with utmost respect and decorum, therefore making it very difficult for an average citizen to truly trust that the Police are their friends,” Alabi said.
In today’s plenary session Majority Leader of the House, Rep Alhassan Ado Doguwa, moved a motion on the need to put a stop to the gross violation of human rights by special anti-robbery squad (SARS) and it was seconded by Honourable Alabi.
Reacting to the issue, Gbajabiamila said: “Every day, throughout our country, interactions between the police and our citizens results in acts of horrific brutality, extortion/retribution against the Nigerian people. Too many of the people we assigned to protect our citizens have shown themselves unworthy. Unfortunately, many of those who have betrayed our trust in this manner are never answerable for their actions. At the heart of this fundamental failure lies the unavoidable truth, that we lack an independent framework for ensuring the Police are held to account. We’ve long expected the Police to police itself. It is now abundantly clear that this was the wrong call. The parliament will now step in to introduce an independent, fair/practical approach to ensure they are held to the highest standards of professional conduct.”
He added that the House of Reps will work with the Nigerian Bar association and other stakeholders to draft new legislation ensuring accountability from the Police. He said:
“Over the next thirty days, the House of Representatives will work with the Nigerian Bar Association, civil society and with Nigerians of good conscience to draft new legislation that establishes a system of accountability that;
- Holds erring members of the Police Force to account for their conduct and impose civil and criminal liability for violations of the police code.
- Also compels the Nigerian Police Force to take responsibility for failures of training and discipline that leads to violations.
The Speaker said the House will make sure the police is made to act in the faith and respect of Nigerians and urged for the support of all Nigerians.
Rep. Ado Doguwa added that the actions of SARS has led to loss of lives and properties and expressed concern that all acts to reform the unit have produced very little results.
He said the House demands the IGP to take decisions to end Police Brutality and report to the House in 3 weeks. He said the IGP also has to:
- To produce a comprehensive record of disciplinary and (or) Judicial action taken against the officers accused of abuse of power in the past five years.
- Produce immediate plan for identifying and compensating victims.
- Set up a Joint Committee of Justice, Human Rights and Police affairs to oversee the above players and Conduct Public Hearing on the Human Rights Violation of Citizens by SARS and submit their report within 6 weeks for further legislative action.
- Take immediate steps to develop Legislative actions to amend existing Laws & the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to excise Section 215(5) & replace it with provisions that ensure judicial review of Police actions is enshrined/protected by the constitution.
- Establish a framework for holding individual members of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) accountable for their conduct in the course of and performance of their lawful duties, including criminal and civil liabilities.
- Allow the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to bear civil liability for failures in their conduct and operational procedures that lead to violations of citizens’ rights.
Business
CBN knocks airline and shipping firms over non-compliance with form NXP
The CBN has threatened severe sanctions for non-compliance with the processing of Form NXP.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced its displeasure over the lackadaisical attitude of airline and shipping companies toward the provisions of the circular referenced TED/FEM/FPC/GEN/01/009 dated June 06, 2017.
Which circular, mandated the bills of lading/airway bills emanating from the aforementioned sectors in cognizance of exports from Nigeria to carry the form NXP number with respect for the underlying cargoes.
READ: Agriculture: CBN’s revised policy on the dairy industry
The disclosure is contained in a recent circular sent by the CBN, dated October 06, 2020, signed by the Director of Trade and Exchange Department, Dr O.S NNAJI and referenced TED/FEM/FPC/GEM/001/008.
In the recent disclosure, the CBN revealed that despite earlier provisions for electronic processing of form NXP on the Trade Monitoring System (TRMS) and entreaties to the concerned firms to do the needful, the compliance to the order has been appalling and grossly abused.
READ: CBN: Banks no longer allowed to sack more than 5 staff without approval
Recall that in an earlier circular referenced TED/FEM/FPC/GEM/01/003 dated October 28, 2019, CBN had made the processing of the form NXP quicker, more efficient and improved through introduction of a compulsory electronic processing for the form accessible at the TRMS site.
Explore the Nairametrics Research Website for Economic Data
In lieu with the above-mentioned provisions and efforts and the high rate of non-compliance recorded so far, CBN has however, announced stricter measures and fines as a way of enforcing compliance.
READ: CBN automates trading system, introduces electronic form to facilitate exports
In the latest CBN circular, the options of severe sanctions for non-compliance is not ruled out. A part of the latest circular read thus;
“Consequently, all shipment of export cargoes from Nigeria shall with effect from the date of this circular be in accordance with the aforementioned procedures.
READ: Depositors of Post Service Homes Savings and Loans Limited soon to be paid – NDIC
“For the avoidance of doubt, it shall be a breach of extant regulations for any shipping company or airline company to take on-board any cargo for which form NXP is not duly completed and approved on the TRMS platform, failing which severe sanctions shall be meted out for such breach, such sanctions shall include refund of the forex value of goods illegally exported as well as Post-No-Debit on all bank accounts Nationwide.”