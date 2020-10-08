Large BTC entity transfers over $100 million worth of Crypto

BTC whales have been on the rise since the last BTC halving took place a few months ago. Data obtained from Whale Alert a crypto analytic tracker revealed that a Bitcoin whale moved 9,640 BTC estimated to be worth $102 million, some hours ago.

🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 9,640 #BTC (102,000,105 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallet Tx: https://t.co/WbWDUaBdYb — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) October 7, 2020

BTC whales have definitely been moving large stacks of BTCs lately, triggered by the recent rush by crypto traders, and global investors to have a stake in this fast-growing flagship crypto

Bitcoin at the time of writing, it traded at $10,674.93 with a daily trading volume of $18 Billion. BTC price is up 0.8% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 19 Million coins and a max supply of 21 Million coins

Why it’s happening: Global investors and crypto-traders are now cashing in on some of their profits. While it is difficult to predict market movements. BTC whales have shown historically that they often determine the BTC trend.

Quick fact: At the BTC market, investors or traders who own large amounts of Bitcoins are typically known as Bitcoin whales.