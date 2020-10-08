Economy & Politics
N75 billion Nigerian Youth Investment Fund to be rolled out before end of October – Minister
Youths are expected to come up with brilliant ideas that will enable them to access between N250,000 and N50 million each.
The N75 billion worth Nigerian Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) will be rolled out before the end of October 2020. This was disclosed by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, in a statement on Wednesday, according to NAN.
The statement, which was issued by the Minister’s Assistant Chief Information Officer, Olatunji John, explained that the ministry challenged youths to come up with brilliant ideas that would enable them to access between N250,000 and N50 million of the N75 billion Nigerian Youth Investment Fund for sustainability.
He stated, “The programme is about to be rolled out before the end of this month. President Muhammadu Buhari approved N75 billion in three years because he believes in the dream of youths, aimed at lifting 10 million Nigerians, including youths out of poverty before 2023.”
What you must possess
While urging the youths to take advantage of the opportunity, Dare stated that prospective applicants must show clearly that they have the market, resources and manpower to access the fund.
“The process for accessing the fund would be fair to all youths aged 18 to 35, regardless of their ethnicity or social status,” he added.
According to him, the move became imperative “because building a youthful population that is empowered and successful, is one of the cardinal objectives of this administration.
“For the first time, this country is investing directly in youths. So, government is taking a good risk on our youths, which it hopes will awaken their creative and genius innovative ideas.”
The Minister recalled that apart from the Federal Government investment fund, the ministry had initiated other youth-centered opportunities such as the Digital Literacy, Entrepreneurship, Employability and Leadership Skills (D.E.E.L) and Work Experience Programme (W.E.P).
Others, he said, included the Digital Youth Nigeria (DY.ng) and Nigeria Online Youth Assembly (NOYA) programme, all carefully crafted to address unemployment and employability of youths.
Back story: On October 1, 2020, Nairametrics reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced that the NYIF would soon be disbursed.
The apex bank made the announcement via its Twitter handle on Thursday, while the nation marked its 60th Independence anniversary.
WTO: Nigeria’s Ngonzi Okonjo-Iweala still in contention as candidates reduced to 2
Okonjo Iweala and Yoo Myung-hee have emerged the last two candidates standing in contention for the role of DG of WTO.
Nigeria’s Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has made it to the final rounds of voting for the post of the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) on the 7th of November.
This was announced today, October 7th after the final rounds of voting for the remaining 5 candidates, as Okonjo-Iweala and South Korea’s Yoo Myung-hee emerged as the last two candidates standing.
Nairametrics reported last month that Dr. Okonjo-Iweala was still in contention after 8 candidates were shortlisted to 5. The five remaining candidates at the time were; Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (Nigeria), Liam Fox (UK), Amina Chawahir Mohamed Jibril (Kenya), Yoo Myung-hee (South Korea), and Mohammad Maziad Al-Tuwaijri (Saudi Arabia).
The European Union disclosed a day ago that it will support Okonjo-Iweala and the South Korean candidate Yoo Myung-hee for the role of Director-General of the World Trade Organization.
If Okonjo Iweala wins the final vote next month, she will become the first African woman to take the role of WTO DG, succeeding the current DG, Mr. Roberto Azevêdo.
WTO: Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala gets European Union support
EU member-country envoys agreed to endorse Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Yoo Myung-hee in their bids to become DG of WTO.
The European Union says it will support Nigeria’s Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and the South Korean candidate Yoo Myung-hee for the role of Director-General of the World Trade Organization.
This was disclosed by Bloomberg on Monday after a source at the EU revealed the candidates the Union would support, as the date to select a leader comes to a final chapter.
Nairametrics had reported last week that the remaining five candidates, who are from the initial pool of eight candidates that were shortlisted, will be further pruned down to just two candidates after the second round of elimination.
The five remaining candidates include Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (Nigeria), Liam Fox (UK), Amina Chawahir Mohamed Jibril (Kenya), Yoo Myung-hee (South Korea), and Mohammad Maziad Al-Tuwaijri ( Saudi Arabia).
Nairametrics had earlier reported that three candidates who were running for the WTO top job had fallen out of the race after the first round of the elimination process thereby leaving only five candidates out of the initial eight.
EU member-country envoys agreed on Monday in Brussels to endorse Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria’s former finance minister, and Yoo Myung-hee, South Korea’s trade chief, in their bids to become WTO director-general, according to an official familiar with the matter.
2 finalists would be announced on October 6th and the new Director-General would be announced on the 7th of November.
Okonjo-Iweala and the 4 other candidates will present themselves to the members of the global trade body for voting in the hopes of securing the highest number of votes to succeed the current DG, Mr. Roberto Azevêdo.
President Buhari approves N10 billion for National Census
N10 billion has been approved by President Buhari to the NPC for the continuation of the Enumeration Area Demarcation.
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the disbursement of N10 billion to the National Population Commission (NPC), for the continuation of the Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) in the remaining 546 Local Government Area (LGA) of the country.
This disclosure was made by the Acting Chairman of NPC, Dr. Eyitayo Oyetunji, during a press briefing on the release of the funds for the outstanding LGAs, and the update on the Enumeration Area Demarcation at the NPC headquarters in Abuja on Monday.
He also stated that the president approved an additional N45 billion, which is to be included in the 2021 Budget for completion of the exercise, as part of the preparations for the next census.
Oyetunde, who recalled that the commission has been implementing the exercise in phases due to paucity of funds, said the 10th Phase of the exercise which is expected to start on October 5th and end on October 29th, 2020. He also said training and fieldwork will be conducted in 33 LGAs spread across 25 States and the FCT.
The NPC boss said, “As you may be aware a total of 228 LGAs were successfully demarcated across the 36 States and FCT in the previous 9 phases. Hitherto, the Commission had been implementing the EAD in phases due to limitations in the availability and allocation of funds.’’
“I am however pleased to announce, that His Excellency, Mr President has reaffirmed his commitment towards the successful completion of the EAD and indeed towards the conduct of the next census by approving the release of the total sum of ten billion naira for the continuation of the EAD in the remaining 546 LGA of the country.’’
“The President has graciously followed this up by a further approval of an additional N45 billion to be included in the 2021 Budget for the completion of the exercise as part of preparations for the next census. No doubt, this milestone development, under-scores the President’s understanding of the role of data, especially demographic data as the bedrock for informed development planning and allocation of resources. facilities and services.’’
He pointed out that the President has by this action shown his desire to invest in the population, especially the teeming youthful population and also lead the country to harness the demographic dividend.
Going further, Oyetunde, reiterated the commission’s preparedness and unwavering commitment to working towards the successful conclusion of the EAD, the conduct of the next census, so as to provide accurate, reliable and up-to-date demographic data for national planning and development.