Business News
Total E&P Nigeria appoints Bandele as new Deputy Managing Director
Victor Bandele has been appointed, its new Deputy MD in charge of the oil firm’s Deepwater District.
The Board of Directors of French giant, Total Exploration and Production (E&P) Ltd has announced the appointment of Mr Victor Bandele, as its new Deputy Managing Director in charge of the oil firm’s Deepwater District with effect from September 23, 2020.
This disclosure was made by Country Communication Manager, Total E&P Nigeria Ltd, Mr Charles Ebereonwu, in a statement that was issued on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, in Lagos.
READ: Nigerian Professor spends $185K US grant in strip clubs, iTunes, others
According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Bandele, who is a fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, takes over from Mr Ahmadu-Kida Musa, who has retired from the company after a successful 35-year career.
The statement pointed out that prior to his current position, Bandele was the Executive Director in charge of the company’s Port Harcourt and Joint Venture District, where he supervised the activities of 3 main technical divisions and 2 support entities within the district.
READ: Akpabio denies accusing Reps of receiving 60% of NDDC contracts
It states that Bandele joined the company as a Trainee Reservoir Engineer in 1993. He was involved in many subsurface fields, management and development activities onshore and offshore, including some non-operated assets of the company until 2004 when he became the Geosciences and Reservoir engineering (GSR) team leader for the offshore OML 99 Assets.
The new Deputy Managing Director has held several important positions in operations, projects and management within Nigeria and overseas. These include serving as GSR Manager for Akpo Field which was the first Deepwater development project executed by Total in Nigeria.
READ: Buhari suspends NSITF MD and other top management officials, appoints acting MD
He was Executive General Manager, GSR and Assets management within the JV District and also worked as Petroleum Architect in the Development Studies entity at Total’s headquarters in Paris. He returned to the Nigerian subsidiary as Executive General Manager, Special Duties, JV District in 2015, and was later appointed to the Board of Directors of Total E&P Ltd, as the Executive Director, JV District, where he made several landmark achievements.
Macro-Economic News
IMF: Global economy not performing badly as anticipated
The world economy has ended up performing better than the International Monetary Fund had envisaged in Q2 and Q3.
“The economic crisis of 2020 may have performed so badly as anticipated earlier by many experts but road bumps still lie ahead said,” Kristalina Georgieva, the International Monetary Fund’s managing director said on Tuesday.
The IMF had earlier anticipated in June that the global economy will contract by 4.9% in 2020.
Against headwinds, the world economy has ended up performing better than the International Monetary Fund had envisaged in Q2 and Q3. This is expected to lead to an upward revision to its growth forecasts which are scheduled to be released next week
The report went on, saying; We have reached this point, largely because of extraordinary policy measures that put a floor under the world economy. Governments have provided around $12 trillion in fiscal support to households and firms. And unprecedented monetary policy actions have maintained the flow of credit, helping millions of firms to stay in business.
But some were able to do more than others. For advanced economies, it is whatever it takes. Poorer nations strive for whatever is possible. This gap in response capacity is one reason why we see differentiated outcomes. Another reason is the effectiveness of measures to contain the pandemic and restart economic activities.
For many advanced economies, including the United States and the Euro Area, the downturn remains extremely painful, but it’s less severe than expected. China is experiencing a faster-than-expected recovery. Others are still hurting badly, and some of our revisions are on the downside.
However, the IMF boss pointed on the prevailing high risks bearing on the global economy from rising bankruptcies and stretched valuations in financial markets, coupled with many leading nations having their debt levels exponentially high because of their fiscal response to the COVID-19 crisis and the fiscal revenue losses recorded.
The report continued, stating; “As we embark on this ‘ascent,’ we are all joined by a single rope—and we are only as strong as the weakest climbers. They will need help on the way up. The path ahead is clouded with extraordinary uncertainty. Faster progress on health measures, such as vaccines and therapies, could speed up the ‘ascent’.
But it could also get worse, especially if there is a significant increase in severe outbreaks. Risks remain high, including from rising bankruptcies and stretched valuations in financial markets.
And many countries have become more vulnerable. Their debt levels have increased because of their fiscal response to the crisis and the heavy output and revenue losses. We estimate that global public debt will reach a record-high of about 100 percent of GDP in 2020.”
Tech News
Apple claims GEEP Canada stole over 100,000 of its devices
Apple Inc. takes legal action against GEEP Canada for the theft and resale of devices it was contracted to dismantle.
GEEP received 500,000 iPhones, iPads, and Watches from Apple between January 2015 and December 2017, and about 103,845 of them were still connected to the internet. There is a possibility a larger number of the devices were resold since some of them are without cellular radio.
“At least 11,766 pounds of Apple devices left GEEP’s premises, without being destroyed; a fact that GEEP itself confirmed,” states Apple’s lawsuit, as reported by The logic
Apple seeks to obtain about $22.7 million USD from GEEP. The firm claimed some of its employees were responsible for the theft in its third-party suit, while Apple insists that the staffs were the management of the firm.
(READ MORE: Sim cards are now virtual and here’s why we like it)
Furthermore, Apple explained that the possibility of these products to be resold on the grey market doesn’t mean they met its safety standards.
“Products sent for recycling are no longer adequate to sell to consumers, and if they are rebuilt with counterfeit parts, they could cause serious safety issues, including electrical or battery defects.” Apple’s spokesperson told The Verge.
READ: N19.9 billion disbursed to petty traders under GEEP, says BOI
However, the partnership between Apple and GEEP has been automatically ended as Apple relies on other partners for the recycling and dismantling of gadgets.
Explore the Nairametrics Research Website for Economic Data
Apple has been making efforts to promote environmental practices. The company is working on moving recycling in-house with Daisy and Dave robots, which are designed to recover iPhone components that traditional recyclers can’t.
Macro-Economic News
IGR: States generate N612.9 billion in H1 2020, dips by 11.7%
The IGR generated by the 36 states including the FCT in the first half of the year, dipped by 11.7%.
States in Nigeria including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) generated a sum of N612.87 billion as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) between January and June 2020. This was disclosed in the States IGR report, recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
According to the report, the IGR collected by the 36 states including the FCT in the first half of the year, dipped by 11.7% compared to N693.9 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2019.
Similarly, the Q2 2020 States and FCT IGR figure stood at N259.73 billion compared to N353.14bn recorded in the previous quarter. This indicates a decline of 26.5% quarter on quarter.
READ: Nigeria generates N876.09 billion VAT in 9-month, as revenue shortfall poses threat
Lagos, Rivers State rank highest in IGR
Lagos State recorded the highest Internally Generated Revenue with N204.51 billion, followed by Rivers State with N64.59 billion, while Jigawa State recorded the least at N3.01 billion.
- Lagos States dwarfed others to the top spot, with IGR of N204.51 billion between January and June 2020, accounting for 33.4% of the total states’ revenue during the period.
- Rivers State followed with a total revenue of N64.59 billion, representing 10.5% of total revenue generated by the States in the review period.
- Other states include; Abuja with N35.21 billion, Delta State (N30.84 billion), Ogun (N23.68 billion), Oyo (N17.77 billion), Kano (N17.51 billion), Akwa Ibom (N16.21 billion), Kaduna (N14.55 billion) and Edo State (N14.01 billion).
- On the flip side, Jigawa State generated the least IGR with N3.01 billion, followed by Ekiti State (N3.21 billion), Adamawa (N3.75 billion), Gombe (N3.79 billion) and Yobe (N3.92 billion).
READ: Lagos projects increase in IGR despite impressive performance
States revenues dampened by COVID-19
The latest figure is a clear reflection of the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, which necessitated the imposition of movement restrictions across the country and halt in economic activities. As a result, the States recorded decline in revenue in the review period.
The decline in revenue has caused most of the 36 states of the federation to rely majorly on Federal allocations to meet up with their government expenditures. According to the report; 34 out of the 37 states rely more on monthly allocations from the federal purse, with the exemption of only Lagos, Abuja, and Ogun State.
It is therefore important for the various state governments, to brace up and device means of generating revenue internally, considering the effects of dwindling oil price on federal revenue.