Former President Muhammadu Buhari has described the judgement of the Supreme Court affirming President Tinubu’s election as a relief to the majority of Nigerians.

The former Commander-in-Chief disclosed this in a statement on his official X-hand signed by Garba Shehu.

The President said the opposition- (PDP’s Atiku and LP’s Peter Obi) should extend a hand of fellowship to President Tinubu having exhausted all constitutional means to foil the election.

He said, “Former President Muhammadu Buhari says the decision to dismiss the appeals by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), by the Supreme Court, is a welcome relief to him and a majority of the citizens of Nigeria.”

“The former President repeated what he said on the earlier 6 September verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Court, which affirmed the President’s victory, that the welcome decision is “a reaffirmation of the will of the majority of the people against the determined will of a hard-fighting minority.”

“Now that we have arrived at the last bus stop, after a tortuous 8-months of expensive legal journey, the nation deserves a break. The opposition has fought a good fight. Having now exhausted their rights as constitutionally allowed, they should take the hand of fellowship extended by the Tinubu/Shettima government. Let them allow the Government to run their administration and the people to enjoy the full benefits of the promises the All Progressives Congress (APC) made.”

Concern about low turnout of voters

The former President also expressed concern about the low turnout of voters in the last election. He said Nigerians to embrace the democratic process considering how popular it is.

It is worth knowing that in the last Presidential election, only about 25.2 million people representing 28% of registered voters came out to vote out of 93.4 million registered voters.