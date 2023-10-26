The Senate has officially confirmed Musa Aliyu as the substantive chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

He was confirmed following a screening session on Thursday during the plenary.

The screening commenced at approximately 11:50 am following a request by the leader, Bamidele Opeyemi, to temporarily suspend specific Senate rules, permitting external individuals to enter the chamber.

Deputy President Jibirin Barau of the Committee of a Whole led the screening to scrutinize Aliyu, who was the attorney general of Jigawa State until his confirmation.

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday sent a letter to the Senate, requesting confirmation for Aliyu as the agency’s chairman.

More details later…