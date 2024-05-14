The Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, has revealed plans by the Federal Government to offer N200 monthly health insurance to 37,000 women in the country in a bid to enhance their access to healthcare services.

Speaking during a press briefing in Abuja, Kennedy-Ohanenye highlighted that the initiative aims to support women’s well-being and aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

She emphasized that the health insurance scheme, totaling N2,400 yearly, will be facilitated in partnership with a microfinance bank, PLUG.

Proposed women empowerment programs by the ministry

Kennedy-Ohanenye detailed the approach taken by the government is geared towards empowering women economically. She said the distribution of 37,000 point of sale (POS) machines is aimed to facilitate financial transactions and uplift economic status of women.

“Also, any woman that gets this POS is entitled to almost free health insurance, where you pay just N200 per month, making it N2,400 yearly for health insurance guaranteed by the same microfinance bank, PLUG,’’ she said.

She emphasized the importance of reaching out to various stakeholders, including traditional and community leaders, legislators, governors, state ministries for women affairs, and market leaders, to ensure the effective distribution of resources, particularly in rural areas.

“We are going to traditional and community leaders, legislators, governors, states ministries for women affairs and market leaders to distribute these things. “In that way, the right people that can manage the business, even in the villages,,will be included in what we are doing.”

Furthermore, the minister announced plans to distribute 300 laptops to women and People with Disabilities (PWDs) as part of job creation initiatives and efforts to boost women entrepreneurship.

These beneficiaries will receive training in Information Technology (IT) and will be provided with online job opportunities to generate income.

Kennedy-Ohanenye also shed light on the Pink Riders Initiative, which is set to commence in army barracks to ensure the safety of women operators before expanding to other parts of the country.

This initiative aims to empower women by providing them with tricycles to support their livelihoods, with the goal of eventual financial independence.

Moreover, the minister highlighted the collaboration between the Ministry of Women Affairs and the army in agricultural programs to enhance food security and production at subsidized rates.

She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting the rights of women and children, emphasizing the enforcement of mobile courts for speedy prosecution of offenders and ensuring justice for survivors.