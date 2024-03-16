Recent data from the International Trade Commission reveals that less than 5% of Nigerians currently have health insurance coverage, emphasizing the critical need for increased adoption of health insurance in the country.

Achieving universal health coverage is a key goal for Nigeria, and health insurance plays a pivotal role in ensuring access to quality healthcare services.

Health insurance operates as a scheme that safeguards individual health, providing access to quality healthcare services while covering medical expenses for an agreed period.

To facilitate this, individuals commit to paying monthly or annual premiums.

Health insurance in Nigeria

In Nigeria, the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) is the regulatory body responsible for promoting, regulating, and integrating health insurance schemes across the country.

Despite the NHIA’s mandate to achieve universal health coverage by 2030, the current health insurance coverage remains below 5% of the population.

The NHIA primarily covers federal staff, while state health insurance authorities extend coverage to state government employees.

In addition to the NHIA, Health Maintenance Organisations (HMOs) play a crucial role in providing health insurance plans tailored for individuals, families, private organizations, and small to medium enterprises (SMEs).

Methodology

Nairametrics has undertaken a comprehensive ranking of HMOs in Nigeria, focusing on the affordability of their most basic plans designed for single individuals.

The ranking aims to provide valuable insights into the top 15 HMOs offering cost-effective health insurance coverage per year for individuals. The individual health insurance is intended for the individual’s health insurance coverage for him or herself.

15. Reliance HMO

Cost: N3500 per month. N42,500 per year

Reliance HMO offers healthcare services catering to individuals, families, and corporate clients. Their basic plan for individuals, priced at N3500 per month, ensures basic healthcare coverage for enrollees.

Reliance HMO is accredited by the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) with code number 92.

14. Ronsberger HMO

Cost: N40,000 per year

Ronsberger HMO is an approved health maintenance organization in Nigeria with code number 10. Ronsberger caters to government departments, private organizations as well as individuals.

The bronze individual plan is the most affordable plan for an individual in Nigeria costing N40,000 per annum. Individuals can expect coverage for general consultation, laboratory investigations, prescribed drugs, and more.

13. Sunu Health limited

Cost: N36,080 per annum

SUNU Health Nigeria Limited is a Health Maintenance Organization (HMO), accredited by the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) in Nigeria with accreditation number NHIA 016.

The company provides healthcare services to various clients which include multinationals, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), federal ministries and parastatal, schools and tertiary institutions, and private individuals.

The retail pearl plan which costs N36,080 per annum allows individuals in Nigeria to enjoy specialist consultation, drug prescription, nationwide emergency cover, and more.

12. HCI Healthcare Limited

Cost: 35,000 per annum

HCI Healthcare Limited is a Health maintenance organization (HMO) incorporated in 1997 and licensed by the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) to provide affordable managed care services to various strata of the Nigerian population.

Individuals can access healthcare services at N35,000 per annum via its titanium compact plan.

11. Precious HMO

Cost: N30,000 per year

Precious Healthcare Ltd (HMO) was incorporated in 2006 and accredited by the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) in 2007 with code number 036.

The company provides Social Health Insurance Health Benefits through the NHIS while utilizing a network of NHIS-accredited hospitals for all categories of care. It offers private health insurance products to corporate businesses, organizations, associations, unions, families, and individuals.

Individuals in Nigeria can access healthcare service coverage every year for N30,000 through the ‘precious individual’ plan.

10. Salus trust HMO

Cost: N30,000 per annum

Salus Trust HMO is the only catholic owned HMO in Nigeria. It is also accredited by the National Health Insurance Authority and has been in operation since 2009.

With its Salus green plan, Nigerian individuals can get health insurance coverage for N30,000 per year.

9. Clearline HMO

Cost: N30,000 per annum

Clearline HMO is a Health maintenance organization that provides comprehensive health insurance plans. Accredited by NHIA with code number, 3, the company offers a range of coverage options to ensure Nigerians have access to healthcare services.

With N30,000, individuals can access healthcare services yearly.

8. Hallmark HMO

Cost: N30,000 per annum

Hallmark HMO provides healthcare coverage through its insurance plans that meet the needs of individuals, families, and businesses. The company is accredited by NHIA with code 96.

The hallmark zircon plan provides basic healthcare coverage for a single individual in Nigeria for N30,000 a year.

7. United Healthcare International Ltd

Cost: N27,500 per annum

United Healthcare International Limited is a limited liability company incorporated in January 2000 and has been licensed since then under the National Health Insurance Act 35 of 1999 with code number 7.

It operates as both a private insurance company and a participant in the formal/informal sector of the social health insurance program by NHIA.

United’s plan is N27,500 per annum and covers outpatient services, chronic conditions, and more.

6. Avon HMO

Cost: N27.500 per annum

Avon HMO is a Health Maintenance Organisation registered by the NHIA to begin operations as a national HMO in 2012. The company’s health plans are created to provide access to healthcare services to individuals, families, associations, and corporate organizations.

Avon’s life starter plan at N27,500 annually provides single individuals in Nigeria coverage of physiotherapy, travel immunization, general consultations, and more.

5. Novo HMO

Cost: N25,200 per annum

Novo Health Africa is a National Health Maintenance Organization providing health care across Nigeria and accredited by the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) for providing health care delivery solutions through the continuum of care.

With N25,200, Nigerian individuals can access healthcare services including outpatient care, accident and emergency care, and more.

4. Axa Mansard HMO

Cost: N20,000 per annum, N12,000 for 6 months

Axa Mansard HMO is a health maintenance organization accredited by the regulatory agency, NHIA, with a code number, 59.

With Axa Mansard’s easy care plan, Nigerians can access health coverage for N12,000 every six months and N20,000 every year.

3. Well health network limited

Cost: N18,500 per annum

Well, health network limited is accredited as a health maintenance organisation by NHIA. Its code number is 67.

Well Health’s basic health plan for individuals costs N18,500 annually.

2. Wellness health management services limited

Cost: N15,000 per annum

Wellness HMO is a Health service provider and health insurance company accredited by NHIA with code number 41.

The wellness basic plan for individuals is N15,000 annually.

1. Healthcare Partners Limited

Cost: N12,000 per annum

Health Partners (HMO) Limited was established in 1999 and was registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission. In August 2006, Health Partners commenced operations as a Health Maintenance Organisation (HMO) providing managed healthcare services to both public and private institutions.

The Healthcare partners’ Treasure plan gives individuals access to primary and secondary care services at designated hospitals for N12,000 annually.