Health insurance stands as a crucial tool in providing financial security against the expenses of healthcare services, serving as a cornerstone of universal healthcare.

The necessity of this protection is highlighted by research from the World Bank and World Health Organization (WHO), revealing that annually, healthcare costs drive approximately 100 million people into extreme poverty.

Despite operating in Nigeria since 1999, the adoption of health insurance remains minimal. Oversight falls under the purview of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), tasked with promoting, regulating, and integrating health insurance schemes nationwide. However, the current coverage rate hovers below 5% of the population, falling short of the NHIA’s ambition to achieve universal health coverage by 2030.

NHIA coverage primarily extends to federal employees, while state health insurance authorities cater to state government workers. With approximately 73 registered Health Maintenance Service companies accredited by the NHIA, the landscape seems poised for expansion.

Nevertheless, Health Maintenance Organizations (HMOs) have demonstrated resilience, expanding their reach across the nation and offering affordable healthcare maintenance packages to individuals and families. However, behind these companies’ success are dedicated individuals committed to fostering the health insurance sector.

Nigeria’s top HMOs and CEOs stand out based on their extensive service networks, affordability, customer base volume, and industry experience. In no particular order, meet the CEOs/MDs leading the charge toward a brighter future for the health insurance industry.

Adetutu Afolabi-MD/CEO Wellness Health Management limited

Adetutu Afolabi, a pharmacist and seasoned entrepreneur, spearheads accessible healthcare solutions through her ventures. As the founder of Wellness, she pioneered affordable community healthcare, evolving it into a holistic wellness platform.

With a master’s in business administration from Lagos Business School and a Pharmacy degree from Olabisi Onabanjo University, Adetutu blends business acumen with healthcare expertise. Her leadership at Wellness Healthcare Group and Hazon Holdings reflects a commitment to transformative healthcare models. Adetutu’s coaching endeavors empower emerging entrepreneurs, solidifying her legacy as a wellness advocate and healthcare trailblazer.

Established in 2007, Wellness presently caters to over 500,000 customers through its network of retail community pharmacy stores.

Dr. Tokunbo Alli-CEO Leadway Health

He is a physician specializing in public health and preventive medicine, holds a postgraduate degree in Public Health from Yale University School of Public Health, USA, with a focus on Health Policy and Healthcare Management.

An alumnus of the Harvard School of Public Health Global Health Delivery program, his interests span Universal Healthcare Coverage, Managed Care, and Health Policy. Previously, he served as a Medical officer of health and Policy Analyst at the Connecticut Health Insurance Exchange, implementing the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. With leadership roles at AXA Mansard Health Insurance and Leadway Health, he drives innovation in healthcare management.

Leadway Health offers more than 1,000 healthcare centers in Nigeria to customers across the country and has been in business for about 50 years in Life and Non-life insurance.

Dorothy Jeff Nnamani- CEO Novo Healthcare

Dorothy brings over two decades of technical and administrative expertise in managing extensive health programs. She has background in Medicine and postgraduate training in Public Health, Infectious Diseases, and Epidemiolog.

Dorothy’s areas of specialization include healthcare financing, public health, project management, healthcare quality, strategic leadership, and health advocacy.

Formerly serving as MD/CEO of PHB Healthcare Limited, a Bank PHB (HMO) subsidiary, she has demonstrated exceptional leadership. Dorothy holds degrees from the University of Nsukka, University of Lagos, and a Master’s from London, UK.

Novo Health Africa is a National Health Maintenance Organization providing health care across Nigeria which allows individuals to access healthcare services with about N25,200. Novo Health Africa Foundation is a private foundation founded by Dr. Dorothy Jeff- Nnamani in 2013.

Dr Leke Oshunniyi- CEO AIICO Multishield Limited

Dr. Leke Oshunniyi, a seasoned Private Medical Practitioner and Health Administrator, has led Royal Cross Medical Centre in Ikoyi, Lagos, since 1990. With roles in the Association of General and Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria (AGPMPN), including Secretary-General, he has shaped Nigeria’s healthcare landscape.

As a founding Director of Multishield Ltd. and Chairman of the Health and Managed Care Association of Nigeria (HMCAN), he drives innovation in healthcare management. Recognized with the Distinguished Service Merit Award, he is a Fellow of the Institute of Health Insurance and Managed Care of Nigeria (FIHIMN), symbolizing his impactful contributions to the industry.

Dr. Michael Egbejumi- Managing Director/CEO of Ronsberger Nigeria Ltd

Dr. Michael Egbejumi serves as the Managing Director/CEO of Ronsberger Nigeria Ltd, a leading Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) in Nigeria since January 2015.

With over two decades of experience, he is a seasoned Public Health physician, Neuro-Rehabilitation expert, and Health Insurance specialist. Holding degrees from prestigious institutions like the University of Ceara, Fortaleza, Brazil, and the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, University of London, he has held strategic positions globally.

Ronsberger Nigeria limited, a distinguished Health Maintenance Organization (HMO), operates under the regulatory framework of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA). Founded in 2005, it attained NHIA accreditation in 2006, securing the 10th position among HMOs. With a robust presence across the nation boasting over 10 branches, the company serves a substantial enrollee base exceeding 200,000 individuals while artnering with over 1300 healthcare providers.

Olurotimi Zedomi-CEO Metro HMO

A versatile and resourceful Public Health Administrator, Business Manager and Data Analytic enthusiast with over two decades of pertinent experience in the Health and Allied Sector, Olurotimi is a medical graduate of the University of Ibadan (UCH) and holds a Master’s degree in Clinical Neuroscience from the King’s College University of London.

He is an alumnus of the University of Port Harcourt Business School and MIT Institute for Data Systems and Society.

MetroHealth HMO is a leading Nigerian health insure-tech company that offers unparallel tech-driven comprehensive primary, secondary, and tertiary health insurance services across the country.

MetroHealth HMO has a robust system of data analysis to determine pricing for health insurance services to its valued enrollees. Registered by the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) in 2013, MetroHealth has been operational since then.

With over 1,000 partner providers, MetroHealth HMO offers preventive and curative health care services to its enrollees. Its clientele base is made up of Multichoice, EKEDC, FMBN, FCMB pensions, and others.

John Iwuajoku – CEO Hygeia HMO

John has an experience level of 27 years and is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Hygeia HMO, one of the country’s Health Maintenance Organization .

At Hygeia HMO He oversee the strategic growth initiatives, business growth and digital transformation of the company with laser focus sight at attaining industry leadership.

Before joining Hygeia HMO, he was the Managing Director/Chief executive Officer of Clearline HMO, where he led the team in the restructuring and transformation drive that brought back the HMO to the top tier after the company’s acquisition.

He also worked at Royal Exchange Plc as Group Executive Director, Operations with broad mandate to oversee the operations of the 5 subsidiaries and the holding company.

Hygeia HMO, a Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) which provides healthcare services to individuals, families, groups and companies, has been at the forefront of providing quality managed care for the past 30 years.

The company has built a robust reputation working with a wide network of hospitals which includes Lagoon Hospitals. The network ensures access in all states of the country to over 600 private hospitals and over 1500 public sector hospitals.

Hygeia HMO is part of the Hygeia Group, which is owned by a consortium comprising IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, IFHA-II Cooperatie U.A. (IFHA-II), a private equity fund focused on investing in the healthcare sector in Sub-Saharan Africa, Swiss Re, the global reinsurance company and Ciel Healthcare Limited, a Pan-African healthcare company.

Tope Adeniyi-CEO AXA Mansard Health

Tope Adeniyi is a graduate of the prestigious Advanced Management Programme from Lagos Business School and is an Associate of Chartered Institute of Insurance from CII London. His career spans over 16 years from the information management sector, manufacturing to financial service.

He worked as the Divisional Director, Operations and Technology at AXA Mansard and led a team to build the Nigeria Insurance Industry Database (NIID) for Nigeria Insurance Association, a project to deepen insurance penetration and contributed to controlling fraud. He is currently the Chief Executive Officer of AXA Mansard Health Limited.

AXA Mansard Health Limited is the Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) arm of the AXA Mansard group of companies. The HMO is geared to promote her members’ wellbeing.

AXA Mansard Health Limited has restructured its operations in accordance with the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) New HMO Accreditation Guidelines (‘the Guidelines’), and has in this regard, increased the Company’s share capital to N700m (Seven Hundred Million Naira) well above the N400m minimum capital required by the NHIS. It has also established functional offices in Lagos (the head office), Abuja, Port-Harcourt, Enugu, with ongoing plans to open offices in other locations.

AXA Mansard Insurance plc is rated B+ by A.M. Best (2016) for Financial Strength. The Company is also certified ISO 9001:2008 compliant by the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) for quality management systems.

Abere Novo- Country manager Reliance HMO Nigeria

Abere Novo is the Chief Executive Officer of Reliance Health. Novo has a solid background in health and tech, including creating and implementing long-term strategies for increasing efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and profitability.

Novo has assembled, scaled, and led functional teams focused on Administrative Services, Enterprise Sales, Client Retention, and Customer Experience in Sales oriented organizations resulting in consistent year-on-year revenue growth.

He heads and manages the Reliance Health Nigerian corporate office and oversees one of Reliance Health’s subsidiaries, RelianceHMO, as the Chief Executive Officer. Before attaining this level, Novo managed a sales team comprised of savvy sales professionals who have substantially increased revenue yearly. He is very instrumental in the notable achievements in this division.

Reliance health entered Nigeria in 2018, it currently provides access to quality, reliable health services in growing economies across over 1600 global corporate customers and 251,000 global plan members as well as over 3800 global health providers.

Adesimbo Ukiri- CEO Avon HMO

Adesimbo Ukiri is the MD/CEO of Avon Healthcare Limited. As CEO, she oversees all aspects of the company’s operations and, under her guidance and vision, Avon HMO has become one of Nigeria’s leading healthcare maintenance organisations.

A trained lawyer, Adesimbo holds an LLB from Obafemi Awolowo University and is a Sloan Fellow of London Business School, where she obtained an MSc in Management. Adesimbo has over 20 years of professional experience in several sectors including financial services, FMCG, telecommunications and healthcare.

Avon HMO, a subsidiary of the Heirs Holdings Group was duly registered by the regulatory authority (NHIS) to operate as a national HMO in October 2012 but commenced operations in 2013. Avon has a business client incorporating PwC, Standard Chartered Bank, Ernst& Young among other businesses.

Note: The individuals featured in this compilation have been carefully selected by a distinguished panel of editors, experts, and analysts at Nairametrics.

It is important to note that none of the individuals listed have solicited their inclusion. While this list aims to be comprehensive, it is by no means exhaustive; numerous other contributors have played significant roles in advancing the Health Insurance/maintenance industry in Nigeria.

This compilation is exclusive to Nairametrics and may be updated periodically to reflect changes and advancements in the field. Feedback will be appreciated.