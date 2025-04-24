The Kwara State Health Insurance Agency (KWHIA) has announced that it will begin enrolling individuals with Tuberculosis (TB) and HIV/AIDS into the state’s health insurance scheme starting June 12.

Dr. Olubunmi Jetawo-Winter, Executive Secretary of the Agency, made the announcement during a meeting with stakeholders in Ilorin on Wednesday, discussing the implementation of the initiative in the state.

She explained that the scheme would cover individuals living with Tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS across all 16 Local Government Areas of Kwara.

Addressing coverage gaps for vulnerable groups

Jetawo-Winter clarified that while some vulnerable individuals in the state benefit from Global Fund support for managing their diseases, they often lack coverage for other health issues beyond Tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS.

She noted that these individuals are particularly susceptible to additional health challenges due to their compromised immune systems.

“These individuals don’t have the luxury of building immunity like others due to the medication they are already taking. They require comprehensive health interventions to manage their diseases effectively,” Jetawo-Winter said.

She emphasized that the new health insurance coverage would also provide essential services for Tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS patients who might experience other health issues such as malaria, infections, surgery, or pregnancy.

Annual renewal and enrollment process

According to her, the insurance scheme will be renewable annually.

Jetawo-Winter encouraged eligible individuals to register for the scheme at the health facilities where they received their Tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS treatments.

Mr. Seun Ogunniyi, a member of the House of Representatives Committee on Health and Environment, praised the Agency’s efforts and commitment to improving public health.

He urged KWHIA to ensure proper orientation and effective implementation of the scheme across all local governments in the state.

What you should know

The Kwara State Health Insurance Agency (KWHIA), operating under the “Kwara Care” initiative, is a government agency established to provide accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare services to all residents of Kwara State, Nigeria.

Its mission is to improve the health and wellness of Kwarans by increasing the availability and accessibility of healthcare services.

Kwara State Health Insurance Agency (KWHIA) offers three healthcare plans:

Informal Health Plan: N15,500/year for artisans, farmers, self-employed individuals, and families.

Formal Health Plan: N18,000/year for civil servants and private-sector employees.

Equity Health Plan: Subsidized rates for low-income families and vulnerable groups.

Residents can enroll by visiting a pre-enrollment center, submitting required data, making payments (if applicable), receiving a health card, and waiting for activation to access services.

Recent initiatives include the opening of three regional offices in January 2025 to target 250,000 beneficiaries across Kwara State’s three geopolitical zones.