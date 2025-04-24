Kwara State Polytechnic’s Rector, Engr. Dr. Abdul Jimoh Mohammed and OPay’s Chief Public Affairs Officer, Justin Zhang at the MOU Signing in Ilorin last week.

As part of its unwavering commitment to youth development and academic excellence, OPay, one of Nigeria’s leading financial institutions, has extended its N1.2 billion 10-year scholarship initiative to Kwara State Polytechnic.

With this development, 20 outstanding students from the institution will be awarded scholarships worth N300,000 each, becoming one of the latest beneficiaries of OPay’s admirable long-term scholarship program.

This also makes Kwara Polytechnic the first polytechnic to benefit from OPay’s 10-Year Scholarship Program.

The 1.2Billion naira 10-Year scholarship plan is aimed at reducing the financial burdens faced by students, enabling them to concentrate fully on their academic and personal growth. By investing in the potential of young Nigerians, OPay hopes to bridge the financial gap faced by students and open new doors of opportunity for future leaders across polytechnics and universities.

Speaking on the expansion of the initiative, Dauda Gotring, MD/CEO at OPay, highlighted the company’s long-term vision. “Our scholarship support is to ensure that the dreams of talented scholars do not die. Through this 10-year scholarship program, we’re not just easing the financial stress of today’s students—we’re empowering a generation that will drive innovation and progress”

According to Kwara State Polytechnic’s rector, Engr. Dr. Abdul Jimoh Mohammed; “We thank OPay for bringing the scholarship to Kwara State Polytechnic as this will have a huge impact on the students being awarded; giving them the motivation to excel in their academics and beyond”

The inclusion of KwaraPoly in the ₦1.2 billion 10-year scholarship plan reaffirms OPay’s focus on inclusive, nationwide impact. With a goal to support 400 students annually across the country, the program reflects OPay’s aim of ensuring that no dream is cut short by financial limitations.

Following earlier successes in other institutions, the initiative’s expansion to KwaraPoly is a testament to OPay’s enduring promise to foster talents of Nigerian youth. As the scholarship program grows, more students from diverse educational backgrounds will benefit, equipping them with the tools they need to excel academically and contribute meaningfully to society.

About OPay

OPay was established in 2018 as a leading financial institution in Nigeria with the mission to make financial services more inclusive through technology. The company offers a wide range of payment services, including money transfer, bill payment, airtime & data purchase, card service, and merchant payments, among others. Renowned for its super-fast experience and reliable network, OPay is licensed by the CBN and insured by the NDIC with the same insurance coverage as commercial banks.