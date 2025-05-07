OPay has officially rolled out its improved security question feature, adding yet another layer of protection to keep user accounts safe from unauthorized access and fraudulent activity.

As part of our ongoing commitment to user security, this updated feature enhances the verification process for sensitive actions such as resetting your payment password, changing your phone number, or confirming high-risk transactions.

Previously taken offline to improve user experience, the security questions have now returned with a smarter and more dynamic system.

Depending on the nature and risk level of a transaction, the app may prompt users to answer pre-set questions using either multiple-choice or fill-in-the-blank formats. This makes it easier for genuine users to pass verification while keeping bad actors out. It’s intuitive, less stressful, and built to adapt to real-time risk assessments.

Already, over 1 million users have set up their personalized questions—and the results speak for themselves. The reintroduced system works in tandem with other intelligent security layers on the OPay app. From abnormal transaction pop-up reminders and multi-channel alerts to interactive Q&A for suspicious payments, OPay actively prevents tens of thousands of risky transactions daily. In fact, more than 60,000 users receive targeted risk notifications every day, while our AI-powered call-back system helps discourage up to 8,000 fraudulent transactions.

And of course, all of this complements OPay’s advanced facial recognition technology—already in use by over 700,000 users daily—to provide airtight security across payments, identity verification, and KYC processes.

Security is never just one thing. It’s a full suite of features working together to keep you safe—and with the return of security questions, users now have even more control over who can access and operate their accounts. If you haven’t already, open your OPay app and set your security questions today. It only takes a minute, and it could make all the difference.

Because at OPay, safety isn’t an afterthought—it’s built into every transaction.

About OPay

OPay was established in 2018 as a leading financial institution in Nigeria with the mission to make financial services more inclusive through technology.

The company offers a wide range of payment services, including money transfer, bill payment, airtime & data purchase, card service, and merchant payments, among others.

Renowned for its super-fast experience and reliable network, OPay is licensed by the CBN and insured by the NDIC with the same insurance coverage as traditional banks.