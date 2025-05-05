In a continued effort to champion education and empower Nigeria’s youth, OPay, one of the nation’s leading financial institutions, is proud to announce the extension of its N1.2 billion 10-Year Scholarship Initiative to students of the Federal University of Technology, Minna (FUTMINNA).

The scholarship initiative, which aims to alleviate the financial burden on talented students, enables recipients to fully focus on their academic pursuits. By offering support where it’s most needed, OPay continues to invest in the future of Nigeria, fostering growth and opportunity for young scholars across the country.

At a recent MOU signing event, a student emotionally expressed their appreciation:

“I am grateful to OPay for this initiative because it has helped me stay focused. When I first gained admission into a higher institution, I couldn’t afford my tuition and had to drop out to work and raise funds. Even now, I face the same challenge. This scholarship is a lifeline, and I truly appreciate OPay for this incredible gesture.”

The Managing Director, Dauda Gotring, emphasized the company’s dedication to fostering educational advancement. He stated;

“At OPay, we recognize the importance of education in nation-building. We are proud to support these students on their journey toward achieving greatness. This is part of our broader commitment to empowering Nigeria’s youth.”

The partnership with FUTMINNA marks the latest milestone in OPay’s nationwide education initiative, which has already extended support to students across various Nigerian universities. As the program continues to expand, OPay remains committed to equipping young Nigerians to enable them succeed academically and professionally.

Through this long-term initiative, OPay is reaffirming its role not just as a financial service provider, but as a partner in shaping a brighter and more inclusive future for Nigeria.

About OPay:

OPay was established in 2018 as a leading financial institution in Nigeria with the mission to make financial services more inclusive through technology. The company offers a wide range of payment services, including money transfer, bill payment, airtime & data purchase, card service, and merchant payments, among others. Renowned for its super-fast experience and reliable network, OPay is licensed by the CBN and insured by the NDIC with the same insurance coverage as commercial banks.