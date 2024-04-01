The Executive Secretary of Ebonyi State Health Insurance Agency, Chief Divine Okemefuna Igwe, announced yesterday that the agency has successfully enrolled approximately four thousand pregnant women across 13 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Ebonyi State.

During a press briefing held at his office in Ochiudo Centenary City, Abakaliki, Igwe highlighted the agency’s commitment to fulfilling the state Governor, Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru’s directive for the enrollment of the Formal Sector.

He assured that the agency has taken concrete steps by completing the registration of all civil and public servants in the state.

In his address, Igwe emphasised the agency’s dedication to quality service delivery, emphasising their efforts to enhance adequate service delivery to beneficiaries.

He outlined plans to expand healthcare provider networks to offer beneficiaries access to a wide range of healthcare services, including antenatal care (ANC) delivery.

Furthermore, Igwe highlighted the agency’s adoption of digital technology to streamline operations and improve efficiency.

By implementing a digital platform for enrolment, claims processing, and member communication, Igwe assured beneficiaries of easy access to, and utilisation of their health insurance benefits without any hassle.

“We have enhanced our benefits package to provide extensive healthcare coverage, including dental care, mental health services, and maternity care,” Igwe stated. “Our community outreach programs, and health education campaigns have helped increase enrolment and improve health outcomes among Ebonyi State residents.”

He reiterated the agency’s commitment to ensuring that all residents have access to affordable and quality healthcare services, pledging to expand coverage, improve service delivery, and enhance health outcomes for beneficiaries.