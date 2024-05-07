The Katsina State Government has allocated the sum of N3.77 billion between June 2023 and April 2024 in a bid to strengthen healthcare services within its jurisdiction.

This investment was disclosed by Governor Dikko Radda during the inaugural State Council on Health meeting held in Katsina on Monday.

Themed “Building Resilient Health System in Katsina State: Challenges, Opportunities, and Solutions,” the council meeting emphasised the state’s commitment to addressing healthcare needs comprehensively.

The health investments

Governor Radda highlighted the government’s stance, citing an 800 percent increase in fund allocation to the health sector during the stated period.

“In our humble effort to fulfill the covenant with the people of Katsina State, we have strategically increased our funds releases to the health sector by 800 per cent, amounting to N3.77 billion between June 2023 and April 2924,”

Radda said.

This financial injection, he emphasized, is part of the administration’s pledge to serve the people of Katsina State diligently.

Among the notable achievements in human capital development within the first year of governance are the approval for residency training in family medicine, obstetrics, gynecology, and pediatrics, he said.

Moreover, the upgrade and full implementation of residency training allowances for medical practitioners have been greenlit.

What you should know

The government has granted foreign scholarships to students from public secondary schools to pursue MBBS degrees in a bid to nurture further medical professionals.

Additionally, the disbursement of N112.5 million in allowances for 546 medical students, both domestically and internationally, in 2023 underscores the administration’s commitment to education and healthcare, the governor said.

Furthermore, the government has secured 10 containers of medical supplies valued at $10 million from the World Medical Relief Headquarters. These supplies, which include cutting-edge medical equipment like MRI and CT scans, are poised to bolster healthcare infrastructure upon arrival in Nigeria.

Addressing immediate healthcare needs, the government has allocated over N120 million towards providing free medical care and essential consumables to vulnerable groups such as pregnant women and accident victims.

The government displayed commitment to grassroots healthcare through the distribution of 198 motorcycles to routine immunization officers and ward focal persons, in collaboration with GAVI and UNICEF. Moreover, N140.7 million has been disbursed as Direct Facility Funding to 156 primary health care facilities for the second and third quarters of 2023.