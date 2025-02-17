The Katsina State Government has invested approximately N5.7 billion to provide 3,610 women across 361 wards with four goats each, as part of a goat-rearing initiative aimed at boosting agricultural development.

Governor Dikko Radda disclosed this during the launch of the support distribution under the goat-rearing initiative at Dan-Nakolo in Daura Local Government Area (LGA).

He stated that the occasion marked a significant milestone in the state’s agricultural development and a step toward realizing the vision of making Katsina a leader in self-sufficiency, not only across the northern region but also in Nigeria as a whole.

“The Goat Rearing Initiative which cost N5.7 billion is designed to empower local farmers, especially women groups, through the Ministry of Women Affairs and community level committees by providing them with the resources, training, and support they need to rear goats successfully,” he explained.

Empowering women through livestock farming

He stated that the goat rearing initiative is a vital part of the broader strategy to boost livestock farming, enhance food security, and create sustainable livelihood opportunities for farmers.

He stressed that livestock farming is not just an activity, but a means of livelihood for many families, a way of preserving culture, and a crucial source of food security for communities.

The governor reiterated his administration is committed to implementing best practices in livestock breeding, multiplication, and genetic improvement.

He explained that by focusing on these key areas, the government aims to enhance livestock quality, increase productivity, and improve the overall health and well-being of the goats.

“We are also implementing training programs for farmers, equipping them with the skills needed for effective breeding practices. This program will cover essential aspects such as animal nutrition, health management, and sustainable farming techniques.

“Our goal is to create a knowledgeable and skilled workforce capable of driving the livestock sector forward, ensuring that we remain competitive and resilient in the face of challenges.

“In addition to improving health protection, this initiative will foster economic diversification by creating platforms for local markets to thrive, aligning with our ambition for economic self-reliance,” he said.

Government’s dedication to inclusive growth and poverty reduction

The Special Adviser to the governor on livestock, grazing, and reserves, Yusuf Suleiman, earlier stated that the distribution of goats to these groups reflects the government’s dedication to promoting inclusive growth and reducing poverty.

“As we implement this initiative, we recognise the crucial role that women play in driving economic progress and improving livelihoods. By providing them with the resources and support they need, we are confident that they will thrive and become catalysts for positive change in their communities,” he stated.

Suleiman further highlighted the crucial role women play in driving economic progress and improving livelihoods.