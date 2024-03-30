The Federal Government has approved the disbursement of N25 billion through the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) aimed at enhancing healthcare infrastructure across states in Nigeria.

Prof. Muhammed Pate, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, revealed this development during the sixth meeting of the BHCPF Ministerial Oversight Committee held in Abuja on Saturday.

The fund’s allocation

Pate highlighted that the allocated funds are designated for direct facility financing and workforce incentives in various states, aligning with President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to improving healthcare outcomes for Nigerian women, children, and vulnerable populations.

The minister emphasized that the disbursement process would be facilitated through gateways including the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

“This substantial investment highlights our dedication to enhancing healthcare infrastructure and supporting our healthcare workforce,” Pate stated. “In addition to direct facility financing and workforce incentives, a portion of the funds will be allocated by the NHIA to provide financial protection for the poorest and most vulnerable populations, further ensuring equitable access to healthcare services.”

Pate also announced the establishment of a dedicated reporting mechanism for citizens to report any misuse or deviation from guidelines regarding the disbursement of the funds, ensuring transparency and accountability in the utilization of healthcare resources.

Dr. Oyebanji Filani, speaking on behalf of Commissioners for Health and Human Services, reaffirmed the states’ commitment to prioritizing the quality of care provided to Nigerians.

He outlined plans to strengthen public health units and provide necessary support to frontline health workers and civil servants.

“We are committed to ensuring that every Nigerian has access to good quality healthcare services,” Filani remarked. “By bolstering resources at the state level and fostering stronger collaboration with the federal government, we aim to significantly improve the quality of healthcare services in the near future.”

Dr. Muyi Aina, the Executive Director of NPHCDA, announced a series of initiatives aimed at ensuring accountability and enhancing service delivery, emphasizing transparency in expenditure and the establishment of a dedicated call line for whistleblowers to report any discrepancies or malpractices observed.

Dr. Kelechi Ohiri, Director-General of NHIA, stressed the importance of reducing out-of-pocket payments for healthcare services, highlighting the government’s commitment to ensuring financial access to healthcare for all Nigerians.