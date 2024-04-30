The Federal Government has announced that Wednesday, May 1, will be a public holiday to celebrate Workers’ Day this year.

This was declared by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on behalf of the government.

The announcement was made in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday by Dr. Aishetu Gogo Ndayako, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry.

Tunji-Ojo re-iterated the need for excellence, efficiency and equity in all spheres of labour, reaffirming President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration’s commitment to fostering a culture of innovation, productivity, and inclusivity in the workplace.

“ In alignment with this year’s theme, which focuses on ensuring safety and health at work in a changing climate, I wish to state that the Federal Government remains steadfast in its resolve to prioritise the safety and well-being of all citizens.

“Let me reaffirm Mr. President’s commitment to providing a conducive environment for work, where every worker can thrive and contribute meaningfully to national development,” he said.

While recognizing the contributions of workers, he urged the adoption of proactive strategies to counter the negative impacts of climate change through collaborative efforts in enforcing sustainable practices and policies.

According to Tunji-Ojo, these measures aim to enhance well-being in the workplace and foster a nation committed to integrity, diligence, and compassion.

The Minister also encouraged Nigerians to stay dedicated to the current administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda and extended his best wishes for a joyous celebration to all workers.