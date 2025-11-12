The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has sealed the Shoprite outlet located at The Palms Shopping Mall, Lekki, for alleged failure to comply with tax obligations.

A notice posted on the entrance of the mall read that the Shoprite outlet has failed to comply with his/her tax obligations under the relevant tax laws.

The agency described the act as a violation punishable under Section 94 of the Personal Income Tax Act 2011 (as amended).

“This premises has failed to comply with his/her tax obligations under the relevant tax laws. This is a contravention of the law punishable by both pecuniary penalties and imprisonment pursuant to Section 94 of the Personal Income Tax Act 2011 as amended. By order of the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS).

The removal of this notice without prior authorization by the LIRS is an offence punishable by imprisonment,” the notice read

As of the time of this report, the LIRS has not issued an official statement clarifying whether the action was directed at Shoprite, the mall owners, or specific tenants within the premises.

This is a developing story…