The Lagos State Government has disbursed a total sum of N849,555,000 in scholarships and bursaries to 10,066 students enrolled in its tertiary institutions.

Mr. Tolani Sule, the Lagos State Commissioner for Tertiary Education, made this disclosure during the 2024 Ministerial Briefing held at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja, on Tuesday.

Sule reiterated the dedication of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration to providing quality and accessible education to residents of the state, emphasizing the tangible impact of the T.H.E.M.E.S plus Agenda on educational development.

The scholarship fund

Sule provided a breakdown of the scholarship and bursary disbursements, revealing that N335,600,000 was allocated for 1,591 beneficiaries of the 2022/2023 Scholarship Award and the Governor’s Discretionary Awards, while N513,955,000 was earmarked for 6,884 recipients of the 2022/2023 Bursary Award.

“The sum of N335,600,000 was approved for 1591 as 2022/2023 Scholarship Award for undergraduates and PhD recipients as well as the 2022/2023 Governor’s Discretionary Awards.

“Also, N513,955,000 was approved for 6884 in bursary award for undergraduates and law school students.”

” A total of N849,555,000.00 was released in year 2023 for 8,475, making a total of 10,066 as beneficiaries of the scholarship and bursary,” he said.

Highlighting the government’s steadfast support for education, Sule commended Lagos State-owned tertiary institutions for their steadfastness, noting their non-participation in workers’ strikes as a testament to the government’s commitment.

He stated, “Not going on strike when all other tertiary institutions are on strike is a feat that we pride ourselves on. This is to further show that our able governor does not pay lip service to the agenda.”

The commissioner also lauded the progress of Lagos State University and acknowledged the advancements of newer institutions within the state.

Furthermore, Sule outlined the state government’s efforts to promote a culture of reading among students through the rehabilitation and digitalization of 300 secondary schools and 40 public libraries.

He emphasized the strategic planning behind these initiatives, including the provision of power generating sets and monthly financial support to ensure the seamless operation of digitalized libraries in secondary schools.

Regarding admission criteria, Sule reiterated that 16 years remains the minimum age for admission into all Lagos State-owned tertiary institutions, highlighting the government’s commitment to maintaining educational standards.