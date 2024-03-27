The Lagos state government has announced the correction of a six-year-old basic salary error in the pay of civil servants across the state.

This was announced on the official Lagos state government’s handle on X.

According to the post, the adjustment will reflect in the March 2024 salary of civil servants across the state.

The adjusted salary impacted aspects such as housing and transportation allowances and had been ongoing for six years in the Public Service.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is receiving praise for the amendment. Employees are commending his dedication to their well-being.

After comprehensive negotiations between the Staff Union and the State Government, changes were made to the salary scale, providing comfort to the workers.

The updated salary structure now accurately represents the rightful earnings of employees according to their ranks and grade levels.

Workers’ union expressed gratitude to Governor Sanwo-Olu

The Chairman of the Joint Negotiating Council, Lagos State, Comrade Olusegun Balogun, expressed gratitude to Governor Sanwo-Olu for prioritising workers’ welfare.

The Chairman noted that the joint efforts of the government and the Labour Union are exemplary in fostering constructive dialogue and resolving matters concerning workers’ rights.

He further mentioned that by rectifying the salary disparities, Governor Sanwo-Olu has enhanced the financial stability of the system and promoted a sense of trust and unity among the workforce.

He said, “The successful resolution of the salary error stands as a testament to Governor Sanwo-Olu’s proactive governance style and unwavering dedication to the well-being of Lagos State’s workforce.

“With this landmark achievement, the stage is set for continued collaboration and progress towards a brighter future for all stakeholders in the State.”

The collaborative efforts of the Ministry of Establishments & Training and the State Treasury Office produced this result